There are some fantastic deals on Ring doorbells this Black Friday, but although the initial cost is low, many of their best features are only accessible if you also pay for a Ring subscription. That's why I've put together this list of alternative video doorbells, all of which are available in both the US and the UK, and which give you a full set of tools with no additional fees.

In the US, for example, you can pick up the AI-powered Swann Buddy4K doorbell for just £92.99 at Amazon (was £169.99), including a chime and 2GB storage for your recordings.

• Browse the full Amazon Black Friday sale

If you're shopping in the UK, you can snag the Eufy Video Doorbell Dual for only £83.99 (was £169.99) at Amazon. This smart doorbell has a second camera to watch our for parcels left on your doorstep — including all your other Black Friday deliveries — and at less than half price it's a steal.

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Best for: 4K resolution

Swann Buddy4k

Swann makes some of the best home security devices we've tested here at TechRadar, and they all have one big selling point: you don't need a subscription plan to save your videos, or to use their most advanced features. You can pay for cloud storage if you really want to, but it's not at all necessary.

The Swann Buddy4K is also a fully-fledged home security camera with features including motion detection, and the ability to differentiate between subjects such as people, pets, cars, and packages — all included with the initial cost of the doorbell.

"It’s possible to store videos by type — particularly handy if you want to find out when a parcel was left on the doorstep," said our reviewer Chris Price. "Alternatively, you can store videos in chronological order on the built-in MicroSD card."

The doorbell's AI assistant (which generates custom voice responses for visitors so you don't have to speak to them) was still in beta when we reviewed it but, even without this, it's an excellent video doorbell that comes highly recommended to help secure your home.

Read our full Swann Buddy4K review

Save 54% Swann Buddy4K: was $199.99 now $92.99 at Amazon This brilliant doorbell from the security experts at Swann is less than half price for Black Friday. It has a plug-in chime so you can hear it anywhere in your home, and comes with 32GB storage included. Read more Read less ▼

Save 41% Swann Buddy4k: was £169.99 now £99.99 at Amazon UK deal-hunters can get a great discount on Swann's feature-packed video doorbell for Black Friday, with the chime thrown in as a bonus. Read more Read less ▼

Best for: Package detection

Eufy Video Doorbell Dual

Eufy's smart-looking device is an excellent option if you're looking for a subscription-free video doorbell on a budget, particularly on Black Friday

The Eufy Video Doorbell Dual records video at 2K, which is just fine for us, and is loaded with advanced features like package detection and the ability to play pre-recorded voice messages, all with no membership necessary.

It has an infra-red sensor that detects body heat from visitors, while radar motion-detection scans for movement. Better yet, its software includes AI person-recognition, and during our tests it was able to accurately identify and label visitors in our video clips. We didn't receive any false positives, and the detailed app notifications meant we could tell who was calling at a glance, without even picking up our phone.

The doorbell comes with 8GB local storage built in, and can run from its own battery, or be connected to existing doorbell wiring. If you choose to use it wirelessly, picking up an extra power pack means you won't need to take it down for charging.

Read our full Eufy Video Doorbell Dual review

Save 40% Eufy Video Doorbell Dual: was $199.99 now $119.99 at Amazon You can buy Eufy's dual-camera doorbell in various bundles, but this is my top choice. It's the battery version (the wired model is cheaper but less convenient), it comes with 8GB storage, and it has an extra rechargeable power pack. Read more Read less ▼

Best for: Ease of use

Reolink Battery Doorbell

Reolink is well known for its home security cameras, and the company has brought that expertise to your front door with this fully wireless video doorbell. It's well made and feels robust right from the start, and is rated IP65, giving it significantly better than average protection against harsh weather.

This doorbell, like the others in this guide, captures video at 2K resolution, which is more than adequate for most situations, with head-to-toe recording. Unlike the other doorbells here, there isn't a second camera to capture packages left on your doorstep, which is worth bearing in mind if you receive a lot of deliveries.

The app is simple to use, with a choice of three recording modes depending on whether you want to prioritize picture quality or battery life, and although we didn't manage to reach Reolink's quoted maximum of five months on a single charge, longevity was still impressive.

Videos are stored on an internal MicroSD card, and although Reolink offers a cloud storage service, the company doesn't push it on you, and makes it clear that it's available as a backup option, 'just in case'. The card alone is fine if you'd prefer to keep your recordings on your property.

Read our full Reolink Battery Doorbell review

Save 30% Reolink Battery Doorbell + Hub: was $239.99 now $167.99 at Amazon You can pick up the Reolink Battery Doorbell by itself for $119.99 this Black Friday, but this hub bundle gives you even more local storage, with support for microSD cards up to 1TB so you can keep more video footage for longer. Read more Read less ▼

Save 32% Reolink Battery Doorbell: was £139.99 now £94.99 at Amazon At under £100, the Reolink Battery Doorbell is a great Black Friday deal in the UK. This one doesn't come bundled with a hub, but don't worry — there's a slot on the doorbell itself where you can fit a microSD card to store video recordings. Read more Read less ▼

More Black Friday deals in the US

More Black Friday deals in the UK