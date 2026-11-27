Black Friday is here, and I'm tracking down all the mini PC deals I can find - from budget devices and office-ready desktops to computers for gaming and AI. I'm seeing plenty of discounts on top machines from our favorite makers, including GMKtec, Geekom, and Minisforum.

My team and I have tested all the best mini PCs, so we know which ones you'll want to know about, which ones offer the best specs at the best price, and which ones you'll want to avoid. You'll find all the info right here.

I'll be covering the sales to bring you the latest price drops throughout Black Friday until the end of Cyber Monday. Jump to the live feed for more mini PCs and accessories to complete your setup.

Black Friday budget mini PC deals under $300 / £300

Black Friday mini PC deals for the home office & everyday work

Black Friday mini PC deals for content creation & Mac mini alternatives

Black Friday mini PC deals for gaming