Find out how to watch Man City vs Napoli for free from anywhere in the world as Kevin De Bruyne returns to the Etihad in the Champions League with the Little Donkeys desperately needing a win.

Europe has provided some solace for Enzo Maresca during their recent Premier League struggles, with three wins in four UCL outings giving City a spot in the coveted top eight. Yet the 4-2 defeat by PSG in their only fixture against the continental elite showed a good deal of distance to the two-time defending champions. Erling Haaland, who bagged the winner last time out against RB Leipzig, has five goals from three games in this competition.

Midtable in Serie A and near the foot of the Champions League table, Napoli desperately need a win if they're to keep their hopes of securing a playoff spot alive. The Little Donkeys have struggled to adapt to Max Allegri's methods since the former Milan boss replaced Antonio Conte in the summer, but the return of talismanic midfielder Scott McTominay after heart surgery has prompted a minor uptick in form. The Scot's brace was crucial in the 4-3 victory over the Norwegian existential crisis that are Bodo/Glimt, but a 4-1 loss in Porto since was a worrying result. De Bruyne returns to the Etihad for the second time after a 2-0 defeat in September 2025.

Watch Man City vs Napoli for FREE

Man City vs Napoli will be shown for free online and on TV in the following countries.

🇮🇪 Republic of Ireland: Virgin Media Play

🇧🇪 Belgium: RTL Play

Outside either Ireland or Belgium? NordVPN (30-day money back guarantee) can help unblock your free stream — find out more below.

Use a VPN to watch Man City vs Napoli live streams from anywhere

A VPN is handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual service. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with up to 78% off.

Your Quick Guide to stream Man City vs Napoli with a VPN:

🔒 Visit NordVPN – Take advantage of the 30-day money-back guarantee. 📝 Sign up for NordVPN – Choose a plan and create your account. 🇮🇪 Connect to Republic of Ireland – Open the NordVPN app and select an Irish server. ▶️ Head to Virgin Media Play – Visit the website or open the app. ⚽️ Start streaming for free! – Enjoy Man City vs Napoli for free.

🇺🇸 How to watch Man City vs Napoli in the US

Man City vs Napoli will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the US.

The streaming service starts at $8.99 per month or $89.99 for a year and will provide access to every UCL game as well as Europa League, EFL and Serie A football.

But there's a Black Friday deal of 2 months' access to the ad-free Premium tier for just $2.99/month (usually $13.99).

Visiting the US from Ireland? Use NordVPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your free Virgin Media Play stream.

🇬🇧 How to watch Man City vs Napoli in the UK

TNT Sports 1 will show Man City vs Napoli in the UK.

You can add TNT Sports to your Sky, Virgin Media or EE TV package, or get an HBO Max plan that includes TNT Sports. Prices start at £25.99 per month if you commit to a year.

Abroad today? Explore NordVPN (78% off) as set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

🇨🇦 How to watch Man City vs Napoli in Canada

DAZN are the official broadcaster of Man City vs Napoli in Canada.

You'll need DAZN's soccer package, which starts at CA$24.99/month. That also includes coverage of the Premier League, EFL, Carabao Cup and Bundesliga, plus select NFL coverage.

Not in the Great White North? Use NordVPN to unlock your DAZN subscription from anywhere.

🇦🇺 How to watch Man City vs Napoli in Australia

In Australia, you can watch Man City vs Napoli live on Stan Sport.

Kick-off is at 7am AEDT on Wednesday, 25 November.

Stan Sport costs AU$20 a month on top of a Stan subscription, which is available with a Black Friday discount of 2 months for AU$4.99. The regular price is AU$9.99 a month.

Outside Oz? Use NordVPN to log in to your Stan Sport account from anywhere in the world.

Man City vs Napoli: Q+A

What time does Man City vs Napoli kick-off? Man City vs Napoli will kick-off at 8pm GMT / 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Tuesday, 24 November. That translates to 7am AEDT on Wednesday, 25 November in Australia.

What is the Man City vs Napoli head-to-head? Man City and Napoli have met five times previously, with the Cityzens winning three to the Little Donkeys' one. There has been one draw. The most recent meeting came in last season's Champions League and ended in a 2-0 win for City.

Can I stream Man City vs Napoli for free with a VPN? Yes, as we alluded to above Virgin Media Play in the Republic of Ireland and RTL Play in Belgium are showing the match for free. NordVPN (78% off right now) can help you unblock these free streams if you're abroad today.

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