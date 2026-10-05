NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, October 6 (game #947)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, October 5 (game #946).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Strands today (game #947) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Changing course

NYT Strands today (game #947) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

HOOF

HOOT

STOVE

ROAR

SEAL

SLED

NYT Strands today (game #947) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 16 letters

NYT Strands today (game #947) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: bottom, 3rd column • Last side: bottom, 4th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #947) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #947, are…

FLIP

UNDO

REVERSED

OVERTURN

BACKPEDAL

SPANGRAM: THEOLDSWITCHEROO

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 hint

I saw “switch” and then I saw “switcheroo” but it took me until the very end of the game to finally connect today’s spangram.

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At 16 letters long THEOLDSWITCHEROO is the longest spangram we've had in ages; “cardiovascular” last month was 14 characters long, but I can't think of an example that's been longer recently. And, in true switchback style, it also completed the unusual feat of starting and ending on the same side of the grid.

All in all this was a trickier-than-usual search, with hard to get non-game words and BACKPEDAL connecting in spiralling fashion.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Monday, October 5, game #946)

ALAS

BUMMER

SUCKS

BOOHOO

UNFORTUNATE

SORRY

SPANGRAM: SADTROMBONE