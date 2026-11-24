The Great British Bake Off finale (episode 10) is here! With just three bakers left, Paul Hollywood and Nigella Lawson have a big decision to make as the season 17 finale. But how can you watch it live? And can you watch it outside the UK? We've got all the answers below...

Across the last 10 weeks on Channel 4, we've seen astounding bakes (and some absolute disasters, too), but only Mo, Moyin, and Tom have, ahem, 'proven' their worth and made it to the final after Gabe's departure last week.

Moyin is favorite to win the Bake Off final, but Tom has three Star Baker awards to his name and is arguably the best baker in the tent, but dark horse Mo is capable of greatness, too — as he proved last week by winning GBBO Star Baker.

The final will comprise of the signature challenge (sharp and sweet celebration cake), technical (crème brûlée doughnuts), and showstopper (tribute to Great British landscapes).

Ready to see who can stand the heat? Read on to see how to watch The Bake Off season 17 final from anywhere and potentially for free.

How to watch Bake Off final for free in the UK

In the UK, The Great British Bake Off 2026 final will air for FREE on Channel 4 on Tuesday, November 24, 2026 at 8pm GMT.

If you miss the broadcast you'll be able to watch the show on Channel 4's streaming platform afterwards.

How to watch Bake Off final from abroad with a VPN

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If you're keen to watch the 2026 The Great British Bake Off season 17 final but you're away from the UK and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). We have a huge Black Friday 78% off deal on our #1 VPN...

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Get NordVPN and stream the Bake Off final wherever you are.

It's really easy to use a VPN to watch The Great British Bake Off 2026 on Channel 4.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is the best choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting Canada and want to watch your free U.K. Channel 4 stream, you'd select a United Kingdom server.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to the Channel 4 website or app, sign in, and watch The Great British Bake Off finale for free.

Can I watch British Bake Off 2026 finale in the US?

Fans in the US will be able to watch the final of The Great British Bake Off season 17 on Netflix – but they'll have to wait a few days. It lands on the streamer on Friday, November 27.

Away from home? Use a VPN to watch the show when traveling around – it's easy. Details above..

Can you watch British Bake Off S17 final in Canada?

Unfortunately, there are no plans to release The Great British Bake Off season 17 finale in Canada at the moment, be it on normal TV or a streaming platform.

UK viewer currently traveling in Canada? Download a VPN to connect to your streaming service back home and watch The Great British Bake Off.

Can I watch Great British Bake Off S17 finale in Australia?

If you're Down Under, you can watch the finale of The Great British Bake Off season 17 on Binge, BUT you will have to wait until December 22 for the show to land there.

REMEMBER! Brits stuck in Australia can use a VPN (try risk free) to get access to their usual Channel 4 account and British websites – and watch Bake Off final for free.

Here's a full guide to how to watch UK TV from abroad, if you want to know more.

The Great British Bake Off final lineup

Just three bakers remain! Here's the bakers who will contest the 2026 Bake Off final on 24 November in UK...

Tom: A 25-year-old hairdresser from West Yorkshire, Tom has dazzled the judges with his baking talents this season and is a member of the exclusive 3x Star Baker club. He has led the way for much of the series, but has seen his standards slip a little in the last two weeks prior to the finale.

A 25-year-old hairdresser from West Yorkshire, Tom has dazzled the judges with his baking talents this season and is a member of the exclusive 3x Star Baker club. He has led the way for much of the series, but has seen his standards slip a little in the last two weeks prior to the finale. Moyin: 22-year-old Moyin is a political economy studen from Essex who has quietly gone about his business and really started to excel in the last couple of weeks. He won the Star Baker award in the quarter-final and could well have hit his stride at the right time.

22-year-old Moyin is a political economy studen from Essex who has quietly gone about his business and really started to excel in the last couple of weeks. He won the Star Baker award in the quarter-final and could well have hit his stride at the right time. Mo: Shy and reserved Mo has become the dark horse of the competition, and even won the Star Baker award in the semi-final. As his confidence has grown he has come out of his shell and has seen his baking improve week by week.

What prize does Bake Off winner get?

There is no cash prize for Bake Off winners (heaven forbid!). Instead, the winner receives a sought-after cake stand, a bouquet of flowers.

That might not sound like much, but it's the prestige of winning that counts. GBBO winners often go on to pursue baking full-time and secure money-spinning book deals, TV shows, and public appearances.

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