NYT Strands hints and answers for Thursday, October 15 (game #956)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, October 14 (game #955).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Strands today (game #956) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Sailor’s guide

NYT Strands today (game #956) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

GONE

MEAT

GREAT

SOUR

THEN

GRAY

NYT Strands today (game #956) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 10 letters

NYT Strands today (game #956) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: top, 2nd column • Last side: bottom, 3rd column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #956) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #956, are…

BEACON

STAIRCASE

DOME

LANTERN

GALLERY

SPANGRAM: LIGHTHOUSE

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 hint

The theme meant nothing to me (was it about maps or tides?) until I spotted BEACON in my favorite left-hand corner starting spot and the light of inspiration beamed down on me.

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After getting the next most obvious LIGHTHOUSE feature of STAIRCASE (connected in the format of a spiral, no less), the remaining four game words proved harder to spot — so I took a hint and was gifted DOME.

From here I literally kicked myself as I spotted LANTERN and limped over the line with the now-easily-spottable GALLERY and TOWER.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Wednesday, October 14, game #955)

BEAUTY

BEAST

FROG

PRINCESS

TORTOISE

HARE

SPANGRAM: ONCEUPONATIME