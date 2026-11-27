Forget Netflix — BBC iPlayer just dropped Christmas early, and this Black Friday VPN deal is perfectly timed for those stuck abroad during the festive season.

For the first time, the BBC has dropped 13 Christmas specials early, including Death in Paradise, Beyond Paradise and The Great British Sewing Bee and more.

The Xmas shows are streaming via the online BBC Christmas Collection. You can always watch The Celebrity Traitors UK and much more.

Traveling outside the UK over Christmas/New Year? You'll need a good VPN to access UK websites – and NordVPN's Black Friday deal drops the price of our top-rated VPN to just $2.99 per month...

Watch TV from abroad with this Black Friday deal

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And that's just the tip of the festive iceberg. BBC iPlayer's bumper "Christmas Collection" also includes Hollywood favorites such as Bridget Jones's Diary, Last Christmas and perennial tear-jerker Planes, Trains and Automobiles.

You can also binge classic Christmas episodes of Gavin & Stacey, Ghosts, The Office and Absolutely Fabulous.

Throw in David Attenborough documentaries like Blue Planet 3, festive Doctor Who adventures and enough Mary Berry to feed an army of elves, and you've got yourself an Xmas feast. BBC iPlayer is free with a valid TV licence.

If you're traveling outside the UK this Christmas, make sure you have a VPN that works (many cheap/free ones are useless!). We swear by NordVPN, and it's discounted by up to 78% for Black Friday 2026.

Looking for other streaming discounts? Head over to our best Black Friday streaming deals.

What's in the BBC Christmas Collection?

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