The best Black Friday Garmin deals 2026: top discounts on Garmin Forerunner, Fenix, Instinct & more, picked by a smartwatch tester
Top discounts on Garmin watches in the US & UK
Yes, it's Black Friday time again — that happy period when you can save a lot of money on tech before the holiday period really kicks into high gear. If you're looking for a new activity watch, I'm here to save you a packet on Garmin tech, both old and new.
• UK: Browse all today's best Black Friday deals
• US: Browse all today's best Black Friday deals
I've been reviewing Garmin watches for the last five years, and covering Black Friday deals for seven. I've tried virtually every modern Garmin watch, and wrote our best Garmin watches buying guide. I'm exceptionally well-placed to help you hunt out the best deals on a fitness watch, be it an expensive Garmin Fenix or a cheaper Vivoactive.
Fortunately, I've found some terrific deals in both the US and UK. In the US, those looking for a watch to help themselves monitor indoor fitness classes and outdoor walks, jogs and bicycle rides alike should peruse this lowest-ever deal on the Garmin Vivoactive 5, which was
$299 and is now $168 at Amazon US.
Meanwhile, in the UK, it's hard to top this incredible deal on the previous-generation Garmin Fenix 8, which we rated five stars. Having been reduced to under £700, the 43mm watch has had its price slashed again to under £500, but the lowest price is reserved for the 47mm model: it was
£699.99 and is now £479.99 at Amazon UK.
Below, I've picked a dozen deals on Garmin watches for every occasion, but if you're not sure which watch to get, I've got a treat for you first: an interactive quiz designed to help you pick your perfect Garmin.
While some of the models listed on the quiz may not have deals available, you'll likely find a pretty good comparison model by sticking to the name of the range, such as the Fenix 8 instead of the Fenix 9 or the Vivoactive 5 instead of the 6, as these watches are older but the deals are better. Capice?
Right, enough preamble. Check out my picks of the deals below — and I'll check this page periodically and give it an update as the Black Friday period goes on.
Garmin watch US deals: Quick links
- Garmin Vivoactive 5: was
$299.99now $168 at Walmart
- Garmin Fenix 8 Sapphire (43mm), Black/Pebble Gray: was
$999.99now $749.99 at Amazon
- Garmin Instinct 3 (45mm) Solar: was
$399.99now $249.99 at Walmart
- Garmin Forerunner 265 (46mm): was
$449.99now $299.99 at Amazon
- Garmin Fenix 9 Pro (47mm) Solar: was
$1099.99now $999.99 at Walmart
Garmin watch UK deals: Quick links
- Garmin Fenix 8 (47mm): was
£699.99now £479.99 at Amazon
- Garmin Venu 4 (41mm): was
£439now £339 at Very
- Garmin Forerunner 70: was
£219.99now £170.13 at Amazon
- Garmin Vivoactive 6 (42mm): was
£239.99now £199.74 at Amazon
- Garmin Venu X1: was
£599.99now £387.53 at Amazon
The best Garmin watch US deals
Save $250 on the Garmin Fenix 8 Sapphire version, which offers a super-tough Sapphire glass display. The Fenix 8 is chock-full of Garmin's best smarts, and uses the same heart rate sensor array as the Fenix 9 for optional health tracking.
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One-third off the Garmin Forerunner 265. It's a little bit old, but an absolutely terrific watch with accurate heart rate and excellent running tools. Our fitness editor used this watch to run his first marathon in 2023, and thought it was a really well-designed performance tool. The funky colors are the icing on the cake.
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Save a cool $150 (38%) on the Garmin Instinct 3 activity watch. This particular model carries all sorts of neat features, like an LED flashlight and even solar charging. In bright conditions, the power glass technology behind the memory-in-pixel display screen works to extend the watch's already-considerable battery life.
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The Garmin Vivoactive 5 continues to truck along as a best-seller despite last year's appearance of the Garmin Vivoactive 6. At 44% off, this fitness tracker is terrific value, much cheaper than the 6 even though they share many of the same components, and ideal for those who enjoy both outdoor activities (runs, cycles) and indoor fitness classes alike.
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Save $100 on the brand new Garmin Fenix 9 smartwatch in its smallest 43mm size, one of the best new fitness gadgets released this year. New stamina metrics and advanced fitness tools join returning features like the LED torch, full-color maps (great for hikers, trail runners, skiers and more) and a tough construction, with a sapphire lens and titanium bezel.
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Save $100 off the sticker price of the new Garmin Fenix 9 Pro Solar, which sports a couple of upgrades over the standard model. An all-titanium case (not just a bezel) and green light option for improved visibility in the dark join the now Pro-exclusive Power Glass solar tech, which can lengthen the battery life even further in bright conditions.
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The best Garmin watch UK deals
Our pick for the best Garmin watch for most people — it's just as suited to activities and adventures as it is to being a dedicated smartwatch — is £100 off for Black Friday at Very in three different colours. The advanced Elevate V5 heart rate sensor ensures accurate health metrics (which we've tested against a heart rate monitor) while all three versions can go from super-sporty to classic-looking with a change of strap and watch face.
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Save £200 on the Garmin Fenix 8 in its 43mm size and Whitestone colorway, bringing it under £500 for the first time. At this price, it's a must-buy for any amateur athlete or hobbyist adventurer looking for their next watch. The 43mm is wearable for smaller wrists, and is less obtrusive even for larger wrists if the wearer's looking for something for everyday use too.
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The Garmin Fenix 8 in 47mm is even cheaper in its Black colorway, bringing it down to a lowest-ever price of £479.99. The larger 47mm and 51mm versions have sumptuous screens that are great for reading maps on, and offer more charge due to increased battery capacity.
Garmin Fenix 8 (51mm) Black: was
£779.99 now £549 at Amazon
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Save £40 on the Garmin Vivoactive 6, a terrific fitness tracker with smartwatch elements and the closest thing to a Fitbit in Garmin's stable. At under £200, it's light, it's easy to use, it's got onboard GPS for jogging, walking and cycling workouts, and it's also great for indoor fitness classes too. The best discount is on this Bone/Pink Dawn colour, but Pebble Gray is available too for £203.99.
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New for this year, the Garmin Forerunner 70 already made its way into our best Garmin watches guide for being outstanding value, and it's gotten even better with this £49.99 discount. The Citron colour offers the best deal, but other colours are also discounted at slightly lower rates. However, Soft Pink, Black and Tidal Blue are all under £180 and perfect for new and experienced runners alike.
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Save £212 on the Garmin watch we don't see many people talking about, but one we absolutely love: the Garmin Venu X1, Garmin's ultra-slim but ultra-powerful smartwatch. Its GPS is just as capable as any other, it's packing a speaker and mic for hands-free calls, and full-color maps on that huge screen have to be seen to be believed — ideal for hikers, golfers, skiiers and long-distance runners.
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More Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech & essentials
- Best Buy: up to 50% off TVs, laptops & appliances
- Dell: up to $700 off laptops
- Home Depot: 50% off appliances, grills & tools
- Lenovo: up to 50% off laptops
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances & holiday decor
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off TVs & phones
- T-Mobile: free iPhone or Galaxy with a plan
- Target: Christmas decor & gifts from $7.99
- Walmart: early access to deals for members
More Black Friday deals in the UK
- Amazon: up to 60% off tech & essentials
- AO: up to 30% off appliances & TVs
- Argos: up to 50% off kitchen, tech & toys
- Boots: half-price beauty & gift sets
- Currys: £1,000s off TVs & laptops
- Dell: up to 25% off laptops
- EE: up to £400 off phones & GTA 6 bundles
- John Lewis: up to 25% off tech & fashion
- Nintendo: save on Switch 2 bundles
- O2: up to £1,300 off iPhone & Samsung
- PlayStation: up to £40 off games & controllers
- Samsung: up to £300 off TVs & phones
- Shark/Ninja: up to 30% off
- Sky: TV & broadband from £22/m
- Superdrug: up to 60% off
- Very: up to 50% off toys, tech & fashion
- Vodafone: phones & broadband from £16/m
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Matt is TechRadar's expert on all things fitness, wellness and wearable tech.
A former staffer at Men's Health, he holds a Master's Degree in journalism from Cardiff and has written for brands like Runner's World, Women's Health, Men's Fitness, LiveScience and Fit&Well on everything fitness tech, exercise, nutrition and mental wellbeing.
He is the author of the upcoming book The Health Data Heist, set to be published by Bloomsbury in 2027. When he’s not training or writing about health and fitness, he can be found reading doorstop-thick fantasy books with lots of fictional maps in them.
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