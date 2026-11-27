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Best Black Friday mini PC deals 2026 live: Save on desktops from Apple, Geekom, GMKtec, Minisforum, and more
We're tracking the latest price drops on our favorite mini PCs
Black Friday is here, and I'm tracking down all the mini PC deals I can find - from budget devices and office-ready desktops to computers for gaming and AI. I'm seeing plenty of discounts on top machines from our favorite makers, including GMKtec, Geekom, and Minisforum.
Under $300 • Home office • Creator • Gaming • Local AI • Live coverage
My team and I have tested all the best mini PCs, so we know which ones you'll want to know about, which ones offer the best specs at the best price, and which ones you'll want to avoid. You'll find all the info right here.
I'll be covering the sales to bring you the latest price drops throughout Black Friday until the end of Cyber Monday. Jump to the live feed for more mini PCs and accessories to complete your setup.
Black Friday mini PC deals: Quick links
- Amazon: Mini PCs from under $200
- Newegg: Save on mini PCs from under $100
- GMKtec: Lowest prices all year on mini PCs | Shop UK deals here
- Geekom: Save up to 50% this Black Friday | Shop UK deals here
- More: Shop mini PC deals at Best Buy, Walmart, and Currys
Black Friday budget mini PC deals under $300 / £300
This mini PC has a Ryzen 5 3500U chip, 16GB DDR4, and 256GB SSD. It excelled at general office tasks in our review, where it scored 4 stars.
UK price: now £228 (was £310)
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Practically a barebones Windows 11 Pro machine with 8GB DDR4 RAM and 256GB SSD, it can be expanded up to 64GB / 2TB storage.
UK price: now £218 (was £289)
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Black Friday mini PC deals for the home office & everyday work
The best PC you can buy at the $500 / £500 mark, Bosgame's P3 Pro sports a Ryzen 9 7940HS chip, 16GB DDR5, and 1TB SSD.
UK price: now £487 (was £579)
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In our 4.5-star review it excelled at general office tasks, streaming, content creation, and light gaming. It sports a Ryzen 5 7640HS chip, 16GB upgradeable RAM, and 512GB SSD.
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This machine has a Ryzen 7 7730U chip, 16GB DDR4, and 256GB SSD. We scored it 4 stars in our review.
UK price (16GB/500GB): now £425 (was £499)
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Black Friday mini PC deals for content creation & Mac mini alternatives
Highly upgradeable and versatile 4.5-star mini PC, it features a AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB out of the box.
UK deal (32GB/1TB): now £730 (was £870) with code BLACK FRIDAY 50
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Cheapest price for the M6 Mac mini, which excels at office tasks and photo and video editing.
UK price: now £737 (was £899)
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We scored this machine 4.5 stars. It delivered a desktop-class experience for AI and creative workloads. This model is equipped with a Ryzen AI 9 HX470 chip, 32GB DDR5 RAM, and 2TB SSD.
UK deal: now £1190 (was £1399)
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Black Friday mini PC deals for gaming
A cheap mini PC for gaming, it has an OCuLink port for an external GPU. It's fitted with a Ryzen 7 8745HS chip, 16GB DDR5, and 1TB SSD.
UK price: now £500 (was £600)
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Engineered for gaming, this mini PC comes loaded with AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D, Nvidia RTX 5070 GPU, 64GB DDR5, and 2TB SSD. It features a liquid cooling 3-fan design.
UK price: now £2490 (was £2840)
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Black Friday mini PC deals for local AI & home servers
Built for local AI workloads, this powerhouse comes equipped with the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395, 64GB DDR5, and 1TB SSD. Other configs are available.
UK price: now £1,729.99 (was £2,029.99) with code BLACK FRIDAY 100
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This mini AI workstation scored 4.5 stars, and we found it "an ideal machine for AI development." It sports the Ryzen AI Max+ 395, 128GB LPDDR5, and 2TB SSD.
UK price: now £3639 (was £4549)
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Want the best PC under £500? That'll be the Bosgame P3 Pro. This mini PC packs an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS with a top clock speed of 5.2GHz, and pairs it with 16GB of DDR5 memory and a 1TB NVMe SSD that can both be expanded.
You'll need to be a Prime member to score the discount, but you can sign up for a free trial by clicking here then cancel afterwards.
A compact mini PC with Radeon 780M graphics, Windows 11 Pro, triple-display output, and Wi-Fi 6E. Memory is upgradeable to 64GB and storage to 4TB.
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Pair this Dell 27-inch monitor with your mini PC. I spotted this display while tracking the best Black Friday home office deals. At under $200 / £200, it's brilliant value and does everything most people will need. We scored 5 stars in our review. It runs on a single USB-C cable, and features a 144Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and gaming.
This 27-inch QHD display proved to be a brilliant work monitor when we tested it out.
UK price: now £196 (was £208)
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Game on! With Black Friday here, I've spotted two gaming mini PCs that can handle your favorite titles.
Both sport and Radeon 780M graphics, with a USB4 port if you want to increase graphics performance via an external graphics card.
If you're in the UK, the Acemagician model is a lot cheaper right now, but it lacks the memory expansion of the Kamrui machine. Both can be upgraded to 4TB storage for game files and saves.
This model from Acemagician is loaded with Ryzen 7 H 255, 16GB LPDDR5, and 512GB SSD (expandable to 4TB). It's running Radeon 780M graphics, but you can hook up an eGPU via the USB4 port.
UK price: £480 (was £700)
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This machine is equipped with the high-performance Ryzen 7 8745HS processor, 16GB DDR5, and 512GB SSD - both can be expanded to 96GB/4TB. A USB4 means you can connect an external GPU.
UK price: now £784 (was £842)
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