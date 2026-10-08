Amazon’s Fire tablets have historically been seen as low-cost, low-spec alternatives to the best Android tablets and best iPads, but now the mega-retailer has finally entered the premium tablet market with the Amazon Alexa Tablet 12 Pro.

Yes, the ‘Fire’ nomenclature is gone — and, mercifully, Fire OS along with it. The Alexa Tablet 12 Pro is the first Amazon tablet to support full Android, meaning users will be able to access the Google Play Store and its millions of streaming, gaming, and productivity apps, including Google Maps, YouTube, and Gmail.

The Alexa Tablet 12 Pro — which is joined by the smaller Alexa Tablet 11 and Alexa Tablet 8 in a three-product lineup — is also the first Amazon tablet to feature baked-in Alexa+ integration, so it’s got AI chops to rival Apple’s Apple Intelligence-compatible iPads and Samsung’s premium Galaxy tablets.

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In other words, the Alexa Tablet 12 Pro is about as far away from the Amazon Fire Max 11 as the Kindle-maker could have gotten — and Amazon acknowledges that this distinctly premium product marks a dramatic change in strategy for the company.

Image 1 of 2 The Alexa Tablet 12 Pro with the Alexa Tablet Pro Keyboard and Alexa Tablet Pro Pen (Image credit: Future) The Alexa Tablet 12 Pro with the Alexa Tablet Pro Keyboard and Alexa Tablet Pro Pen (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

“Without a doubt, this is the biggest leap we've ever made in developing tablets in our history,” Eric Saarnio, Vice President of Amazon Devices International, told me in a briefing for the new Alexa Tablet range. “And I'm incredibly excited about what the team has built.”

Despite their shortcomings, Amazon’s existing Fire tablets have been a hit for the company — “we've sold a ton of tablets over the years, and that’s something we're very proud of,” Saarnio says — but they’re loss-leader products designed to usher customers into Amazon’s digital ecosystem, rather than market-leading tablets in their own right.

The Alexa Tablet 12 Pro, by contrast, is a full-blown premium slate with specs to rival the Apple iPad Air (2026). It features a 12-inch, 120Hz display, up to 16GB of RAM, and 3x more CPU power than any previous Amazon tablet.

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The Amazon Alexa Tablet comes in three sizes: 12, 11, and 8.7 inches (Image credit: Future)

Buyers can also choose to equip their Alexa Tablet 12 Pro with Amazon’s anti-glare Nanomatte technology, which improves visibility outdoors and makes on-screen text look as if it’s sitting on top of the display (I’ve seen it in person, and it’s not a million miles away from the nano‑texture finish on the iPhone Duo’s inner display).

Why has Amazon pumped such impressive specs (and, presumably, millions of dollars in development costs) into the Alexa Tablet 12 Pro? Because it recognizes that consumer habits are changing, and it wants to offer a one-stop-shop device for streamers, gamers, and productivity-focused users alike.

More than just an entertainment device

The Alexa Tablet 12 Pro can be configured with an anti-glare Nanomatte display (Image credit: Amazon)

“The truth is, what people are using tablets for is really starting to evolve — and it’s the power of the cloud that’s changing things,” Saarnio told me.

“The ability to build and code is really powerful, and you can do that [now] from your tablets. And for sure, tablets are there for entertainment, and that's where it all starts. But I do think there’s this evolution starting to happen, where [people are] using tablets just to get things done.

Without a doubt, this is the biggest leap we've ever made in developing tablets in our history. Eric Saarnio, VP of Amazon Devices International

“When we think about tablets going forward, I don't necessarily think they’re going to be a replacement for a laptop. But I do think they're going to be very powerful tools to both entertain and to help you be productive. And so, as we think about our next era in tablets, we wanted to bake all of that [into one device]. And we really landed on three big things [in the Alexa Tablet 12 Pro].

“First: performant, premium hardware, with exceptional screens that deliver for customers. Second: we're moving to full Android, and [granting] access to the Google Play Store, which will give customers the ability to access millions of apps that they enjoy today. And last but not least: we wanted to give them access to an assistant. So we’ve embedded Alexa+ into the tablet, along with access to everything they love about Amazon. To be clear, this isn't an app that we've added to the tablet: it’s actually baking the Alexa+ experience into it.”

Image 1 of 2 The Dynamic Tab on the Amazon Alexa Tab 8 (Image credit: Future) The Alexa Smart Home interface on the Amazon Alexa Tab 8 (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

Now available in the US, UK, and Australia, Alexa+ is Amazon’s cloud-based virtual assistant. It can respond to queries in natural language, control your smart-home devices, and, of course, seamlessly interact with all other Amazon services. Notably, on the Alexa Tablet range, Alexa+ can look at what's on your screen (when given explicit permission to do so) and provide real-time, in-context assistance, similar to Gemini Live’s screen sharing functionality.

On the Alexa Tablet 12 Pro, Tablet 11, and Tablet 8, Alexa+ lives in a dedicated Dynamic Tab in the top-left corner of the screen, and can be expanded into a full-screen For You tab for more comprehensive interaction.

Alexa+ costs $19.99 / £19.99 / AU$29.99 per month, but is free for Prime members. It’s not yet clear how the service’s deep integration into the Alexa Tablet will function if you’re not subscribed to it.

Interestingly, the Alexa Tablet can also transform into a Kindle for a completely distraction-free experience. When activated, Kindle mode silences notifications, reduces blue light, and extends battery life. It’s particularly effective on the Alexa Tablet 12 Pro when paired with Amazon’s Nanomatte finish.

Image 1 of 2 Kindle mode on the Amazon Alexa Tab 12 Pro (Image credit: Future) Kindle mode on the Amazon Alexa Tab 12 Pro (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

“What we think we've invented here is a tablet that doesn't, in any way, force you to compromise,” Saarnio concluded. “It's great for entertainment; it’s intelligent; it's great for productivity and helping you get things done. All in one package. And you get all of this starting at £500.”

That price reveal triggered an audible gasp in my briefing session. £499.99 (that converts to about $660 or AU$950; we’re awaiting confirmation of US and Australia pricing) is an extremely competitive price for a 12-inch tablet with a 120Hz display, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of starting storage. Even the top-end version of the Alexa Tablet 12 Pro (which comes with 16GB of RAM) costs just £599.99.

The iPad Air, for reference, starts at $749 / £749 / AU$1,249 following Apple’s June price increases. That device features a more powerful chipset than the Alexa Tablet 12 Pro, which runs on an as-yet-unnamed 4nm 8-core chip, but it’s smaller, at 11 inches, and has a static 60Hz display.

As you'll see in the price section, the Alexa Tablet’s specs do get less impressive as you move down the price ladder (the Alexa Tablet 8, for instance, has a 60Hz refresh rate, 4GB of RAM, and no Nanomatte display option). But the value of the top-end bundles looks, on paper at least, exceptional — £729 for the Alexa Tablet 12 Pro with Nanomatte display (256GB), Alexa Tablet Pro Keyboard, and Alexa Tablet Pro Pen is still cheaper than Apple’s entry-level 11-inch iPad Air with 128GB of storage.

The big question, of course, is whether Amazon’s new tablets are any good. I’ve only been hands-on with the top-end Alexa Tablet 12 Pro, and my first impressions are positive — the Nanomatte screen looks great, the tablet’s aluminum construction is thin and light, and its access to the Google Play Store is going to please a lot of people. But we’ll need to put all three new devices through their paces before passing a full verdict on their value for money.

The Alexa Tablet 12 Pro, Alexa Tablet 11, and Alexa Tablet 8 — as well as new Amazon Kids Tablets — are available to pre-order now and will begin shipping October 19.

Pricing

The full Amazon Alexa Tablet range (Image credit: Amazon / Future)

Here's the full pricing information for the Amazon Alexa Tablet range (we'll update the below tables with US and Australia pricing when we have it):

Swipe to scroll horizontally Device Configuration Price Amazon Alexa Tablet 8 4GB / 64GB £199.99 Amazon Alexa Tablet 8 4GB / 128GB £239.99 Amazon Alexa Tablet 11 8GB / 64GB £289.99 Amazon Alexa Tablet 11 8GB / 128GB £329.99 Amazon Alexa Tablet 12 Pro 8GB / 128GB £449.99 Amazon Alexa Tablet 12 Pro with Nanomatte display 8GB / 128GB £499.99 Amazon Alexa Tablet 12 Pro with Nanomatte display 16GB / 256GB £599.99

Swipe to scroll horizontally Accessories Price Alexa Tablet Pro Keyboard £129.99 Alexa Tablet Pro Pen £79.99

Swipe to scroll horizontally Bundles Price Amazon Alexa Tablet 12 Pro, Alexa Tablet Pro Keyboard and Alexa Tablet Pro Pen £589.99 Amazon Alexa Tablet 12 Pro with Nanomatte display (128GB), Alexa Tablet Pro Keyboard and Alexa Tablet Pro Pen £639.99 Amazon Alexa Tablet 12 Pro with Nanomatte display (256GB), Alexa Tablet Pro Keyboard and Alexa Tablet Pro Pen £729

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