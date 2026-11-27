The Black Friday deals are here, and as TechRadar's Senior Fitness & Wearables Editor, I've been looking primarily at the discounts on wearable health tech.

The big trending category this year was screenless — from bands like the Whoop, Fitbit Air and Garmin Cirqa, to smart rings such as the Oura Ring 5. If you're looking to track your workouts, sleep and recovery without another screen on your wrist, then these deals are for you.

• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals in the UK

• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals in the US

On this page you'll find Black Friday deals on a range of fitness trackers for all kinds of budgets, with offers in both the US and UK. Some have a mandatory subscription attached (and are clearly marked) while others are subscription-free.

For US shoppers, I've picked deals such as the Oura Ring 5 in Silver or Black from $299 (was $399 ) at Walmart, or a 12-month membership for Whoop Peak at $199.99 (was $239.99) from Amazon.

In the UK, I've spotted a deal on the trending Google Fitbit Air, which is down to £74.99 (was £84.99 ) at Amazon, and even the Garmin Cirqa (was £179.99 now £169.99 at H.Samuel), along with bigger discounts on devices like the Oura and Samsung Galaxy Rings

I've also included an extensive list of other US and UK deals below, and I'll be keeping this page updated today and over the weekend.

US Quick Deals

UK Quick Deals

Today's best screenless fitness tracker deals in the US

Whoop Peak 12-month membership: was $239.99 now $199.99 at Amazon Whoop's annual membership program is divided into three tiers: Whoop One (now $189.99, was $199.99 ), with the fewest features, Whoop Peak (now $199.99, saving $239.99 ), with extras, and Whoop Life (now $299.99, was $359.99 ) , which comes with the expensive MG tracker with extra heart health features.



In my opinion, most people are overpaying for the MG even with the discounts, so if you want Whoop I'd pay $10 more than the lowest tier and grab the Whoop Peak at $40 off. Bear in mind that this is an annual subscription. Read more Read less ▼

Polar Loop: was $199.99 now $161.49 at Amazon Polar's Loop fitness tracker, like Whoop, is a screenless fitness tracking puck covered by a sweat-wicking fabric band, for continuous heart rate monitoring, with metrics accessible via the app. Unlike Whoop, which is based on a membership, there's no subscription fee — although the app isn't as good. Read more Read less ▼

Oura Ring 5 (Silver, Black): was $399 now $299 at Walmart The cheaper Silver and Black finishes get the same $100 discount as their pricier siblings. All the same sensor arrays and technology are present and correct in these tiny trackers — the only difference is the finish. Read more Read less ▼

Oura Ring 4: was $349 now $249 at Walmart The still-excellent Oura Ring 4 is down to under $250 right now, and offers five-to-eight days of battery life, and impressive health and sleep tracking. It's the cheapest way to get a new Oura Ring for Black Friday. Read more Read less ▼

Oura Ring 4 Ceramic (Midnight): was $399 now $279 at Amazon Prices vary on the gorgeous Oura Ring 4 Ceramic range depending on the popularity of color, but the cheapest by far is this Midnight option, at just $279. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy Ring: was $399.99 now $324.99 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy Ring is subscription-free, so if you did choose to get it instead of the Oura (provided you use the Samsung Health app, which isn't really compatible with iPhones) you'd save yourself even more later down the line. Read more Read less ▼

Today's best screenless fitness tracker deals in the UK

Whoop Peak 12-month membership: was £229 now £189 at Amazon Whoop's cheapest annual membership programme, Whoop One, hasn't been discounted at all at £169. For an extra £20, you get plenty of extra features including the Whoop Age score, without overpaying for Whoop Life at an extra £100 a year. Bear in mind this is an annual subscription. Read more Read less ▼

Google Fitbit Air: was £84.99 now £74.99 at Amazon While there aren't many discounts on the Fitbit Air, I did spot this £10-off deal on the Performance Loop model. It makes a great-value fitness tracker even better, especially as the Air was only released recently. Read more Read less ▼

Garmin Cirqa: was £179.99 now £169.99 at H Samuel I've found what I think is the only Black Friday Garmin Cirqa deal out there — a modest but welcome £10 off the screenless tracker. While that's not a huge saving, I do love the Cirqa — it's my favourite screenless tracker over Whoop, the Polar Loop and the Fitbit Air, and the optional Garmin Connect+ subscription isn't essential in order to use and enjoy it. Read more Read less ▼

Oura Ring 5 (Silver or Black): was £399 now £299 at Amazon Save £100 (25%) on the Oura Ring 5 in Silver or Black in all sizes, and enjoy seven-day battery life and sleep tracking. It's a fantastic tracker in terms of accuracy for sleep and automatic activity detection, and packs tons of insights, but there is a £5.99 monthly (or £69.99 annual) membership fee. Read more Read less ▼

Oura Ring 4 Ceramic (Cloud): was £279 now £257 at Amazon The Oura Ring 4's price has been lowered across the board in the UK to reflect that it's no longer the latest tech, but you can still save a bit more on premium finishes like this beautiful pastel Ceramic Cloud model, dependent on stocks of the different sizes. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy Ring: was £245.59 now £159.63 at Amazon Don't fancy paying the Oura Ring's annual subscription on top of the device? In the UK, the Samsung Galaxy Ring has dropped by 35% to under £160, a significant saving. A great shout if you're a Samsung phone user. Read more Read less ▼

Save £90.65 RingConn Gen 2: was £259 now £168.35 at Amazon The subscription-free Oura alternative with a big battery life, sleep apnea and activity tracking is almost £100 off at Amazon right now. The ring goes from middle-of-the-pack in terms of value to top of the leaderboard at under £170 all-in. Read more Read less ▼

More Black Friday deals in the US

More Black Friday deals in the UK