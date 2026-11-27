Forget Netflix – BBC iPlayer just dropped Christmas early, and this Black Friday VPN deal is perfectly timed
Gen Z teen Going overseas this Christmas? Catch all your BBC favorites with up to 78% off our No.1 VPN
Forget Netflix — BBC iPlayer just dropped Christmas early, and this Black Friday VPN deal is perfectly timed for those stuck abroad during the festive season.
For the first time, the BBC has dropped 13 Christmas specials early, including Death in Paradise, Beyond Paradise and The Great British Sewing Bee and more.
The Xmas shows are streaming via the online BBC Christmas Collection. You can always watch The Celebrity Traitors UK and much more.
Traveling outside the UK over Christmas/New Year? You'll need a good VPN to access UK websites – and NordVPN's Black Friday deal drops the price of our top-rated VPN to just $2.99 per month...
Watch TV from abroad with this Black Friday deal
VPNs ensure safe, secure streaming from just about any country in the world. NordVPN is our choice – and you can try if for 30 days risk-free with our Black Friday deal:
▶︎ NordVPN Black Friday Deal: 78% Off + 3 Months EXTRA FREE!
Get festive with NordVPN, our #1 VPN for lightning-fast speeds, streaming performance and online security.
💥 Save 78% off the usual price
🎁 Get 3 Months FREE with your subscription
🛡️ 30-day money-back guarantee
Stream Christmas TV live online with your preferred streaming service while keeping your connection secure.
Don't miss the deal — lock in this cheap price today!
And that's just the tip of the festive iceberg. BBC iPlayer's bumper "Christmas Collection" also includes Hollywood favorites such as Bridget Jones's Diary, Last Christmas and perennial tear-jerker Planes, Trains and Automobiles.
You can also binge classic Christmas episodes of Gavin & Stacey, Ghosts, The Office and Absolutely Fabulous.
Throw in David Attenborough documentaries like Blue Planet 3, festive Doctor Who adventures and enough Mary Berry to feed an army of elves, and you've got yourself an Xmas feast. BBC iPlayer is free with a valid TV licence.
If you're traveling outside the UK this Christmas, make sure you have a VPN that works (many cheap/free ones are useless!). We swear by NordVPN, and it's discounted by up to 78% for Black Friday 2026.
Looking for other streaming discounts? Head over to our best Black Friday streaming deals.
What's in the BBC Christmas Collection?
- Death in Paradise – 90-minute festive murder mystery
- Beyond Paradise – Christmas crime-solving with Humphrey Goodman
- A Ghost Story for Christmas: The Bride’s Chamber – Supernatural horror starring Martin Freeman and Jim Broadbent
- The Great British Sewing Bee: Celebrity Special – Celebrity sewing challenges
- Mary Berry’s Christmas Countdown – Festive cooking inspiration
- MasterChef: Celebrity Chef Showdown – Celebrity culinary competition
- Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Christmas Fishing – Festive fishing adventures
- The Christmas Repair Shop – Emotional Christmas restorations
- Inside the Christmas Factory: Mince Pies – Behind the scenes of festive food production
- Stacey & Joe: Crafty Christmas – Budget-friendly festive crafts
- The Mandy Who Knew Too Much – Diane Morgan's eccentric comedy
- Big Night of Musicals – Musical theatre performances
- Sleeping Beauty from English National Ballet – Classic fairy-tale ballet
You may also enjoy:
- Black Friday streaming deals
- How to watch You Can See Everything online
- How to watch Sidelined 3: Endgame for free
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Tom is a journalist, copywriter and content designer based in the UK. He has written articles for What Hi-Fi?, T3, ShortList, The Sun, The Mail on Sunday, The Daily Telegraph, Elle Deco, The Sunday Times, Men's Health and many more. His specialities include the streaming services, mobile technology and electric vehicles.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.