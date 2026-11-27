There are some fantastic deals on Ring doorbells this Black Friday, but although the initial cost is low, many of their best features are only accessible if you also pay for a Ring subscription. That's why I've put together this list of alternative video doorbells, all of which are available in both the US and the UK, and which give you a full set of tools with no additional fees.
In the US, for example, you can pick up the AI-powered Swann Buddy4K doorbell for just £92.99 at Amazon (was £169.99), including a chime and 2GB storage for your recordings.
• Browse the full Amazon Black Friday sale
If you're shopping in the UK, you can snag the Eufy Video Doorbell Dual for only £83.99 (was £169.99) at Amazon. This smart doorbell has a second camera to watch our for parcels left on your doorstep — including all your other Black Friday deliveries — and at less than half price it's a steal.
US quick deals
- Swann Buddy4K: was
$199.99now $92.99 at Amazon
- Eufy Video Doorbell Dual + Chime: was
$219.99now $129.99 at Amazon
- Reolink Battery Doorbell + Hub: was
$239.99now $167.99 at Amazon
UK quick deals
- Swann Buddy4k: was
£169.99now £99.99 at Amazon
- Eufy Video Doorbell Dual: was
£169.99now £83.99 at Amazon
- Reolink Battery Doorbell: was
£139.99now £94.99 at Amazon
Best for: 4K resolution
Swann Buddy4k
Swann makes some of the best home security devices we've tested here at TechRadar, and they all have one big selling point: you don't need a subscription plan to save your videos, or to use their most advanced features. You can pay for cloud storage if you really want to, but it's not at all necessary.
The Swann Buddy4K is also a fully-fledged home security camera with features including motion detection, and the ability to differentiate between subjects such as people, pets, cars, and packages — all included with the initial cost of the doorbell.
"It’s possible to store videos by type — particularly handy if you want to find out when a parcel was left on the doorstep," said our reviewer Chris Price. "Alternatively, you can store videos in chronological order on the built-in MicroSD card."
The doorbell's AI assistant (which generates custom voice responses for visitors so you don't have to speak to them) was still in beta when we reviewed it but, even without this, it's an excellent video doorbell that comes highly recommended to help secure your home.
Read our full Swann Buddy4K review
This brilliant doorbell from the security experts at Swann is less than half price for Black Friday. It has a plug-in chime so you can hear it anywhere in your home, and comes with 32GB storage included.
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UK deal-hunters can get a great discount on Swann's feature-packed video doorbell for Black Friday, with the chime thrown in as a bonus.
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Best for: Package detection
Eufy Video Doorbell Dual
Eufy's smart-looking device is an excellent option if you're looking for a subscription-free video doorbell on a budget, particularly on Black Friday
The Eufy Video Doorbell Dual records video at 2K, which is just fine for us, and is loaded with advanced features like package detection and the ability to play pre-recorded voice messages, all with no membership necessary.
It has an infra-red sensor that detects body heat from visitors, while radar motion-detection scans for movement. Better yet, its software includes AI person-recognition, and during our tests it was able to accurately identify and label visitors in our video clips. We didn't receive any false positives, and the detailed app notifications meant we could tell who was calling at a glance, without even picking up our phone.
The doorbell comes with 8GB local storage built in, and can run from its own battery, or be connected to existing doorbell wiring. If you choose to use it wirelessly, picking up an extra power pack means you won't need to take it down for charging.
Read our full Eufy Video Doorbell Dual review
You can buy Eufy's dual-camera doorbell in various bundles, but this is my top choice. It's the battery version (the wired model is cheaper but less convenient), it comes with 8GB storage, and it has an extra rechargeable power pack.
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The Video Doorbell Dual is on sale at Amazon, where the wireless model is under £90. You can also pick it up with an extra battery pack for £99.99 if you don't want to take it down for recharging.
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Best for: Ease of use
Reolink Battery Doorbell
Reolink is well known for its home security cameras, and the company has brought that expertise to your front door with this fully wireless video doorbell. It's well made and feels robust right from the start, and is rated IP65, giving it significantly better than average protection against harsh weather.
This doorbell, like the others in this guide, captures video at 2K resolution, which is more than adequate for most situations, with head-to-toe recording. Unlike the other doorbells here, there isn't a second camera to capture packages left on your doorstep, which is worth bearing in mind if you receive a lot of deliveries.
The app is simple to use, with a choice of three recording modes depending on whether you want to prioritize picture quality or battery life, and although we didn't manage to reach Reolink's quoted maximum of five months on a single charge, longevity was still impressive.
Videos are stored on an internal MicroSD card, and although Reolink offers a cloud storage service, the company doesn't push it on you, and makes it clear that it's available as a backup option, 'just in case'. The card alone is fine if you'd prefer to keep your recordings on your property.
Read our full Reolink Battery Doorbell review
You can pick up the Reolink Battery Doorbell by itself for $119.99 this Black Friday, but this hub bundle gives you even more local storage, with support for microSD cards up to 1TB so you can keep more video footage for longer.
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At under £100, the Reolink Battery Doorbell is a great Black Friday deal in the UK. This one doesn't come bundled with a hub, but don't worry — there's a slot on the doorbell itself where you can fit a microSD card to store video recordings.
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More Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech & essentials
- Best Buy: up to 50% off TVs, laptops & appliances
- Dell: up to $700 off laptops
- Home Depot: 50% off appliances, grills & tools
- Lenovo: up to 50% off laptops
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances & holiday decor
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off TVs & phones
- T-Mobile: free iPhone or Galaxy with a plan
- Target: Christmas decor & gifts from $7.99
- Walmart: early access to deals for members
More Black Friday deals in the UK
- Amazon: up to 67% off tech & essentials
- AO: up to 40% off appliances & TVs
- Argos: up to 50% off kitchen, tech & toys
- Boots: half-price beauty & gift sets
- Currys: £1,000s off TVs & laptops
- Dell: up to 25% off laptops
- Dyson: up to £200 off floor & hair care
- EE: up to £400 off phones & GTA 6 bundles
- HMV: 20% off 4K Blu-ray & merch
- John Lewis: up to 25% off tech & fashion
- Nintendo: over £100 off Switch 2 bundles
- O2: cheapest iPhone 18 + £1 AirPods
- PlayStation: up to £40 off games & controllers
- Samsung: up to £500 off TVs & phones
- Shark/Ninja: up to 30% off kitchen & vacuums
- Sky: TV & broadband from £22/m
- Tesco: SIM-only deals from £9.50/m
- Three: £1,300+ off iPhone & Samsung
- Very: up to 50% off toys, tech & fashion
- Virgin Media: TV & broadband from £21.99/m
- Vodafone: phones & broadband from £16/m
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Cat is TechRadar's Homes Editor, covering smart home tech, kitchen appliances, vacuums, haircare and more. She's been a tech journalist for 15 years, having worked on print magazines including PC Plus and PC Format, is a Speciality Coffee Association (SCA) certified barista, and holds a professional certificate in security awareness for smart homes. Whether you want to invest in some smart lights, find your ideal hair styler, or pick the espresso machine of your dreams, she's the right person to help.
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