Grand Theft Auto 6 is seemingly frying some PS5 consoles

Two Twitch streamers have experienced smoking consoles and a failed GPU while playing the game

The issues seem to occur only with PS5 consoles, not Xbox

Grand Theft Auto 6 is finally here, and millions of players are happily exploring Leonida and getting into heaps of trouble with Jason and Lucia. However, it appears that the game's demand is absolutely frying some PS5 consoles.

Almost one week after the game's release, Twitch streamer 'shivjam' shared a clip from her most recent broadcast showing her PS5 crashing mid-game. The screen freezes as Jason gets on a bike with Lucia, turns pixelated and green before it fails.

"#GTA6 tonight fried my PS5," shivjam said on X, adding, "The GPU is done and the console is gone. rip."

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Shivjam noted in a separate post that the PS5 crashed earlier during the same broadcast and thought the issue resolved until her console fully died. But why is it happening in the first place?

Many have suggested the PS5's physical state could have contributed to the GPU frying, but shivjam showed the inside of her console in a follow-up post, and it shows very minimal dust coating the fans.

#GTA6 tonight fried my PS5. The GPU is done and the console is gone 🫩 rip https://t.co/KhLf62Ql8WNovember 24, 2026

"It was kept in open space and I showed on stream it was in good condition and very minor dust," she said.

Players speculated that the sheer size and the game's graphical demands could have overheated the streamer's GPU, but for now it's unclear what the reasoning is.

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Shortly after GTA 6's launch, streamer 'JoJoJosiah_' also experienced an issue that caused his PS5 to catch fire. In the clip posted to X, he had paused the game, left the room, and returned to find his PS5 smoking profusely.

Thankfully, JoJoJosiah_ said he was fine after the incident, but had to take a break from streaming.

"Was playing GTA VI on stream but had to go poop," JoJoJosiah_ said. "Paused it and put on a sensory vid for my chat. PS5 started just smoking out its a** and now I need to get a replacement."

Was playing gta VI on stream but had to go poop. Paused it and put on a sensory vid for my chat PS5 started just smoking out its ass and now i need to get a replacement 😀 https://t.co/qSdfcCi4l1November 21, 2026

These appear to be isolated incidents, but it is troubling that other players on Reddit have also experienced crashes and overheating. For now, it seems Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles haven't had any issues, and Rockstar Games hasn't released a statement on the matter at this time.

Elsewhere, Rockstar has explained why technical complexities mean its most ambitious game ever is capped at 30fps on PS5 and Xbox, and why 40fps isn't an option.

If you haven't purchased a copy of the biggest game launch of all time, here are the best places to buy GTA 6 on PS5 and Xbox.