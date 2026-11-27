Overview The 2026 Players Championship Finals is taking place between November 27-29 📺 Stream 2026 Players Championship Finals free on ITVX (UK) 🌎 Unlock your stream with NordVPN (78% off RIGHT NOW)

Find out how to watch the 2026 Players Championship Finals from anywhere as a host of the world’s best darts players battle for glory at the Butlin's Resort in Minehead.

After 34 non-televised events, the top 64 players from the 2026 PDC Players Championship series will compete over three days for a chance to win the title and £130,000 in prize money.

Defending champion Luke Littler will not return after failing to play in enough of the behind-closed-doors events, while Josh Rock and Nathan Aspinall also missed out. However, there is still an extremely strong field, led by Dutchman Wessel Nijman, who won six Players Championship tournaments this year.

He’ll face competition from the likes of world No.2 Luke Humphries, seven-time champion Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price, who won the Grand Slam of Darts title last weekend. Also in action are former world champions Gary Anderson and Roc Cross, as well as women’s world No. 1 Beau Graves.

Can I watch the 2026 Players Championship Finals for free?

The 2026 Players Championship Finals are free-to-air in the UK on ITV4 and via the ITVX streaming platform.

You can easily sign up for a free account; all you need is a valid UK postcode.

Outside of these countries? NordVPN (30-day money back guarantee) can help unblock your free stream – find out more below.

Use a VPN to watch Players Championship Finals 2026 from anywhere

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Your Quick Guide to stream Players Championship Finals 2026 for FREE with a VPN

🔒 Visit NordVPN – Take advantage of the 30-day money-back guarantee. 📝 Sign up for NordVPN – Choose a plan and create your account. 🇬🇧 Connect to the UK – Open the NordVPN app and select a UK server. ▶️ Head to ITVX – Visit the website or open the app. 🎯 Start streaming for free! – Watch Players Championship Finals 2026 for free.

🇬🇧 How to watch Players Championship Finals 2026 live streams in the UK

As mentioned above, the Players Championship Finals 2026 will be shown for free on ITV4 and via the ITVX streaming service.

To watch on ITVX, you require an account with a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a valid TV license.

Away from the UK and want to access ITVX? We recommend NordVPN to unblock your stream.

🇦🇺 How to watch Players Championship Finals 2026 live streams in Australia

Fox Sports is showing Players Championship Finals 2026 in Australia, which means cord-cutters can live stream the action on the brilliant streaming service Kayo Sports.

A Standard subscription costs AU$29.99 per month, though you can pay AU$45.99 per month for the Premium plan, which allows simultaneous streaming on two devices. Whichever plan you choose, new users get a 7-day free trial.

Darts fans in Australia can also watch the tournament on PDCTV, which costs the equivalent of £5.99 per month or £59.99 for the whole year.

Remember: Use a VPN to access Kayo when outside of Australia.

🇺🇸 How to watch Players Championship Finals 2026 live streams in the US

PDCTV will show the Players Championship Finals in the US.

Right now you can get a Winter Pass ($19.99) that will get you access to the Players Championship Finals and the World Darts Championship in December.

Alternatively, a monthly plan is available for $15.99 or an annual pass at $94.99.

Visiting the US from the UK? Try NordVPN risk-free and unblock your stream on ITVX.

🇨🇦 How to watch Players Championship Finals 2026 live streams in Canada

PDCTV is the place to watch Players Championship Finals 2026 in Canada.

As with the US a Winter Pass is available, but for CA$28.99. Monthly plans come in at CA$22.99 and annual plans at CA$129.99.

Remember, NordVPN is the one we recommend to unblock your streams.

Players Championship Finals 2026 - Need to Know

What is the first round draw for the Players Championship Finals 2026? Top half Wessel Nijman (1) vs Henry Coates (64)

Gabriel Clemens (32) vs Dave Chisnall (33)

Charlie Manby (16) vs Martin Schindler (49)

Cameron Menzies (17) vs Mensur Suljovic (48)

Beau Greaves (8) vs Christian Kist (57)

Tom Bissell (25) vs Rob Owen (40)

Ross Smith (9) vs Michael Smith (56)

Niels Zonneveld (24) vs Niko Springer (41) Luke Woodhouse (4) vs Alexander Merkx (61)

Stephen Bunting (29) vs Max Hopp (36)

Sebastian Bialecki (13) vs Gerwyn Price (52)

Jeffrey de Graaf (20) vs Gian van Veen (45)

Jermaine Wattimena (5) vs Keane Barry (60)

Ryan Searle (28) vs Brendan Dolan (37)

William O'Connor (12) vs James Hurrell (53)

Tommy Morris (21) vs Callan Rydz (44) Bottom half Chris Dobey (2) vs Mike De Decker (63)

Richard Veenstra (31) vs Joe Cullen (34)

Cristo Reyes (15) vs Darius Labanauskas (50)

Michael van Gerwen (18) vs Connor Scutt (47)

Luke Humphries (7) vs Darryl Pilgrim (58)

Krzysztof Ratajski (26) vs Damon Heta (39)

Danny Noppert (10) vs Scott Williams (55)

Jonny Clayton (23) vs Tom Sykes (42) Kevin Doets (3) vs Ritchie Edhouse (62)

James Wade (30) vs Justin Hood (35)

Dirk van Duijvenbode (14) vs Alan Soutar (51)

Maik Kuivenhoven (19) vs Daryl Gurney (46)

Andrew Gilding (6) vs Bradley Brooks (59)

Kim Huybrechts (27) vs Joe Hunt (38)

Karel Sedlacek (11) vs Gary Anderson (54)

Rob Cross (22) vs Mickey Mansell (43)

What are the session times for Players Championship Finals?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Day Afternoon Session Evening Session Fri, Nov 27 1pm (Round 1) 7pm (Round 1) Sat, Nov 28 1pm (Round 2) 7pm (Round 3) Sun, Nov 29 1pm (Quarter-Finals) 7pm (Semis & Final)

What is the Players Championship Finals 2026 prize money? Winner : £130,000

: £130,000 Runner-up: £700,000

£700,000 Semi-final: £40,000

£40,000 Quarter-final: £27,500

£27,500 Last 16: £16,000

Previous Players Championship Finals winners 2025: Luke Littler 2024: Luke Humphries 2023: Luke Humphries 2022: Michael van Gerwen 2021: Peter Wright 2020: Michael van Gerwen 2019: Michael van Gerwen 2018: Daryl Gurney 2017: Michael van Gerwen 2016: Michael van Gerwen 2015: Michael van Gerwen

Can I watch Players Championship Finals 2026 on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser to live stream Players Championship Finals 2026. You can also stay up-to-date on the PDC's official social media channels such as on X (@OfficialPDC), Instagram (@officialpdc), Facebook (OfficialPDC) and TikTok (OfficialPDC)