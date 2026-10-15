How to watch The Traitors Telugu online – stream Teja Sajja TV show from anywhere
Teja Sajja takes over the reins for this celebrity spin-off
- Stream Traitors Telugu on Prime (Free Trial) (UK/US/India)
- Unlock your stream with NordVPN (75% off)
- Premieres Oct 15; Final airs Nov 5
While Karan Johar has now hosted two seasons of The Traitors India, the Hindi-language version of the iconic competition, Teja Sajja is now stepping in to bring is The Traitors Telugu , with the help of 20 celebrity friends.
He'll be joined in the Palace by the likes of singer and voice-over artist Chinmayi Sripaada, actors Harsha Vardhan and Pragathi Mahavadi, digital content creator Nikhil Vijayendra Simha, celebrity stylist Shravya Varma, and consultant anaesthesiologist Dr Meghanath Reddy.
The contestants will produce fun and games over a three-week period for our amusement, as well as delivering that special Traitors brand of deception and mischief. You'll be able to watch the show in India (on Prime Video), naturally, but what if you're anywhere else in the world?
Read on as this guide explains how to stream The Traitors Telugu online – and potentially for FREE.
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How to watch The Traitors Telugu in UK and US
The Traitors Telugu premieres on Thursday, October 15 on Prime Video in the UK and the US.
Episodes will land every Thursday all the way through to the finale on November 5.
A subscription to Prime Video includes a 30-day free trial for new users. A subscription then costs $14.99 / £8.99 per month.
Aged 18-24? You can get a 6-month free trial with Prime Video.
Traveling abroad? You can stream The Traitors Telugu on Prime Video from anywhere with a reliable VPN.
How to watch The Traitors Telugu from anywhere
Out of the country but eager to stream The Traitors Telugu online? You’ll likely be restricted from accessing your usual Prime Video library and other domestic streams due to geo-blocking.
Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV as if you were back at home.
Use a VPN to watch The Traitors Telugu from abroad:
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Can you watch The Traitors Telugu in Canada?
There is no Canadian TV release date for The Traitors Telugu at this moment in time.
The solution? Acquiring a reliable VPN like NordVPN can help you access your streaming library wherever you are.
Can you watch The Traitors Telugu in Australia?
It's the same story in Australia, with no linear TV broadcast or streaming service release for The Traitors Telugu.
Away from home? Signing up for a reliable VPN like NordVPN will help you bypass geo-locked content.
What you need to know about The Traitors Telugu
When is The Traitors Telugu release date?
The Traitors Telugu lands on October 15, with three episodes available at launch. It'll be on Prime Video and new episodes will release every Thursday until the finale on November 5.
The Traitors Telugu contestants
- Chinmayi Sripaada
- Harsha Vardhan
- Pragathi Mahavadi
- Shreedevi Chowdary
- Nikhil Vijayendra Simha
- Vidyullekha Raman
- Vishnu Oi
- Shravya Varma
- Dr Meghanath Reddy
- Mouneesha Chowdary
- Sweekar Agasthi
- Ashika Padukone
- Varsha D'Souza
- Pranav aka Abhinavakavi
- JSS Vardhan
- Rahat Achanta
- Gaurav Sunil
- Sai Ronak
- Puppala Dhanunjaya aka Dhanu Dio
- Phalguni Bangera
Can I watch The Traitors Telugu for free?
Yes! If you’ve not subscribed to Prime Video before, you can watch The Traitors Telugu free with its 30-day free trial promo. The streaming service is available in over 240 countries around the world, including the US, UK, and India.
The Traitors Telugu trailer
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VPN services are evaluated and tested by us in view of legal recreational use. For example: a) Access to services from other countries, (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). b) Safeguarding your online security and making your online privacy more robust when abroad. Future plc does not support nor condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. We do not endorse nor approve of consuming pirated content that is paid-for.
Jakob has over 11 years of experience in journalism across sports, entertainment, tech, and politics. Now a freelance writer, he works with Future across a range of different brands including Golf Monthly, FourFourTwo, Tom's Guide and more.
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