NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, October 21 (game #962)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, October 20 (game #961).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

NYT Strands today (game #962) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… On a higher level

NYT Strands today (game #962) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

STORK

YURT

ACORN

THUG

BONE

BOOTS

NYT Strands today (game #962) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 10 letters

NYT Strands today (game #962) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: left, 3rd row • Last side: right, 3rd row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #962) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #962, are…

BOXES

LUGGAGE

TRUNKS

YEARBOOKS

DECORATIONS

SPANGRAM: INTHEATTIC

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

After yesterday’s duck, duck… goose pictogram theme, normal service was resumed with “on a higher level” — a pun that could have meant any number of things but was actually about the multiple things found INTHEATTIC.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Unfortunately, I spotted the spangram about 0.01 seconds after connecting BOXES, as I can’t help myself from being drawn to rare letters whenever I start a game. A shame, as this was an easily spottable yellow snake.

I have most of today’s game words in my attic, with the exception of YEARBOOKS — I do, though, have plenty of books.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Tuesday, October 20, game #961)

WALK

GAME

SELECT

CHASE

PLAYGROUND

CIRCLE

SPANGRAM: DUCKDUCKGOOSE