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Walmart Black Friday deals are live — huge savings on AirPods Pro 3, LG C6 OLED TV, air fryers, Apple Watch and more
Walmart's gone big on its Black Friday deals
Walmart's Black Friday deals are officially live! The retailer opened its Early Access sale to Walmart+ members yesterday, but as of today anyone can shop its full range of deals — and there are plenty of them.
Highlights include the LG C6 — our TV of the year — down to a record low of $1,349, plus the AirPods Pro 3 for only $149, but there are plenty more savings to be had.
• Shop Walmart's full Black Friday sale
So read on to find TechRadar's top picks for today's sale — my team and I have chosen everything from air fryers and coffee machines to tablets and headphones, and lots more besides.
I'll also be live-blogging today's sale, highlighting my favorite offers and giving expert shopping tips so you can find today's best prices on our top-rated products.
Best Walmart Black Friday deals — quick links
- Apple: AirPods, iPads & Apple Watch from $89
- Christmas decor: wreaths, trees & outdoor from $15
- Clothing: 40% off sweaters, jeans, & shoes
- Furniture: couches, beds & chairs starting at $49
- Gaming: PS5, Switch & Xbox games from $14
- Holiday gifts: top-selling gifts for the family
- Headphones: Sony and Apple from $29
- Home: coffee makers & air fryers from $35
- Laptops: up to $550 off
- Thanksgiving: decor, food, supplies & more from $1.99
- Toys: up to 40% off Lego, Star Wars & Barbie
- TVs: smart 4K TVs from $148
- Vacuums: robot vacuums from $99
As a veteran of every Black Friday since 2014 I'm well used to hunting through thousands of deals in search of the truly great offers. Over the course of my career I've reviewed everything from phones to cameras to headphones to TVs to smart home devices, so I've got extensive knowledge of what the best products are in multiple categories, rather than just which ones are the cheapest.
My top Walmart Black Friday deals right now
Looking for some AirPods? Check out this record-low deal on Apple's newest premium buds at Walmart today. There's a lot to love here: Active Noise Cancellation, superb audio, a comfortable design, and new features such as live translation and heart-rate tracking. These do-it-all buds really are 100% flagship audio, and the noise-canceling quality is outstanding.
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Bissell portable carpet cleaners are always breakout stars during holiday sales such as Black Friday — and Walmart has the top-rated Little Green Mini model on sale for $79.99. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains from carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.
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This multi-function coffee maker has never been cheaper than it is with this Black Friday deal, down to only $79! It has everything your coffee nook needs, with a Keurig espresso brewer, plus a filter coffee maker with a timer so you can use ground coffee and wake to a freshly-brewed carafe every morning.
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The JBL Flip 7 produces the kind of sound that defies belief. It may be a small, portable Bluetooth speaker, but it serves up outrageously powerful bass, which never comes at the expense of rich mids or crystal-clear highs. Pair that with solid battery life, excellent features, and class-leading waterproofing, and a sub-$100 price-tag almost seems nonsensical.
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You can get the five-star LG C6 at Walmart for a record-low price right now. Our pick for the TV of the year offers fantastic overall picture quality and excellent all-around performance, making it the number one pick for watching films, streaming TV shows, playing games, or enjoying sports. Expect top-tier contrast, vivid colors, rich blacks, and expert motion handling.
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The Ninja Creami ice cream maker was a best-seller at last year's Black Friday sale, and Walmart has the appliance on sale for $149. You can make ice cream, milkshakes, and sorbets with the touch of a button and add your favorite mix-ins and flavors.
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Looking for a new PS5 controller? Well, the OG DualSense is still one of the best, thanks to its immersive Adaptive Triggers that offer varying levels of resistance, great haptic feedback and ergonomic design. And with more than $20 off, there's never been a better time to pick one up.
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This $50 discount on the new Apple Watch SE 3 is an excellent deal on what we consider to be the best Apple Watch for most people — and it's a smarter buy while it's on sale for Black Friday.
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Apple's base iPad is $70 off at Walmart, bringing the price to $379.99. There's not a lot that's new about it compared to previous generations, but you do get the A16 chip for faster performance, and double the standard storage (128GB instead of 64GB). Other features include a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display and solid 12MP front- and rear-facing cameras, making this iPad the best for casual streamers and scrollers.
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The TCL QM6K is excellent value for money, delivering high brightness and solid contrast thanks to its mini-LED panel. It's also well equipped for gaming with 4K 144Hz and FreeSync Premium Pro support. Already great bang-for-your-buck at full price, this deal takes the 65-inch model down to $598, amazing value for a mini-LED TV this size.
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If you're looking to pick up a multifunctional air fryer that does it, Walmart has the top-rated Chefman air fryer on sale for only $69.99 — that's $10 cheaper than it was just yesterday. The 10-quart air fryer serves as an air fryer, rotisserie spit, oven, and dehydrator, and features 17 preset options for quick and easy meals.
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The sensational Sony WH-1000XM6 are back down to a record-low price for Black Friday, and we can't recommend them highly enough. With beautiful all-round sound, outstanding ANC, and a foldable design, they're the best all-rounders on the market.
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Our glowing JBL Go 5 review highlights this speaker's much-improved audio, attractive new lighting bars, and stunning feature-set — all of which helped it earn one of our coveted and rare five-star ratings. If you want an ultra-compact, cheap speaker for the shower (it's IP68-rated, which means it's waterproof), the kitchen, or strapping to your backpack and taking a hike, this speaker has you covered — and all for less than $40!
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A solid price cut brings the Icons Bonsai Tree down to under $40 at Walmart. This is a pretty relaxing build, and one you can go back to as the seasons change, swapping green leaves for pink ones. It's really neat and is an awesome set to display.
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$120 off a Chromebook? Yes please!
Chromebook Plus devices are essentially mid-range Chromebooks which beef up the specs without being too expensive, and the Chromebook Plus i from Lenovo is a great example of this. An Intel Core 3 processor and 8GB of RAM makes the lightweight Chrome OS operating system run nice and smoothly, and this $120 price cut makes it even better value for money.
In fact, at its current $349 price at Walmart, I'd recommend going for this rather than a cheaper and slower Chromebook if you can afford it, as the specs and performance mean it's far more future-proof, so could save you money in the long run. It'll also outperform any budget Windows 11 laptop that you find at this price.
Lenovo Chromebook Plus i: was
$469.99 now $349 at Walmart
A great headset for GTA6 with $30 off
If you're looking to upgrade your audio experience while playing GTA 6, look no further than one of the best wireless gaming headsets around in terms of comfort, the Razer Barracuda X Chroma. It's the perfect accompaniment as you barrel down the highway, blasting out your favorite radio station and causing mayhem. Also, as the name suggests, there's plenty of vibrancy on display in the form of customizable RGB lighting if you want to put on a show for others.
You can grab one right now with a $30 saving at Walmart.
Razer Barracuda X Chroma: was
$129 now $92 at Walmart
Time to brighten up your living room with this Black Friday deal
With GTA 6 and the Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake out, you'll no doubt be spending more time indoors — and if that's the case, a pair of Philips Hue smart lights is a great way to upgrade your setup to make these already fantastic games just that bit more special.
Philips Hue Light Bar bundle: was
$125.99 now $112.99 at Walmart
Score a sensational Sonos soundbar for less
The Sonos Beam Gen 2 is an extraordinary Dolby Atmos soundbar. Considering its ultra-compact build, it conjures up surprisingly expansive, immersive audio, but also serves up crystal-clear dialogue and powerful bass.
If you want an upgrade on your basic TV audio, then this is one of the soundbars we'd recommend the most — especially as you can snag it for a whopping $160 less right now, courtesy of the Walmart Black Friday sale.
Sonos Beam Gen 2: was
$499 now $339 at Walmart
Telecom, Go! GNC, Go! JBL, Go!
If you love Public Service Broadcasting's 2015 masterwork The Race For Space and in particular, the track Go! you'll love the JBL Go 5.
This little belter of a Bluetooth speaker got five sweet stars under intense review and it kind of looks like a soap on a rope, if soaps had glowing LED lights and fabric grilles.
For this money, it's a steal — and almost all finishes (including this delightful purple) have received the discount. All that remains for me to say is: 'Retro? Go! Fido? Go! Guidance? Go! Control? Go! Sales shopping? Go!'
JBL Go 5: was
$54.95 now $39.95 at Walmart
The LG C6 is the TV deal to beat
Okay, let's talk about the LG C6. This is a TV that went on sale earlier this year with a price tag of $2,700 in its 65-inch form. Right now? You can get it at Walmart for $1,399.
Sure, that's $50 more than it was yesterday, but this is our TV of the year here at TechRadar, and still a saving of $1,300. If you want a big, brilliant OLED you can't do better for this money.
LG C6 OLED TV: was
$2,700 now $1,399 at Walmart
Get trigger happy with this controller deal
There's a reason we picked the PS5 DualSense as one of the best controllers for playing GTA 6. It's wonderfully well-engineered and ergonomic, making it a great partner for the epic play sessions you'll need to complete the game. Meanwhile, its Adaptive Triggers make its open world even more immersive by giving you increased feedback from everything from accelerator pedals to weapon triggers.
But our favorite thing about it right now? That has to be that you can pick it up for more than $20 off from Walmart.
Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller: was
$74.99 now $54 at Walmart
Be your own barista
Hi, Homes Editor Cat Ellis here, popping in to let you know about this huge saving on one of the best espresso machines I've ever tested. Right now, Walmart is offering the fabulous De'Longhi La Specialista Touch for $450 off the list price, which is amazing for what I called "one of the best espresso machines you can buy" in my review. It guides you through the process of making delicious espresso, so you'll always get perfect results, even if you've never touched a coffee bean before.
De'Longhi La Specialista Touch: was
$1049.95 now $599.95 at Walmart
The smart glow-up your home was waiting for
Want to be able to command your smart home to turn on the lights by just asking Alexa or Google Assistant? These light bulbs will make you feel like a magician.
Philips Light Bulbs: was
$25.97 now $14.98 at Walmart
AirPods Pro 3 are cheaper than ever
Every year there's at least one deal that you just know will be so popular it will sell out. Well this year that's the AirPods Pro 3, down to an astonishing $149 at Walmart — that's $100 off!
And remember, these are Apple's flagship earbuds, which come highly recommended by us even at full price. Just buy it already.
Apple AirPods Pro 3: was
$249 now $149 at Walmart
Earbuds with user-replaceable batteries, at a saving we can't find elsewhere
OK, so $20 off might feel like a small discount, but a) it's one we're currently unable to find at Amazon, and b) these buds only arrived in September 2026.
Walmart's done us an absolute solid here by discounting Sennheiser's newest and best ANC buds — we gave them five sweet stars under intense review, and that's not normal.
Also abnormal still is the ability to switch out the batteries, but Sennheiser even includes a battery replacement tool for the buds in the case, plus full instructions on how to do the switch once your li-ion juice packs start to age out. A rare deal.
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 5: was
$299.95 now $279.95 at Walmart
TCL's affordable mini-LED just got cheaper
Let's start with a TV — because Walmart has slashed prices on plenty of them this Black Friday.
TCL's budget mini-LED TVs are always among the top stars of Black Friday and 2026 is no different, with the 65-inch TCL QM6K dropping to $598. This isn't a record-low price, but it's the cheapest it's been for a few months. Plus, it's still a fantastic price for an affordable 65-inch mini-LED TV that's great for movies and gaming.
TCL QM6K 65-inch mini-LED TV: was
$799.99 now $598 at Walmart
Hello and welcome to TechRadar's Walmart Black Friday deals live blog for today, Tuesday 24 November.
I'm Marc, and I'll be bringing you some of the best deals I've spotted in the retailer's sale, with some help from TechRadar's expert team, who will be calling out their own top picks on products they've tested or even spent their own money on.
Right then — on with the show…
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