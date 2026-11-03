NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, November 3 (game #975)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, November 2 (game #974).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Strands today (game #975) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… I’ve got a song in my heart

NYT Strands today (game #975) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

CLAD

CLOT

TAILOR

VITAL

STOUT

BEST

NYT Strands today (game #975) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 10 letters

NYT Strands today (game #975) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: left, 3rd row • Last side: right, 6th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #975) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #975, are…

SINGER

CROONER

CHORISTER

VOCALIST

BALLADEER

SPANGRAM: BELTITOUT

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 hint

SINGER seems the most obvious word to feature in the theme “I’ve got a song in my heart”, but embarrassingly I needed a hint to find it.

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From here on in, I managed without help — although it did take me several attempts to tap out CHORISTER after finding the next most obvious word, CROONER.

Meanwhile, I have issues with the spangram BELTITOUT, as it’s terrible advice to those who can sing and encourages those who can’t that all that is required is the conviction that you can. My uncle Roger was one of these people and possibly the only person who has been banned from a pub for singing too loudly, something you’d think a pub would be used to.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Monday, November 2, game #974)

CLIFF

SNOW

GLACIER

PEAK

RIDGE

SADDLE

SUMMIT

SPANGRAM: MOUNTAINTOP