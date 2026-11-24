Overview Stream The Traitors Canada season 4 finale on CTV (Canada only)

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Airs Monday, November 23 10pm ET

You're never too far away from another edition of The Traitors somewhere in the world, and now it's Canada's turn to deliver a big finale for the fourth season of The Traitors there.

The Traitors Canada season 4 started way back in late September, and over the weeks, host Karine Vanasse has been stirring the pot and getting her contestants to fight amongst each other in the epic game of deception and betrayals. So, who will emerge victorious from The Manoir Rouville-Campbell this time?

From a group of 22 contestants, and a mix of ordinary folk and reality stars, we've currently got six players left. The Faithfuls are Aisha Afeahure, Cassandra Vilgrain, Icesis Couture (of Drag Race fame), and Ronnie Stevenson (of Real Housewives fame). The Traitors looking to steal the prize are Sherod Beneby and Victoria "Spicy Vee" Woghiren (previously on Big Brother).

Read on as this guide explains how to stream The Traitors Canada season 4 finale online – and potentially for FREE.

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Can you watch The Traitors Canada season 4 finale for free?

Yes, if you're in Canada you can watch the finale of The Traitors Canada season 4 on the free-to-air channel CTV, with the climactic episode airing on Monday, November 23 at 10pm ET.

The show will also be on the Crave streaming service, but that platform does come with a subscription cost if you want to access the full library of content.

Moving around? Bypass geo-locked content and access The Traitors Canada season 4 episodes by using a reliable VPN. We can show you how to do that below...

How to watch The Traitors Canada S4 finale from anywhere

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If you're keen to watch The Traitors Canada season 4 finale but you're away from Canada and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). We have a huge Black Friday 78% off deal on our #1 VPN...

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It's really easy to use a VPN to watch The Traitors Canada season 4 finale on CTV or Crave.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is the best choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the UK and want to watch your usual CTV or Crave stream, you'd select a Canada server.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to the Crave website or app, sign in, and watch The Traitors Canada season 4 finale as normal.

Can you watch The Traitors Canada S3 finale in the US?

Unfortunately, The Traitors Canada season 4 is not playing in the US just yet. However, past seasons of the show are on Peacock, so you're likely to find the latest edition there in the future.

The solution? Sign up for a reliable VPN like NordVPN and access streams as if you were back in Canada.

Can you watch The Traitors Canada S4 finale in Australia?

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You'll face similar issues in Australia, as The Traitors Canada season 4 finale will not be on any TV channel or streaming platform Down Under.

Just visiting? Sign up for a reliable VPN like NordVPN and access streams as if you were back in Canada.

Can you watch The Traitors Canada S4 finale in the UK?

Likewise, fans of the show in the UK will have some trouble catching the final episode of The Traitors Canada season 4.

Past seasons of the show have found their way onto BBC iPlayer in the UK, so it'll land there eventually.

Travelling around while the show airs? Sign up for a reliable VPN like NordVPN and access streams as if you were back in Canada.

What you need to know about The Traitors Canada S4 finale

When is The Traitors Canada S4 release date? The Traitors Canada season 4 began on Monday, September 21. The finale will be aired on Monday, November 23. The final episode airs on CTV at 10pm ET, with the episode landing on the Crave streaming service a day later.

The Traitors Canada season 4 finalists

Aisha Afeahure (Faithful)

Cassandra Vilgrain (Faithful)

Icesis Couture (Faithful)

Ronnie Stevenson (Faithful)

Sherod Beneby (Traitor)

Victoria "Spicy Vee" Woghiren (Traitor)