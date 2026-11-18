Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, November 17 (game #989).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

NYT Strands today (game #990) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… You’re gonna blow it

NYT Strands today (game #990) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

ROTA

RANT

BEAR

MISS

POSSE

MOON

NYT Strands today (game #990) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 9 letters

NYT Strands today (game #990) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: left, 3rd row • Last side: right, 4th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #990) - the answers

(Image credit: New York)

The answers to today's Strands, game #990, are…

BUGLE

TRUMPET

TROMBONE

CORNET

TUBA

EUPHONIUM

SPANGRAM: BRASSBAND

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I have classified this as easy but I’d stacked up four non-game words before I found BUGLE and was pondering using a hint, but after breaking the search the other brass instruments appeared one after the other.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I say that, but it took me a good minute of looking at the nine remaining letters I had left before I pieced together EUPHONIUM.

I think if I could play one instrument I would choose the TRUMPET, not just to make corny jokes about blowing my own trumpet, but also because it would be a great way to wake up neighbours and scare my cats. Endless uses.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Tuesday, November 17, game #989)

ENSUE

OCCUR

BEFALL

HAPPEN

DEVELOP

TRANSPIRE

SPANGRAM: COMETOPASS