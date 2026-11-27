This year's Amazon Black Friday sale is here — and the digital shelves are packed with offers on appliances, TVs, smart home tech, phones, toys, headphones, games consoles, and so much more. It's a lot to look through, so that's why I've put together this guide to bring you only the very best Black Friday deals at Amazon.

The best Amazon Black Friday deals 2026 (Image credit: Future) Jump to...

1. Today's best deals

2. Live updates

• Browse the full Amazon Black Friday sale

My top picks include this year's best value Nintendo Switch 2 bundle, a super-cheap video doorbell and camera bundle, and a record-low price for the latest Apple AirPods Pro 3. That's just a small slice of all the offers, which also feature Sony, Ninja, Dyson, Garmin, LG, Samsung, and many more top brands.

You can check out all of my favorites from the sale below, which includes products we've tested and rate highly here at TechRadar. I'll also continue sharing recommendations from myself and the rest of the team in our live coverage throughout the rest of the day and the whole weekend until we hit Cyber Monday.

My top 18 Amazon Black Friday deals

Blink Battery Doorbell 2K+ and Outdoor 2K+: was $169.98 now $34.99 at Amazon The top smart home deal from Amazon's Black Friday sale is this bundle featuring the all-new Blink Battery Doorbell 2K+ and an Outdoor 2K+ camera for a super-low price. These may be cheap, but both the doorbell and camera are still smart, alerting you when they detect motion and featuring infrared night vision, two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and an expanded field of view. Read more Read less ▼

Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle + 3 Month Nintendo Switch Online: was $549.99 now $499.99 at Amazon Nintendo has confirmed that this is its Nintendo Switch 2 Black Friday deal. You'll can save $50 on this bundle that contains a Switch 2 console, a copy of Mario Kart World, and three months of Nintendo Switch Online Membership. The offer is available now at most retailers, so keep an eye on this page for updates, as it could be one that sells out. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $149 at Amazon This is a new record-low price for the latest version of Apple's premium buds. There's a lot to love here: Active Noise Cancellation, superb audio, a comfortable design, and new features such as live translation and heart-rate tracking. These do-it-all buds really are 100% flagship audio, and the noise-canceling quality is outstanding. Read more Read less ▼

LG 65-inch C6 OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,299.99 at Amazon We've never seen the awesome LG C6 available for less than this — you're saving a massive $1,400 here on the model that we named our favorite TV this year. This OLED TV delivers more accurate, brighter colors than last year's C5, with powerful contrast thanks to its new Alpha 11 AI processor. The C6 also includes impressive gaming features and LG's intuitive smart TV platform. At this price, it's a steal. Read more Read less ▼

Apple MacBook Neo: was $699 now $649 at Amazon Display: 13 inches

Processor: A18 Pro

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB The MacBook Neo got a price bump earlier this year, but it's now $50 off at Amazon. The latest budget MacBook is a smart buy at around $650, thanks to the 13-inch Liquid Retina display, an A18 Pro chip, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and up to 16 hours of battery life. Discounts have been better in the past, but I think it's unlikely we'll see it return to under $600, outside of a rare surprise double discount during this year's Black Friday sales. Read more Read less ▼

Bissell Little Green Mini Portable Carpet Deep Cleaner: was $99.99 now $79.99 at Amazon Bissell portable carpet cleaners are breakout stars at holiday sales like Black Friday, and Amazon has the top-rated Little Green Mini model for $79.99. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains from carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more. Read more Read less ▼

Dell 15 Laptop: was $479.46 now $399.99 at Amazon Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel Core 3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB Need a cheap Windows laptop? Look no further than the Dell 15, available right now for just under $400. Sure, you're getting a fairly basic spec, with an Intel Core 3 and 8GB of RAM, but that's enough to cover light work and everyday use. Getting a 512GB SSD in a laptop of this price is a bit of a steal, too, given that you usually see only 256GB at a maximum. Read more Read less ▼

Google Fitbit Charge 6: was $159.95 now $122 at Amazon A 16% saving is not to be sniffed at, and it makes the Google Fitbit Charge 6 an even easier purchase. It's cheaper than the more recent Fitbit Edge but has a similar form factor, and is a good unobtrusive tracker with a week-long battery, plus useful irregular heart rate rhythm notifications. Read more Read less ▼

JBL Go 5: was $54.95 now $39.95 at Amazon JBL's latest small Bluetooth speaker was released earlier this year and immediately became our new favorite cheap option. It comes in 10 fun colors, most of which are available at this super-low price of $39.95. It's tough, waterproof and earned five stars in our full JBL Go 5 review for simply being as good as Bluetooth speakers get when they're this small. Read more Read less ▼

Blink Mini 2K+: was $39.99 now $15.99 at Amazon The Blink Mini 2K+ may be small, but it's also mighty, with a high-res 2K camera and a spotlight for nighttime visibility. Thanks to Amazon's early Black Friday deals, you can get the latest version for under $20 — a massive 60% off and a record low for the device. Read more Read less ▼

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum: was $389.99 now $269.99 at Amazon The Dyson V8 is plenty powerful, packing more attachments than the standard model to help you achieve the deep clean of your dreams. It can conveniently transform into a handheld vacuum and offers up to 40 minutes of run time. Today's early Black Friday deal is not quite the lowest price we've ever seen — it's been $10 cheaper over Prime Day — but it's close. Read more Read less ▼

TCL 85-inch QM6K Series Mini LED QLED TV: was $997.99 now $897.99 at Amazon Here is an Amazon exclusive deal on a massive display. You can get TCL's 85-inch QM6K Series for $897, which is an incredible price for a TV of this size. A truly great budget mini-LED TV, the TCL QM6K delivers vibrant picture quality and solid gaming features for a price that won't break the bank. Read more Read less ▼

Save $50 Apple iPad 11-inch (A16, 2025): was $449 now $399 at Amazon Apple's base iPad is $50 off at Amazon, bringing the price to $399.99. There's not a lot that's new about it compared to previous generations, but you do get the A16 chip for faster performance, and double the standard storage (128GB instead of 64GB). Other features include a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display and solid 12MP front- and rear-facing cameras, making this iPad the best for casual streamers and scrollers. Read more Read less ▼

Sony WH-1000XM6 : was $459.99 now $348 at Amazon Right now, you can grab the incredible, 4.5-star rated Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones for a record-low price on Black Friday. That's the cheapest they've ever been, making them an even better purchase than they already were. The XM6s offer stunning, balanced audio output, top-tier touch controls, ergonomic comfort, and noise-nixing ANC. They'd make the perfect gift, or you could treat yourself if you're traveling a lot this gift-giving season. Read more Read less ▼

Xbox Wireless Controller - Carbon Black: was $64.99 now $49.49 at Amazon The Xbox Wireless controller has been as cheap as $38 in the past, so this is not yet a record low — but it's still $15 off, and a great purchase if you want a new or extra standard pad for GTA 6 (or any other games, if they exist). Read more Read less ▼

Google Pixel Watch 5: was $399.99 now $284.99 at Amazon The Google Pixel Watch 5 only came out a few months ago, and it's already had a tasty price cut of over $100. It's an iterative upgrade over the previous model, but it is a fantastic smartwatch for sure, with a repairable teardrop design plus top-tier health features such as Loss of Pulse detection. A very strong contender if you want a do-it-all smartwatch. Read more Read less ▼