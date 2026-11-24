With RAM prices continuing to stay high - the component cost crisis is very real - I thought I'd go and see what's out there ahead of the Black Friday sales. I've found 6 DDR5 RAM deals under $500 at Newegg, from Corsair, G.Skill, TeamGroup, and V-Color.

It seems crazy to even pitch sub-$500 memory as a deal, but that's where the market is right now, and it's showing no signs of stopping. For my money, Newegg is offering the best discounts on DDR5 memory. However, I've included links below to other retailers who have cut the price of DDR4 and DDR5 RAM.

More memory deals

Having scouted for memory deals ahead of Black Friday, I think Newegg is winning the price cut war right now. You can see the full line-up here.

However, it's not the only site running Black Friday discounts on RAM. You can also find discounts from the retailers below: