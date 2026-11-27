Don’t want a smartwatch? 18 deals on discreet screenless fitness trackers from Whoop, Garmin, Fitbit, Oura and many more, picked by a wearable-tech expert
Today's best deals on screenless smart wear
The Black Friday deals are here, and as TechRadar's Senior Fitness & Wearables Editor, I've been looking primarily at the discounts on wearable health tech.
The big trending category this year was screenless — from bands like the Whoop, Fitbit Air and Garmin Cirqa, to smart rings such as the Oura Ring 5. If you're looking to track your workouts, sleep and recovery without another screen on your wrist, then these deals are for you.
• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals in the UK
• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals in the US
On this page you'll find Black Friday deals on a range of fitness trackers for all kinds of budgets, with offers in both the US and UK. Some have a mandatory subscription attached (and are clearly marked) while others are subscription-free.
For US shoppers, I've picked deals such as the Oura Ring 5 in Silver or Black from $299 (was
$399) at Walmart, or a 12-month membership for Whoop Peak at $199.99 (was $239.99) from Amazon.
In the UK, I've spotted a deal on the trending Google Fitbit Air, which is down to £74.99 (was
£84.99) at Amazon, and even the Garmin Cirqa (was £179.99 now £169.99 at H.Samuel), along with bigger discounts on devices like the Oura and Samsung Galaxy Rings
I've also included an extensive list of other US and UK deals below, and I'll be keeping this page updated today and over the weekend.
US Quick Deals
- RingConn Gen 2: was
$299.99now $209.30 at Amazon
- Whoop Peak 12-month membership: was
$239.99now $199.99 at Amazon
- Polar Loop: was
$199.99now $161.49 at Amazon
- Oura Ring 5 (Silver, Black): was
$399now $299 at Walmart
UK Quick Deals
- Whoop Peak 12-month membership: was
£229now £189 at Amazon
- Google Fitbit Air: was
£84.99now £74.99 at Amazon
- Garmin Cirqa: was
£179.99now £169.99 at H. Samuel
- Amazfit Helio Strap: was
£99.9now £84.90 at Amazon
- Oura Ring 5 (Silver or Black): was
£399now £299 at Amazon
Today's best screenless fitness tracker deals in the US
We rated this subscription-free Oura alternative 4/5 stars in our review, with our tester noting "its huge battery life (up to 12 days) and sleep apnea tracking". With over $90 off and no extra fees, this deal undercuts Oura by a large margin.
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Whoop's annual membership program is divided into three tiers: Whoop One (now $189.99, was
$199.99), with the fewest features, Whoop Peak (now $199.99, saving $239.99), with extras, and Whoop Life (now $299.99, was $359.99) , which comes with the expensive MG tracker with extra heart health features.
In my opinion, most people are overpaying for the MG even with the discounts, so if you want Whoop I'd pay $10 more than the lowest tier and grab the Whoop Peak at $40 off. Bear in mind that this is an annual subscription.
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Polar's Loop fitness tracker, like Whoop, is a screenless fitness tracking puck covered by a sweat-wicking fabric band, for continuous heart rate monitoring, with metrics accessible via the app. Unlike Whoop, which is based on a membership, there's no subscription fee — although the app isn't as good.
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Somehow 40% slimmer than the prior generation, the Oura Ring 5 is seeing a $100 discount at Walmart right now, bringing the premium finishes down to $399. It's a phenomenal health-tracking platform with all kinds of insights — but there is a $5.99 monthly fee.
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The cheaper Silver and Black finishes get the same $100 discount as their pricier siblings. All the same sensor arrays and technology are present and correct in these tiny trackers — the only difference is the finish.
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The still-excellent Oura Ring 4 is down to under $250 right now, and offers five-to-eight days of battery life, and impressive health and sleep tracking. It's the cheapest way to get a new Oura Ring for Black Friday.
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Prices vary on the gorgeous Oura Ring 4 Ceramic range depending on the popularity of color, but the cheapest by far is this Midnight option, at just $279.
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The Samsung Galaxy Ring is subscription-free, so if you did choose to get it instead of the Oura (provided you use the Samsung Health app, which isn't really compatible with iPhones) you'd save yourself even more later down the line.
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Today's best screenless fitness tracker deals in the UK
Whoop's cheapest annual membership programme, Whoop One, hasn't been discounted at all at £169. For an extra £20, you get plenty of extra features including the Whoop Age score, without overpaying for Whoop Life at an extra £100 a year. Bear in mind this is an annual subscription.
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While there aren't many discounts on the Fitbit Air, I did spot this £10-off deal on the Performance Loop model. It makes a great-value fitness tracker even better, especially as the Air was only released recently.
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I've found what I think is the only Black Friday Garmin Cirqa deal out there — a modest but welcome £10 off the screenless tracker. While that's not a huge saving, I do love the Cirqa — it's my favourite screenless tracker over Whoop, the Polar Loop and the Fitbit Air, and the optional Garmin Connect+ subscription isn't essential in order to use and enjoy it.
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A small but significant £15 discount on the Amazfit Helio Strap, another Whoop alternative we rated highly in our Amazfit Helio Strap review. It's great for post-workout recovery, sleep tracking and all-day wear.
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Save £100 (25%) on the Oura Ring 5 in Silver or Black in all sizes, and enjoy seven-day battery life and sleep tracking. It's a fantastic tracker in terms of accuracy for sleep and automatic activity detection, and packs tons of insights, but there is a £5.99 monthly (or £69.99 annual) membership fee.
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This offer gets you the same sensor array and features as above, but in a more premium finish, with £100 off the more expensive Brushed Silver, Gold, Deep Rose and Stealth colours.
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The Oura Ring 4's price has been lowered across the board in the UK to reflect that it's no longer the latest tech, but you can still save a bit more on premium finishes like this beautiful pastel Ceramic Cloud model, dependent on stocks of the different sizes.
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Don't fancy paying the Oura Ring's annual subscription on top of the device? In the UK, the Samsung Galaxy Ring has dropped by 35% to under £160, a significant saving. A great shout if you're a Samsung phone user.
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Another subscription-free Oura alternative from biohacking company Ultrahuman. You can track sleep, stress, HRV, workouts and more with its comprehensive app.
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The subscription-free Oura alternative with a big battery life, sleep apnea and activity tracking is almost £100 off at Amazon right now. The ring goes from middle-of-the-pack in terms of value to top of the leaderboard at under £170 all-in.
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More Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech & essentials
- Best Buy: up to 50% off TVs, laptops & appliances
- Dell: up to $700 off laptops
- Home Depot: 50% off appliances, grills & tools
- Lenovo: up to 50% off laptops
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances & holiday decor
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off TVs & phones
- T-Mobile: free iPhone or Galaxy with a plan
- Target: Christmas decor & gifts from $7.99
- Walmart: early access to deals for members
More Black Friday deals in the UK
- Amazon: up to 60% off tech & essentials
- AO: up to 30% off appliances & TVs
- Argos: up to 50% off kitchen, tech & toys
- Boots: half-price beauty & gift sets
- Currys: £1,000s off TVs & laptops
- Dell: up to 25% off laptops
- EE: up to £400 off phones & GTA 6 bundles
- John Lewis: up to 25% off tech & fashion
- Nintendo: save on Switch 2 bundles
- O2: up to £1,300 off iPhone & Samsung
- PlayStation: up to £40 off games & controllers
- Samsung: up to £300 off TVs & phones
- Shark/Ninja: up to 30% off
- Sky: TV & broadband from £22/m
- Superdrug: up to 60% off
- Very: up to 50% off toys, tech & fashion
- Vodafone: phones & broadband from £16/m
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Matt is TechRadar's expert on all things fitness, wellness and wearable tech.
A former staffer at Men's Health, he holds a Master's Degree in journalism from Cardiff and has written for brands like Runner's World, Women's Health, Men's Fitness, LiveScience and Fit&Well on everything fitness tech, exercise, nutrition and mental wellbeing.
He is the author of the upcoming book The Health Data Heist, set to be published by Bloomsbury in 2027. When he’s not training or writing about health and fitness, he can be found reading doorstop-thick fantasy books with lots of fictional maps in them.
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