NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, October 20 (game #961)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, October 19 (game #960).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Strands today (game #961) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… [see below]

(Image credit: New York Times)

NYT Strands today (game #961) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SECT

SACK

RICE

PLUCK

LAKE

GLACE

NYT Strands today (game #961) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 13 letters

NYT Strands today (game #961) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: left, 2nd row • Last side: right, 6th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #961) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #961, are…

WALK

GAME

SELECT

CHASE

PLAYGROUND

CIRCLE

SPANGRAM: DUCKDUCKGOOSE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Even though I knew from the pictogram that the theme was DUCKDUCKGOOSE, I still managed to miss getting a very obvious Spangram First — the Strands equivalent of missing an open goal in soccer.

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Instead, I begin with WALK then saw the first of the two ducks and felt like a fool.

I also missed the chance of getting the components of the game in order, which would have been satisfying. Instead, much like when I played DUCKDUCKGOOSE as a child, I just ploughed into the GAME without thinking.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Monday, October 19, game #960)

DEITY

DRYAD

FATES

MUSES

FURIES

NYMPH

SATYR

SPANGRAM: MYTHOLOGICAL