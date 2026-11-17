The KAMRUI Pinova P2 is an affordable, compact PC that’s now $40 cheaper at Amazon ahead of Black Friday
This deal is an Amazon Prime exclusive and can net you an AMD Ryzen-powered mini PC at an impressively low price
The KAMRUI Pinova P2 mini PC is well-suited for everyday computing, especially in compact spaces, and now it’s available on Amazon for $339.99 for Prime members.
That’s a $40 discount on the previous Prime member price, and an even bigger saving when compared to the non-Prime price of $459.99.
That bodes well for anyone hunting for a compact desktop for office work, browsing, and everyday multitasking.
Today’s best KAMRUI Pinova P2 mini PC deal
The Amazon listing’s selected configuration includes an AMD Ryzen 3 5425U processor, 16GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It also supports triple 4K displays, making it a flexible option for a multi-monitor workstation.
It’s worth clarifying the pricing. The $339.99 sale price is for Prime members only. If you’re not buying on sale, the standard Prime price is $379.99. Non-Prime members usually pay $459.99.
And if you want to buy, you may be able to save even more - because at the time of writing, Amazon is listing an extra coupon to drop another $60 from the price.
Why we recommend the KAMRUI Pinova P2
The four-core, eight-thread Ryzen 3 processor offers enough power for everyday productivity, while the compact chassis takes up very little desk space thanks to its dimensions of 5.05 x 5.05 x 1.73 inches
That’s a good combination: you can zip through browser and office-based tasks with a PC that’s not much bigger than a book. And because it supports VESA mounting, you can attach it to the back of a compatible monitor, too.
Connectivity options include HDMI, DisplayPort, USB-C, and Gigabit Ethernet, and there’s a second 2280 storage slot for adding a second NVMe SSD, with a maximum of 4TB supported by the unit.
Price context and historical value
At $339.99, Prime members can save $40 against the advertised $379.99 price and even more against the non-Prime price. There’s also a $60 discount coupon currently available, so take a close look at the Amazon product page before you buy to maximize your discount options.
Should you buy it?
✅ Buy the KAMRUI Pinova P2 if… you’re searching for a compact, affordable PC that can handle everyday multitasking - especially if you’re an Amazon Prime member
❌ Skip the KAMRUI Pinova P2 if… you need substantial processing power for creative work, dedicated graphics for gaming, or more than 256GB of storage out of the box
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Mike has worked as a technology journalist for more than a decade and has written for most of the UK’s big technology titles alongside numerous global outlets. He loves PCs, laptops and any new hardware, and covers everything from the latest business trends to high-end gaming gear.
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