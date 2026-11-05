Stream Traitors: Igra Na Predateli season 2 on bTV and VOYO (Bulgaria)

Unlock your stream with NordVPN (75% off)

Premieres Friday, November 6

There's hardly a country left in the world that doesn't have its own version of The Traitors now, and Bulgaria's effort is going strong as Vladimir Karamazov returns for a second season, but this time he's taking a bunch of celebrities to Euxinograd Palace instead of last season's location at the Bononia Estate.

This season, we'll see contestants including professional volleyball players and brothers, Valentin and Georgi Bratoev, actors like Daniel Varbanov, Emil Markov, and Stoyan Doychev, a former Miss Bulgaria in Nansi Karaboycheva, and even romantic partners Naum Shopov and Tea Minkova.

Clearly, Traitors: Igra Na Predateli is looking to mix things up this time around by introducing various pre-existing relationships. With up to €75,000 on offer for the winners, we doubt any of those relationships will get in the way of the standard backstabbing and games of deception.

Read on as this guide explains how to stream Traitors: Igra Na Predateli season 2 online – and potentially for FREE.

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Yes, if you're in Bulgaria you can find episodes of Traitors: Igra Na Predateli season 2 on the free-to-air channel bTV, starting on November 6.

The show will also be on the VOYO streaming service and episodes arrive there a day earlier, but that platform does come with a subscription cost.

Moving around? Bypass geo-locked content and access Traitors: Igra Na Predateli episodes by using a reliable VPN. We can show you how to do that below...

Out of the country but eager to stream Traitors: Igra Na Predateli season 2 online? You’ll likely be restricted from accessing your usual services and other domestic streams due to geo-blocking.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV as if you were back at home.

Use a VPN to watch Traitors: Igra Na Predateli from abroad:

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Unfortunately, Traitors: Igra Na Predateli season 2 is restricted to Bulgarian television and will not get a linear broadcast or streaming release in the US.

The solution? Sign up for a reliable VPN like NordVPN and access streams as if you were back in Bulgaria.

(Image credit: Other)

Unfortunately it's the same story in Canada, with Traitors: Igra Na Predateli season 2 not getting any kind of release on TV or streaming.

Away from home? Sign up for a reliable VPN like NordVPN and access streams as if you were back in Bulgaria.

(Image credit: free)

You'll face similar issues in Australia, as Traitors: Igra Na Predateli season 2 will not be on any TV channel or streaming platform Down Under.

Just visiting? Sign up for a reliable VPN like NordVPN and access streams as if you were back in Bulgaria.

Likewise, fans of the show in the UK will have some trouble catching the latest episodes of Traitors: Igra Na Predateli season 2.

Travelling around while the show airs? Sign up for a reliable VPN like NordVPN and access streams as if you were back in Bulgaria.

When is Traitors: Igra Na Predateli S2 release date? Traitors: Igra Na Predateli season 2 begins on Friday, November 6. It airs every Friday and Saturday at 8pm EET, or you can watch a day early on VOYO.

Alexandra Zhekova (38) – Snowboarder

Valentin Bratoev (38) – Volleyball player (twin brother of Georgi)

Georgi Bratoev (38) – Volleyball player (twin brother of Valentin)

Vanya Shtereva (55) – Writer and screenwriter

Ventsislav Mitsov (55) – Musician and politician

Daniel Varbanov (26) – Actor

Denislava Velkova (26) – Athlete/Entrepreneur

Emil Konrad (36) – Writer and vlogger

Emil Markov (63) – Actor

Yordan Krachunov (27) – Athlete and IT specialist

Kristina Kostova (24) – Vlogger and speedcuber

Kristiyan Makarov (29) – Singer (from Molets)

Maria Chakardakova (33) – Folk singer

Mila Mihova (39) – Opera singer

Milen Keredmedchiev (58) – Politician and diplomat

Mihaela Zinoviev (32) – Influencer

Nansi Karaboycheva (33) – Model and TV presenter (Miss Bulgaria 2013)

Nedelcho Bogdanov (43) – Podcaster and animator

Olga Modeva (33) – Model

Poli Genova – Singer and entertainer

Simona Dyankova (31) – Former rhythmic gymnast

Stephanie Laleva – Model

Stoyan Doychev (38) – Actor

Naum Shopov (32) – Actor and TV host (partner of Tea Minkova)

Tea Minkova (33) – Influencer (partner of Naum Shopov)

Traitors Bulgaria: Игра на предатели Season 2 | Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On