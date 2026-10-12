NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, October 13 (game #954)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, October 12 (game #953).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Strands today (game #954) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Well, this is awkward

NYT Strands today (game #954) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SOME

BREWS

PART

PATH

FROM

FROGS

NYT Strands today (game #954) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 12 letters

NYT Strands today (game #954) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: left, 1st row • Last side: right, 7th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #954) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #954, are…

EMBARRASS

APPALL

NONPLUS

CHAGRIN

MORTIFY

SPANGRAM: CRINGEWORTHY

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Perfect

I’m classing this as tricky because despite getting by without hints it still took me longer than usual to complete the board.

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After getting the spangram fairly quickly I was confident I’d roar through the board at speed, chuckling at memories of CRINGEWORTHY scenes from Something About Mary and Meet The Parents.

Alas, after getting EMBARRASS I struggled to think of any other synonyms for awkward; I thought NONPLUS meant you were indifferent. Ah well, every day’s a school day.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Monday, October 12, game #953)

PARLANCE

JARGON

VERNACULAR

LINGO

DIALECT

SPANGRAM: TURNOFPHRASE