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$120 off a Chromebook? Yes please! (Image credit: CC Photo Labs / Shutterstock) Chromebook Plus devices are essentially mid-range Chromebooks which beef up the specs without being too expensive, and the Chromebook Plus i from Lenovo is a great example of this. An Intel Core 3 processor and 8GB of RAM makes the lightweight Chrome OS operating system run nice and smoothly, and this $120 price cut makes it even better value for money. In fact, at its current $349 price at Walmart, I'd recommend going for this rather than a cheaper and slower Chromebook if you can afford it, as the specs and performance mean it's far more future-proof, so could save you money in the long run. It'll also outperform any budget Windows 11 laptop that you find at this price. Lenovo Chromebook Plus i: was $469.99 now $349 at Walmart By Matt Hanson

A great headset for GTA6 with $30 off (Image credit: Future) If you're looking to upgrade your audio experience while playing GTA 6, look no further than one of the best wireless gaming headsets around in terms of comfort, the Razer Barracuda X Chroma. It's the perfect accompaniment as you barrel down the highway, blasting out your favorite radio station and causing mayhem. Also, as the name suggests, there's plenty of vibrancy on display in the form of customizable RGB lighting if you want to put on a show for others. You can grab one right now with a $30 saving at Walmart.



Razer Barracuda X Chroma: was $129 now $92 at Walmart By Lewis Maddison

Time to brighten up your living room with this Black Friday deal (Image credit: Philips Hue) With GTA 6 and the Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake out, you'll no doubt be spending more time indoors — and if that's the case, a pair of Philips Hue smart lights is a great way to upgrade your setup to make these already fantastic games just that bit more special. Philips Hue Light Bar bundle: was $125.99 now $112.99 at Walmart By Amelia Schwanke

Score a sensational Sonos soundbar for less (Image credit: TechRadar) The Sonos Beam Gen 2 is an extraordinary Dolby Atmos soundbar. Considering its ultra-compact build, it conjures up surprisingly expansive, immersive audio, but also serves up crystal-clear dialogue and powerful bass. If you want an upgrade on your basic TV audio, then this is one of the soundbars we'd recommend the most — especially as you can snag it for a whopping $160 less right now, courtesy of the Walmart Black Friday sale. Sonos Beam Gen 2: was $499 now $339 at Walmart By Harry Padoan

Telecom, Go! GNC, Go! JBL, Go! (Image credit: JBL) If you love Public Service Broadcasting's 2015 masterwork The Race For Space and in particular, the track Go! you'll love the JBL Go 5. This little belter of a Bluetooth speaker got five sweet stars under intense review and it kind of looks like a soap on a rope, if soaps had glowing LED lights and fabric grilles. For this money, it's a steal — and almost all finishes (including this delightful purple) have received the discount. All that remains for me to say is: 'Retro? Go! Fido? Go! Guidance? Go! Control? Go! Sales shopping? Go!' JBL Go 5: was $54.95 now $39.95 at Walmart By Becky Scarrott

The LG C6 is the TV deal to beat (Image credit: Future) Okay, let's talk about the LG C6. This is a TV that went on sale earlier this year with a price tag of $2,700 in its 65-inch form. Right now? You can get it at Walmart for $1,399. Sure, that's $50 more than it was yesterday, but this is our TV of the year here at TechRadar, and still a saving of $1,300. If you want a big, brilliant OLED you can't do better for this money. LG C6 OLED TV: was $2,700 now $1,399 at Walmart By Marc McLaren

Get trigger happy with this controller deal The PS5 DualSense featuring the KontrolFreek Heist Edition grips (not included) (Image credit: Future/Sony/PlayStation) There's a reason we picked the PS5 DualSense as one of the best controllers for playing GTA 6. It's wonderfully well-engineered and ergonomic, making it a great partner for the epic play sessions you'll need to complete the game. Meanwhile, its Adaptive Triggers make its open world even more immersive by giving you increased feedback from everything from accelerator pedals to weapon triggers. But our favorite thing about it right now? That has to be that you can pick it up for more than $20 off from Walmart.



Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller: was $74.99 now $54 at Walmart By Josh Russell

Be your own barista (Image credit: De'Longhi, Future) Hi, Homes Editor Cat Ellis here, popping in to let you know about this huge saving on one of the best espresso machines I've ever tested. Right now, Walmart is offering the fabulous De'Longhi La Specialista Touch for $450 off the list price, which is amazing for what I called "one of the best espresso machines you can buy" in my review. It guides you through the process of making delicious espresso, so you'll always get perfect results, even if you've never touched a coffee bean before. De'Longhi La Specialista Touch: was $1049.95 now $599.95 at Walmart By Cat Ellis

The smart glow-up your home was waiting for (Image credit: Future) Want to be able to command your smart home to turn on the lights by just asking Alexa or Google Assistant? These light bulbs will make you feel like a magician. Philips Light Bulbs: was $25.97 now $14.98 at Walmart By Amelia Schwanke

AirPods Pro 3 are cheaper than ever (Image credit: Apple) Every year there's at least one deal that you just know will be so popular it will sell out. Well this year that's the AirPods Pro 3, down to an astonishing $149 at Walmart — that's $100 off! And remember, these are Apple's flagship earbuds, which come highly recommended by us even at full price. Just buy it already. Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $149 at Walmart By Marc McLaren

Earbuds with user-replaceable batteries, at a saving we can't find elsewhere (Image credit: Sennheiser) OK, so $20 off might feel like a small discount, but a) it's one we're currently unable to find at Amazon, and b) these buds only arrived in September 2026. Walmart's done us an absolute solid here by discounting Sennheiser's newest and best ANC buds — we gave them five sweet stars under intense review, and that's not normal. Also abnormal still is the ability to switch out the batteries, but Sennheiser even includes a battery replacement tool for the buds in the case, plus full instructions on how to do the switch once your li-ion juice packs start to age out. A rare deal. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 5: was $299.95 now $279.95 at Walmart By Becky Scarrott

TCL's affordable mini-LED just got cheaper (Image credit: Future) Let's start with a TV — because Walmart has slashed prices on plenty of them this Black Friday. TCL's budget mini-LED TVs are always among the top stars of Black Friday and 2026 is no different, with the 65-inch TCL QM6K dropping to $598. This isn't a record-low price, but it's the cheapest it's been for a few months. Plus, it's still a fantastic price for an affordable 65-inch mini-LED TV that's great for movies and gaming. TCL QM6K 65-inch mini-LED TV: was $799.99 now $598 at Walmart By Marc McLaren