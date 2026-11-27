One of my most persistent frustrations with ChatGPT is giving it a carefully considered set of instructions and discovering that the AI has apparently decided some of them are optional.

It will often produce an impressively detailed response that fulfills most of my request, leaving me to point out the requirements it has quietly ignored. Sometimes, asking it to fix one omission results in another part of the original instructions disappearing, which makes the whole exercise feel like a particularly tedious game of whack-a-mole.

OpenAI's GPT-6.2 model promises to make that experience less common. Among the more practical ambitions for the latest generation of AI models is better instruction-following, particularly when a task involves overlapping requirements that need to remain in effect throughout a response. It's an improvement that could make a considerable difference to how people use ChatGPT every day.

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GPT-6.2 is in ChatGPT for Plus, Pro, Business, and Enterprise subscribers. According to OpenAI, GPT-6.2 successfully followed instructions in 78.1% of particularly challenging prompts during testing, compared with 62.5% for GPT-6.

There's nothing special you need to add to your prompts to take advantage of the upgrade. Once GPT-6.2 reaches your account, you can select it from the model menu and use ChatGPT as usual.

Too many cooks in the algorithm

Meal planning is an excellent way to expose weaknesses in an AI model's instruction-following abilities because seemingly minor requirements can have consequences for an entire week's recommendations. I asked GPT-6.2 to devise five weekday dinners for two adults on an estimated grocery budget of $65. Everything had to take less than 30 minutes to prepare, with no dairy or seafood.

I also specified that Monday's dinner should produce leftovers to incorporate into Wednesday's meal and that Friday's dinner had to be vegetarian. Finally, every perishable ingredient purchased specifically for the plan needed to be used up by the end of the week. I've seen earlier models handle this sort of request quite convincingly until closer inspection reveals an inconveniently expensive ingredient or a forgotten dietary restriction.

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GPT-6.2 built much of its proposed menu around overlapping ingredients, with Monday's chicken and rice bowls providing cooked chicken for Wednesday's wraps. It proposed buying a bag of carrots and a head of cabbage, using portions throughout the week rather than acquiring different vegetables for every meal. It also distinguished between ingredients that needed purchasing and pantry staples assumed to be on hand.

“Cook the full package of chicken on Monday and refrigerate the portion reserved for Wednesday. Keep that portion separate from the food you're serving so you don't accidentally eat your way through Wednesday's dinner,” ChatGPT explained.

I particularly liked the specificity of that last instruction. There was evidence of the AI thinking about how the plan would actually work in someone's kitchen. The estimated total was also comfortably below my budget, although grocery prices would inevitably vary.

Then I introduced a complication by telling ChatGPT that Wednesday's dinner needed to be portable and eaten cold. I deliberately omitted any reminder about my previous instructions. Earlier models have sometimes treated requests like this as permission to overhaul a meal entirely, forgetting the reason it was chosen in the first place.

“Wednesday's chicken wraps can be packed cold, using the chicken reserved from Monday. There's no need to buy anything extra or change the rest of the week's meals,” ChatGPT responded.

The modification preserved the relationship between the meals as well as the original dietary restrictions and budget. I could imagine making several such adjustments over the course of a week without having to start from scratch. That's a much more appealing prospect than repeatedly explaining my kitchen to a computer.

(Image credit: Getty Images/VCG)

Choreographing a Saturday

I then came up with an imagined Saturday filled with overlapping errands and obligations to see how well the AI could handle a lot of different, possibly conflicting needs. I gave ChatGPT locations and travel times and challenged it to produce a schedule that accounted for every restriction.

I needed to collect a prescription before noon and drop off a package at a post office that opened at 10 a.m. I had a haircut appointment at 11:30 a.m. and needed to spend an uninterrupted hour at home before 3 p.m. Grocery shopping had to be the final stop before returning home, and I couldn't leave the house before 9:30 a.m. I also wanted at least 15 minutes of spare time before my haircut.

GPT-6.2 arranged the prescription collection and post office visit before the haircut, getting me to the appointment at 11:15 a.m. It scheduled the hour at home afterward, followed by a separate grocery trip. Every journey accounted for the travel times I'd provided, and none of the activities overlapped.

“I'm keeping the grocery trip separate from the morning errands because of your uninterrupted hour at home. That also means your refrigerated groceries won't be sitting in the car while you're getting your hair cut,” ChatGPT explained.

I then moved the haircut to 10:30 a.m. without repeating any of the other conditions. GPT-6.2 rearranged the morning, scheduling the post office after the haircut and allowing enough time to collect the prescription before noon. It preserved the buffer before the appointment, a relatively minor detail that would have been easy to overlook.

“The earlier haircut changes the order of the morning errands. Your prescription deadline and afternoon commitment can still be accommodated without shortening the buffer before your appointment,” it told me.

What impressed me about both experiments was how GPT-6.2 handled subsequent changes without treating the original instructions as disposable. Two successful exercises hardly establish that the model will get everything right, and OpenAI's own figures suggest otherwise. I'd still double-check any plans involving actual expenditure or immovable deadlines.

Nevertheless, there's something satisfying about giving ChatGPT a complicated job and receiving an answer that doesn't require another round of explanations. Much of the time AI supposedly saves us can disappear into correcting its work. If GPT-6.2 can make those corrections less necessary, that might be among the most useful upgrades OpenAI has delivered in a while.

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