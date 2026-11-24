South Korea’s state-owned utility KEPCO discloses breach affecting roughly 1.5 million customers, employees, and partners

Stolen data included personal identifiers, contact information, banking details, billing records, and employee information

The company contained the intrusion, notified authorities, and warned affected individuals to watch for phishing and fraud

Roughly 1.5 million people have had their sensitive data exposed when threat actors broke into Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) and accessed two of its systems. The company confirmed the news in a breach notification issued and signed by the company’s president, Kim Dong-cheol.

In the data breach notice, KEPCO said that it spotted the attack on November 20 and soon after determined that “some customer information stored in its IT systems” had been leaked.

Two services were exposed: KEPCO ON, an integrated customer service platform used for things like bill inquiries and payments, and the company’s electronic procurement system (SRM) which handles purchases, construction projects, and similar. KEPCO ON exposed primarily electricity customers, while SRM did the same for system users, the notice further states.

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Two services, 1.5 million victims

“Upon becoming aware of the incident, KEPCO immediately blocked access from external IP addresses and suspended the affected services,” it said in the machine-translated announcement. “It also conducted a thorough assessment of the relevant IT systems and promptly implemented the necessary measures.”

In total, data on 1.5 million people was nabbed: 650,000 KEPCO ON customers, 420,000 SRM customers, and 442,000 KEPCO and partner company employees.

KEPCO is South Korea’s state-owned electricity utility and the country’s largest power company. It generates almost all of the country’s electricity and manages virtually all distribution. Last year it had approximately 22,670 employees and served more than 25 million customers, including households, businesses, and industries.

The South Korean energy powerhouse split the KEPCO ON leaked information into 12 categories: electricity customer numbers, names, unique identification information (resident registration numbers or foreign resident registration numbers), telephone numbers, addresses, bank names, account numbers, account holder names, credit card issuers, card numbers, cardholder names, and electricity billing and payment information.

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For SMR, company representatives lost names, unique identification information (resident registration numbers or foreign resident registration numbers), email addresses, and company addresses.

For KEPCO employees and partner company employees, the attackers stole names, affiliations, employee identification numbers, mobile phone numbers, email addresses, and company telephone numbers.

Asian critical infrastructure in the crosshairs

As soon as it spotted the intrusion, the company said it launched an investigation, set up a dedicated channel to communicate directly with affected individuals, and reported the incident to the authorities. It also warned its customers to be wary of incoming emails and other forms of communications and told them to expect an influx of scam messages.

"We take this incident very seriously and sincerely apologize to the public for the concern and distress we have caused,” said KEPCO President Kim Dong-cheol. "We will thoroughly investigate the cause of the information leak and fundamentally improve our information security framework."

The company did not say who broke into its systems, or how. However, BleepingComputer found a new thread on a dark web forum, from a threat actor claiming to be behind the breach. The actor is going by the name “Noiem” and, in a thread posted on November 19, said they grabbed KEPCO user data, supplier records, and bidding and contract documents. The data has not yet been analyzed by independent researchers, so it is not yet known if the claims are legitimate or not.

Asian countries, specifically Japan and South Korea, experienced a series of cyberattacks against critical infrastructure organizations, as well as key enterprises. In April 2025, SK Telecom, the country's largest mobile operator, disclosed a major breach involving BPFDoor malware, which resulted in the exposure of approximately 26.96 million records containing sensitive SIM-related information. KT, another major telecommunications provider, suffered a similar fate, affecting more than 16,600 customers and resulting in fraudulent transactions.

Via BleepingComputer

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