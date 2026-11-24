Once upon a time, Amazon Fire Tablets were some of the most popular Android tablets to buy over Black Friday. They were the definition of 'cheap and cheerful', and almost always enjoyed massive discounts in November.

That's no longer the case, though; Amazon discontinued the Fire range earlier this year to make room for the Amazon Alexa Tablet range.

These new slates are more advanced than their Fire-branded forebears, and they run Android rather than Amazon's own Fire OS software. They also have more modern builds, with iPad-like flat edges and narrow bezels.

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But just because Amazon's Fire Tablets are gone doesn't mean the savings have to stop; in fact, all three of Amazon's new Alexa Tablets are on sale for Black Friday.

So, in this guide, I'm going to run you through the Alexa Tablet 12 Pro, Tablet 11, and Tablet 8 to help you decide which to buy. I won't focus on specs as much as the actual characteristics of each slate: what other tablets they'll feel like, and who'd be best suited for each model. Hopefully, before the end of the article, you'll know exactly which device to pick up.

Alexa Tablet 8

A simple screen for entertainment

(Image credit: Future / Amazon)

Of the three new Amazon tablets, the closest to the older Fire devices is arguably the Amazon Alexa Tablet 8. This is a smaller model, measuring just eight inches across, like the popular Fire Tab 8.

With 4GB RAM and a MediaTek chipset, it's not particularly powerful, but its 14-hour battery life means it lasts longer than many alternatives. This all means it's primed for the same kind of use case as the Fire Tab 8: on-the-go entertainment.

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Like the older tablet, it's designed as a portable screen, so you can watch TV shows on a flight or play simple games while you're on the bus. This isn't a device for work or creative tasks, just for your videos. As such, it's probably not one to pick up if you're interested in using the Alexa+ smart assistant that much.

You might have assumed that the jump to full Android would open up the functionality of the Alexa Tablet 8, but in fact, it just lets the Tablet 8 do its entertainment tasks better. Now it'll be easier to download the games and access the streaming services you like, without Prime Video and Amazon Music being omnipresent.

Amazon is pitching the Tablet 8 for a second kind of buyer too: Kindle users. Between the size and links to Amazon's ecosystem, it's an alternative to an e-reader for people who want to read, while offering a little bit more too.

This is the cheapest Amazon Alexa Tablet. It starts at $229 / £119 (about AU$240) for the 64GB model, and goes up to $279 / £239 (about AU$480) for 128GB storage.

Alexa Tablet 11

Like an iPad that runs Android

(Image credit: Future / Amazon)

In some ways, the Amazon Alexa Tablet 11 is just a slightly bigger alternative to the Tablet 8. It has the same chipset, same storage options, and same features, so it's not going to feel that different to use.

However, there are a few tweaks that'll make it feel different. For one, not only is its display bigger than the Tablet 8's, but it's higher-res too. And while the chipset is the same, there's double the RAM at 8GB, so this slate will be able to handle more complex tasks as well as multitasking. The battery is said to last an extra hour too.

All of that means you're paying more here. The Amazon Alexa Tablet 11 costs $329.99 / £289.99 (about AU$580) for its 64GB storage model, and $379.99 / £329.99 (around AU$660) for 128GB storage.

Its specs, size, and price put the Amazon Alexa Tablet 11 in the same league as Apple's entry-level iPad. That slate costs $349 / £329 / AU$599 for its 128GB version, so it's cheaper if you're comparing like-for-like storage, but pricier if you're comparing base-level models.

The entry-level iPad is arguably the go-to mid-range tablet, and many tablet makers try to make Android equivalents to sway some buyers; this seems like Amazon's attempt. It has a better battery life and access to Android, but it's a fair amount weaker.

Still, I'd recommend the Amazon Alexa Tablet 11 to the same kind of user who might consider an iPad. It's sufficient for tasks like college coursework or as a portable work machine.

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Alexa Tablet 12 Pro

An iPad Pro on a budget

(Image credit: Future)

The biggest and most expensive member of the new Amazon tablet lineup is the Alexa Tablet 12 Pro. As its name suggests, it has a 12-inch display, and before you ask: no, there's no non-Pro model.

Specs-wise, it's another modest step up over its predecessors. Its screen has extra pixels to match its size, while its main camera has a few more pixels; it has a bigger battery, and it charges quicker, too. It's also available with more storage: either 128GB or 256GB, and that latter model gets 16GB RAM.

The most important upgrade is the chipset. The 12 Pro doesn't have the same modest MediaTek Kompanio seen in the other devices, but a MediaTek Dimensity 8400, which should make it much better at gaming. But this isn't just a gaming slate.

Amazon's pitching this model quite differently to the others. It's selling it in productivity bundles alongside the Alexa Tablet Pro Pen and Tablet Pro Keyboard, and advertising it as useful for drawing, video editing, and various Alexa+ functions.

This, therefore, is a slate for professionals, and it can also be equipped (for a cost) with a neat Nanomatte display technology, which improves visibility outdoors and makes on-screen text look as if it’s sitting on top of the screen.

The Pro tablet market is quite a big one, with slates like the iPad Pro, Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra, and Huawei MatePad Pro Max all offering impressive features, power, and convenience at huge price tags. Amazon is offering all of those things, too... except the price tag. The Alexa Tablet 12 Pro sells for $499 / £449 (about AU$900) in its 128GB/8GB starter configuration, and $599 / £549 (about AU$1,100) in its 256GB/16GB variant.

That's a much lower price than other Pro tablets I mentioned, undercutting some by as much as half. The Alexa Tablet 12 Pro, therefore, is a great budget-friendly alternative to the big dogs.

Now, it won't exactly match those rivals in terms of power — the iPad Pro, for instance, has more video editing power, while the Samsung slate is better for gaming — but it'll be close enough for most people.

Which should you buy?

(Image credit: Amazon)

Now that you know the difference between each Amazon Alexa Tablet, it's time to decide which one would be best suited to you.

The Amazon Alexa Tablet 12 Pro is only worth considering if you've got a fair amount of money ready to spend. Not only is it the priciest of the bunch, but it's the one best suited to the stylus and keyboard peripherals (they're only compatible with this model). It's more of a productivity machine.

The Amazon Alexa Tablet 11 is a jack of all trades, master of none. If you want something that's fine for coursework, watching movies in bed, or playing music out loud while you're doing your chores, it's the best pick. If you have one particular job in mind for a tablet, it might not be suitable.

The Amazon Alexa Tablet 8 is only worth picking up if you're deliberately looking for an affordable option. It's good for on-the-go entertainment, whether that's downloading some TV shows or reading with the Kindle app, but you won't have a great time if you try using it for anything more complex.

Since these are first-gen tablets, we don't know if Amazon will continue to flesh out the range, or if this is it. Will there be an Alexa Tablet 8 Pro? Or a Tablet 14, 15, 16, perhaps? No one knows. For now, these are the three models available, and it's not worth considering any prospective additional models when you're making a buying decision.

As mentioned, all of Amazon's new Alexa Tablets are the subject of big Black Friday discounts as we speak, so if you know which one you want, jump on the deals while they last.

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