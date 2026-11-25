The action-RPG genre is already a crowded space, and there's no denying that, despite its origins in the nineties, the genre hasn't quite moved forward since then. We're still hacking and slashing our way through demons, monsters, or a combination of both, and waiting for that shiny loot drop.

That's not to say it's not fun (it's probably the genre I spend the most time in month-to-month), but while plenty of games look to replicate the successful formula of Diablo II, I've spent around 600 hours in Path of Exile 2 since it hit early access and am finding it hard to go back to anything else.

Ahead of the full 1.0 release on December 11, developer Grinding Gear Games invited us to go hands-on with some of the new content, two new classes, and speak with Game Director Jonathan Rogers — we'll have plenty of content to share with you in the next few days, but for now, let's talk about how it plays.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

The story so far

(Image credit: Grinding Gear Games)

Over the last two years of Early Access, Path of Exile 2 has almost doubled in size, so context is important.

In December 2024, the game had six classes, three story acts (that had to be played twice), and an endgame that was a little barebones (but still fun). In the two years since, we've reached four acts, an interlude act (that will be replaced with the upcoming Acts 5 and 6), massive endgame overhauls, seasonal mechanics reworked back into the core game, and two new classes in the Huntress and Druid.

If you'd spent your money on the game, you'd be unlikely to feel shortchanged by that decision, but after playing Act 5 for the first time with the two new classes, I actually kind of envy anyone jumping in when the game goes free-to-play at version 1.0.

Combat is fun and weighty, bosses are memorable, and it's probably the best-looking example of the genre, too.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

To Oriath!

(Image credit: Grinding Gear Games)

Path of Exile 2's campaign is packed with memorable moments, and it's obvious that Act 5 is looking to go beyond even what is already included.

The latest story chapter we've seen (Act 6 remains under wraps) is expected to be spectacular, and if you've been following the game's story thus far, I'll try to keep this spoiler-free outside of what's already been shown.

From the start of Act 5, when players arrive in the new city of Oriath, it's immediately obvious that the religious fanaticism that has been hinted at over the course of the prior acts has taken root. It's not long before you're fighting your way through the harbour, into the slums, and then into the sewers and beyond.

Path of Exile 2's main theme has long been corruption, but in Act 5, it takes on progressively darker tones and more unsettling forms. Mutated women hurl malformed offspring at you, and even the city's statues are imbued with life, including one really fun boss fight against a huge statue that comes to life and sprouts tentacles from the ground.

(Image credit: Grinding Gear Games)

There are secrets to find, too, thanks to Unique Rares. These named foes aren't on the same level as bosses, but have bespoke dialogue and rewards for seeking them out. They may drop a key that opens a locked chest elsewhere for you to find, or drop an item which, when turned in, gives you a permanent boost to your character. I'm excited to dig into Oriath (and beyond) to find all of them, particularly since Grinding Gear Games has gone back to earlier parts of the campaign to add more of them.

Before I touch on the classes, I also want to talk about the environmental storytelling (some minor spoilers ahead). The city of Oriath once had a huge colosseum where gladiators fought to the death, but at the time of the game’s events, the slums had risen up and slain many of the fighters in an ambush within the stadium.

Walking through, you'll find their remains, with notes attached that highlight their misdeeds and why they were killed by the peasant uprising. It's a small touch, but it's a step beyond the usual "oh boy, can't wait to summon this demon" type of diary entry that the genre is so fond of.

Oh, and the new soundtrack additions are great. Path of Exile 2's music from Kamil Orman-Janowski is one of the best-kept secrets in gaming, and he's on form again here. In fact, you can go listen to four tracks now, with the full soundtrack coming after launch.

Class Warfare

(Image credit: Grinding Gear Games)

Act 5 feels grander in its ambition and scope than what came before, but that means very little if it's going to be a slog after you've cleared the first four.

From hands-on time with both of Path of Exile 2's new classes, the Duelist and the Shadow, I can't believe how good they feel. As someone who's finished the (current) campaign likely a dozen times, I was wondering how Grinding Gear Games would be able to make the new classes feel fresh and not an amalgam of what we've already got (don't forget, there are two more classes to come post-launch).

The Duelist was revealed at Gamescom, and finally marks the debut of swords in the game. It leans on two disciplines: Blood and Sand. Both can be intertwined and woven into just about any build, with Blood focused on the bleeding status effect and Sand all about momentum.

It doesn't take long to feel as though you're getting the hang of things, with Parrying feeling drastically improved from earlier iterations, and I loved causing massive blood loss on Act 5's first boss, a hulking watch captain with a penchant for holy magic.

The Shadow, meanwhile, was revealed at ExileCon. It's a class with a high skill ceiling and something of a steep learning curve: Engage foes directly, and you'll be slain where you stand, meaning you need to make use of its ability to dart in and out of combat and back into the shadows.

(Image credit: Grinding Gear Games)

While the Duelist has swords and shields to choose from, the Shadow uses daggers and traps, and I spent most of my time in Act 5 leaning into the latter. The Shadow can lay traps that range from fire to shrapnel, to poison and more, and they interact with each other in neat ways.

I found a lot of my playtime was spent darting away, hurling a series of poison traps, and then adding an explosive one on top. Because traps can activate when you return to an enemy's vision area, it's really fun to line up the dominoes: The poison traps burst, then the explosive one goes off and detonates the gas, for example.

This allows for the Shadow to do more single-target damage than I'd expected, and I felt myself smiling whenever I'd triggered a gas cloud from my dag attacks or traps, knowing I could blow up half the screen with the next explosive.

Both classes feel fun to use in all situations, boss fights and in interior and exterior areas, but there was one minor hiccup. The new colossal rat beast, introduced in Act 5's sewers, is quite horrific to look at, but distinctly less fun to fight as the Shadow. That's because leaving the boss' immediate vicinity (necessary for the stealth mechanic) triggers damage from the scurrying rats around you. I managed it on the second try, but mainly by ignoring my carefully cultivated attack plan and just getting in close with poisoned daggers.

Final Thoughts

(Image credit: Grinding Gear Games)

I could talk about Path of Exile 2 for hours and hours, but the fun part is, I've still not seen everything. Even after hundreds of hours and this preview, we've still not seen Act 6, the endgame changes coming with 1.0, or more buildcrafting options.

It's an everlasting gobstopper of an action-RPG that, provided all goes well next month, should be considered a new standard-bearer for a genre that's been in a bit of a rut. And, since it'll be free-to-play, you've got nothing to lose by giving it a go once you've finished GTA 6.