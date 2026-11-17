Ukraine's Lima system feeds false coordinates to approaching Russian weapons

Developers claim thousands of drones have already been diverted from defended areas

Lima also misleads regular devices like smartphones, vehicle navigation systems, and smartwatches

Ukraine has developed an electronic warfare system that manipulates satellite navigation signals to confuse Russian missiles and drones approaching defended areas.

Dubbed Lima, the technology supplies false geographical information, sometimes making navigation equipment identify Kyiv and surrounding areas as Lima, Peru.

Its developers claim the system has diverted thousands of drones and dozens of missiles, including Russia's Kinzhal hypersonic weapons.

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False GPS coordinates reportedly mislead Russian weapons

Developed by Ukrainian defense manufacturer Cascade Systems alongside the Night Watch territorial defense unit, Lima uses electromagnetic signals to manipulate satellite navigation receivers.

Rather than simply preventing weapons from receiving GPS information, the system supplies misleading coordinates that can influence their navigation systems.

The technology was tested with different false destinations, including London's Tower of London and Mount Everest.

Its developers eventually selected Lima, Peru's capital, as the geographical location displayed by affected navigation equipment across protected Ukrainian areas - but didn’t say why it settled for Lima.

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According to Cascade Systems, the system diverted more than 10,000 Russian drones and over 30 cruise missiles during the first three months of 2026.

A Night Watch commander identified by the callsign Alchemist also claimed that 33 of 62 Kinzhal ballistic missiles entering Lima Quant's coverage broke apart during flight.

However, The New York Times, which investigated the technology and visited its operators, could not independently confirm these military performance figures.

The reported results therefore remain claims from Ukrainian personnel and the company responsible for developing the equipment.

Alchemist claims the U.S. gave Ukraine a warning which allowed Lima Quant to intercept two Russian Oreshnik missiles launched toward Kyiv.

According to his account, one missile struck garages instead of its intended military destination, while another reportedly broke apart.

These reports could not be independently verified either, leaving the precise contribution of electronic interference uncertain.

Lima also sends civilian navigation devices to Peru

Lima's electromagnetic interference also affects ordinary navigation equipment, creating unusual problems for residents and visitors around Kyiv.

Smartphones, vehicle navigation systems, smartwatches and transportation applications can receive misleading coordinates when Lima is active.

A Ukrainian resident reportedly received a journey estimate of 12,276 minutes after a transportation application plotted an impossible international route.

A government official's Garmin watch also recorded a 6.22-kilometer run in Lima, despite the exercise taking place in Ukraine.

These disruptions have become familiar enough locally that Ukrainians reportedly describe the experience as getting “Lima'd.”

The technology's military purpose is particularly relevant because Ukraine faces shortages of expensive Patriot interceptor missiles.

Electronic warfare offers another way to interfere with incoming weapons, although its effectiveness depends on their navigation systems and resistance to electromagnetic disruption.

Via Sheikh Tameem on X

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