How to watch The Traitors Telugu online – stream Teja Sajja TV show from anywhere

While Karan Johar has now hosted two seasons of The Traitors India, the Hindi-language version of the iconic competition, Teja Sajja is now stepping in to bring is The Traitors Telugu , with the help of 20 celebrity friends.

He'll be joined in the Palace by the likes of singer and voice-over artist Chinmayi Sripaada, actors Harsha Vardhan and Pragathi Mahavadi, digital content creator Nikhil Vijayendra Simha, celebrity stylist Shravya Varma, and consultant anaesthesiologist Dr Meghanath Reddy.

The contestants will produce fun and games over a three-week period for our amusement, as well as delivering that special Traitors brand of deception and mischief. You'll be able to watch the show in India (on Prime Video), naturally, but what if you're anywhere else in the world?

Read on as this guide explains how to stream The Traitors Telugu online – and potentially for FREE.

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How to watch The Traitors Telugu in UK and US

The Traitors Telugu premieres on Thursday, October 15 on Prime Video in the UK and the US. Episodes will land every Thursday all the way through to the finale on November 5. A subscription to Prime Video includes a 30-day free trial for new users. A subscription then costs $14.99 / £8.99 per month. Aged 18-24? You can get a 6-month free trial with Prime Video. Traveling abroad? You can stream The Traitors Telugu on Prime Video from anywhere with a reliable VPN.

How to watch The Traitors Telugu from anywhere

Out of the country but eager to stream The Traitors Telugu online? You’ll likely be restricted from accessing your usual Prime Video library and other domestic streams due to geo-blocking.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV as if you were back at home.

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Can you watch The Traitors Telugu in Canada?

(Image credit: Other)

There is no Canadian TV release date for The Traitors Telugu at this moment in time.

The solution? Acquiring a reliable VPN like NordVPN can help you access your streaming library wherever you are.

Can you watch The Traitors Telugu in Australia?

(Image credit: free)

It's the same story in Australia, with no linear TV broadcast or streaming service release for The Traitors Telugu.

Away from home? Signing up for a reliable VPN like NordVPN will help you bypass geo-locked content.

What you need to know about The Traitors Telugu

When is The Traitors Telugu release date? The Traitors Telugu lands on October 15, with three episodes available at launch. It'll be on Prime Video and new episodes will release every Thursday until the finale on November 5.

The Traitors Telugu contestants

Chinmayi Sripaada

Harsha Vardhan

Pragathi Mahavadi

Shreedevi Chowdary

Nikhil Vijayendra Simha

Vidyullekha Raman

Vishnu Oi

Shravya Varma

Dr Meghanath Reddy

Mouneesha Chowdary

Sweekar Agasthi

Ashika Padukone

Varsha D'Souza

Pranav aka Abhinavakavi

JSS Vardhan

Rahat Achanta

Gaurav Sunil

Sai Ronak

Puppala Dhanunjaya aka Dhanu Dio

Phalguni Bangera

Can I watch The Traitors Telugu for free? Yes! If you’ve not subscribed to Prime Video before, you can watch The Traitors Telugu free with its 30-day free trial promo. The streaming service is available in over 240 countries around the world, including the US, UK, and India.

The Traitors Telugu trailer

The Traitors Telugu - Official Trailer | @TejaSajjaOffl | Prime Video India - YouTube Watch On