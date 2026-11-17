The KAMRUI Pinova P2 mini PC is well-suited for everyday computing, especially in compact spaces, and now it’s available on Amazon for $339.99 for Prime members.

That’s a $40 discount on the previous Prime member price, and an even bigger saving when compared to the non-Prime price of $459.99.

That bodes well for anyone hunting for a compact desktop for office work, browsing, and everyday multitasking.

Today’s best KAMRUI Pinova P2 mini PC deal

Black Friday Save 26% KAMRUI Pinova P2: was $459.99 now $339.99 at Amazon The Amazon listing’s selected configuration includes an AMD Ryzen 3 5425U processor, 16GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It also supports triple 4K displays, making it a flexible option for a multi-monitor workstation. It’s worth clarifying the pricing. The $339.99 sale price is for Prime members only. If you’re not buying on sale, the standard Prime price is $379.99. Non-Prime members usually pay $459.99. And if you want to buy, you may be able to save even more - because at the time of writing, Amazon is listing an extra coupon to drop another $60 from the price.

Why we recommend the KAMRUI Pinova P2

The four-core, eight-thread Ryzen 3 processor offers enough power for everyday productivity, while the compact chassis takes up very little desk space thanks to its dimensions of 5.05 x 5.05 x 1.73 inches

That’s a good combination: you can zip through browser and office-based tasks with a PC that’s not much bigger than a book. And because it supports VESA mounting, you can attach it to the back of a compatible monitor, too.

Connectivity options include HDMI, DisplayPort, USB-C, and Gigabit Ethernet, and there’s a second 2280 storage slot for adding a second NVMe SSD, with a maximum of 4TB supported by the unit.

Price context and historical value

At $339.99, Prime members can save $40 against the advertised $379.99 price and even more against the non-Prime price. There’s also a $60 discount coupon currently available, so take a close look at the Amazon product page before you buy to maximize your discount options.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the KAMRUI Pinova P2 if… you’re searching for a compact, affordable PC that can handle everyday multitasking - especially if you’re an Amazon Prime member

❌ Skip the KAMRUI Pinova P2 if… you need substantial processing power for creative work, dedicated graphics for gaming, or more than 256GB of storage out of the box