It’s still impressive to see two whole terabytes of storage in a card that’s smaller than a fingernail - and if that wasn’t enough, Team Group’s Pro+ microSD card now costs less than $290 at Newegg.

The Pro+ is listed for $289.99 in the Black Friday sale, making it one of the cheapest 2TB microSD options available.

Today’s best 2TB microSD card deal

Black Friday Save $17.50 Team Group Pro+ 2TB microSD: was $307.49 now $289.99 at Newegg The Team Group Pro+ has dropped from $307.49 to $289.99 in the Black Friday sale, and it also includes an SD adapter for use with compatible devices like the Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, and ROG Ally.

Why we recommend the Team Group Pro+

The card is rated A2 for random and sequential performance, U3 for sustained performance, and V30 for guaranteed minimum performance levels, and it boasts advertised read speeds of up to 160MB/s and write speeds of up to 110MB/s.

It’s not just about speed, either: its 2TB capacity makes it useful for expanding handheld devices, cameras and tablets, or carrying large media libraries without juggling several cards.

It also comes with a lifetime warranty, which is a welcome addition for storage you’ll potentially rely on for years.

We’ve previously highlighted this exact 2TB model, praising its capacity, speed specifications, and warranty, and we’ve also reviewed the 1TB version of this card. We found its real-world performance fine, and its lifetime warranty one of its biggest selling points.

Price context and historical value

At $289.99, you're paying around $145 per terabyte, or just under 15 cents per gigabyte. That’s a superb price, especially when compared to other 2TB microSD cards, and it makes this unit an ideal option for no-fuss device expansion.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy it if… you need loads of portable storage capacity, and you’re prioritizing capacity over speed.

❌ Skip it if… you want maximum transfer speeds from your next storage purchase.