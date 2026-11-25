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Buy and rent from Tuesday, November 24

Missed the viral movie everyone's talking about? You Can See Everything is now available to rent or buy in the US, following its digital release on November 24. No cinema ticket required.

The headline-grabbing documentary from The Rehearsal star Nathan Fielder and filmmaker Lance Oppenheim follows disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes during the final 34 days before she heads to prison.

What starts as a behind-the-scenes look at one of Silicon Valley's biggest scandals quickly turns into something much stranger. The Amanda Seyfried scene alone is box office dynamite.

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Read on as we reveal how to watch You Can See Everything from anywhere with a VPN – whether you're in the US, UK, Canada or beyond.

Watch You Can See Everything in the US

You Can See Everything hit US cinemas on October 16, 2026 and VOD on November 24.

You can stream the Elizabeth Holmes doc on Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango other digital platforms, with rentals costing $19.99 and purchases $24.99.

Outside the US? Install this VPN and watch US streams from anywhere. See below for the cheapest deals...

Watch You Can See Everything from anywhere

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Can I watch You Can See Everything in the UK?

(Image credit: Other)

You Can See Everything hit UK and Irish cinemas on Friday, November 20, 2026 – but there is no confirmed VOD or streaming release date in the UK.

It hit VOD streaming in the US on November 24 (buy/rent from $19.99).

If you're from the US but in the UK, use a VPN to access your usual American streaming platforms from anywhere.

Or, if you prefer the cinema, check screenings at Cineworld and Picturehouse. Tickets cost from £16.99 for an adult.

How to watch You Can See Everything in Canada

(Image credit: Other)

Canadian viewers can watch You Can See Everything in cinemas from Oct 16 and VOD from Nov 24.

Buy or rent it on streaming: Prime Video CA, Apple TV Canada, and CosmoGo. Rentals start at CA$19.99, with purchases available from CA$17.99.

Can I watch You Can See Everything in Australia?

(Image credit: free)

You Can See Everything opened in Australian cinemas on Thursday, November 12, 2026 – at cinemas including Event Cinemas and Dendy.

Prefer to watch at home? You'll have to wait. There's no Australian streaming release date for You Can See Everything yet.

Stuck Down Under? You can use a VPN to watch You Can See Everything in Australia – by accessing your usual US streaming services from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN (try for 30 days).

Everything to know about You Can See Everything

You Can See Everything | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Can I watch You Can See Everything on Netflix? No. You Can See Everything is not currently available on Netflix. Instead, the 2hr 54min film has landed on VOD (buy/rent) on Amazon Prime and Apple TV in both the United States and Canada. It's also expected to stream as part of a HBO Max plan later due to the established relationship between filmmakers A24 and HBO. But that won't be for a while – likely 2027, potentially around March's 2027 Oscars.

How long is You Can See Everything? The documentary runs for approximately 174 minutes (2 hours and 54 minutes).

Where can I stream Nathan Fielder's other TV shows? Are any of them free to watch? Yes. If you're new to Nathan Fielder, start with Nathan For You (2013–2017), which is available to watch free on Pluto TV in the US/UK, and 10 in Australia. Two famous episodes here: the one where he attempts to help a struggling frozen yoghurt store owner garner publicity with a poo-flavored yoghurt (YouTube clip), and the epic 'Dumb Starbucks' episode (Season 2, Episode 5). There's the bizarre-but-brilliant The Rehearsal (2022) and The Curse (2023-24), both of which are available to watch in the UK and US.

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