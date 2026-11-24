If you’ve logged in to ChatGPT recently and you’ve got a Plus account, you might have noticed a small change in your sidebar. OpenAI is rolling out a feature called Space, a workspace for building pages and presentations. It replaces the old Library option, but it takes a bit of getting used to.

It’s quite hard to get your head around what Space actually is. For starters, OpenAI calls the overall feature Space and the individual collections inside it spaces. That’s needlessly confusing when you’re using it for the first time. It also sounds a lot like Projects, Canvas, or ChatGPT Work, and OpenAI hasn’t made the distinction between them particularly intuitive.

I think the easiest way to understand it is that a ChatGPT conversation is something you have with AI. A space is something you make with AI, then keep using.

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Say you ask ChatGPT to help plan a vacation. A chat can give you an itinerary. In a space, you could turn that itinerary into an interactive travel planner that you can come back to, update as your plans change, and share with other people.

What Space actually is

The best way to think of Space is as a cross between Google Drive, Google Docs, and a lightweight website builder, all living inside ChatGPT.

There are three levels.

Space — the overall area. The new home for your documents, presentations, images, and uploaded files.

The new home for your documents, presentations, images, and uploaded files. A space — a collection. You could create a space called “Japan holiday” to keep related pages and files together.

You could create a space called “Japan holiday” to keep related pages and files together. A page — the content you work on. An itinerary, a budget, a packing list, or an interactive guide that you can edit yourself or ask ChatGPT to update.

Once you’ve created a page, you can write directly in it or ask ChatGPT to make changes, including adding charts and interactive content. You can also invite collaborators to edit and comment on a page. They can use ChatGPT to help make changes, too.

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Perhaps the most interesting thing is that OpenAI says pages and slides can update automatically using connected apps and tools. One example it gives is a project plan that reflects decisions made in Slack. That’s potentially the biggest departure from an ordinary AI-generated document.

Space is rolling out to Plus users aged 18 and over, so it might take a while to appear in your sidebar. To open a shared page, recipients need an eligible paid ChatGPT account. There are no public sharing links for pages. Slides are rolling out separately, and Sheets are listed as coming soon.

Testing it out

To try it out, I created a space called “My holiday planner.” Space was the second option down in my left-hand sidebar, so it was easy to find. I wanted a page with a three-day Tokyo itinerary, an interactive packing checklist, and a budget I could update as I spent money. Initially, I thought the only way I could create it with a prompt was to start a new chat and ask ChatGPT to add the page to my space, but later I noticed that if I created a new page inside my space, there was a chat option right down in the bottom right corner of the screen. I found that hard to notice, and I can imagine a lot of people missing it.

Once the page was there, I could edit it directly inside my Space to update my budget. I could also invite other Plus users to edit it using the email address associated with their ChatGPT account.

When I opened Slides from Space, it felt a lot like Google Slides. I could start from scratch or pick a template. I wanted ChatGPT to turn the itinerary I’d already made into a presentation, and I could just ask Chat to do that for me. It worked really well.

Currently, Space feels like OpenAI’s take on Google Docs. What makes it interesting is how easily ChatGPT can turn something you’ve already made into something else using its generative AI ability.

(Image credit: OpenAI)

What Space means for ChatGPT

Having Google Docs-like functionality inside ChatGPT is interesting, and it makes me wonder what OpenAI's long game is here.

My guess is that OpenAI wants ChatGPT to be where you keep working after it’s given you an answer. If it can build a holiday planner, let you share it with the people you’re traveling with, and turn the itinerary into a presentation, there’s less reason to copy the whole thing into Google Docs in the first place.

What gives OpenAI the edge over Google Docs is its integrated generative AI ability that links to your existing history and projects in ChatGPT, but even if you don't want to use that, I can still see myself opening ChatGPT for the same reason I open Google Docs today.

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