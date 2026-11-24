DDR5 RAM Black Friday deals: 6 32GB kits under $500 — because sadly that’s where memory prices are right now
We can't change rising RAM costs, but here's how to save a little extra on desktop memory
With RAM prices continuing to stay high - the component cost crisis is very real - I thought I'd go and see what's out there ahead of the Black Friday sales. I've found 6 DDR5 RAM deals under $500 at Newegg, from Corsair, G.Skill, TeamGroup, and V-Color.
It seems crazy to even pitch sub-$500 memory as a deal, but that's where the market is right now, and it's showing no signs of stopping. For my money, Newegg is offering the best discounts on DDR5 memory. However, I've included links below to other retailers who have cut the price of DDR4 and DDR5 RAM.
More memory deals
Having scouted for memory deals ahead of Black Friday, I think Newegg is winning the price cut war right now. You can see the full line-up here.
However, it's not the only site running Black Friday discounts on RAM. You can also find discounts from the retailers below:
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Steve is B2B Editor for Creative & Hardware at TechRadar Pro, helping business professionals equip their workspace with the right tools. He tests and reviews the software, hardware, and office furniture that modern workspaces depend on, cutting through the hype to zero in on the real-world performance you won't find on a spec sheet. He is a relentless champion of the Oxford comma.
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