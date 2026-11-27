The Mandy Who Knew Too Much is a Christmas special of Diane Morgan’s BBC Two sitcom Mandy, written by and starring Diane Morgan, famous for TV shows like Cunk on Cinema and Ann Droid.

This 20-minute Mandy Christmas special sees Mandy having the worst Christmas of her life as she dabbles in global diplomacy, potentially rebalancing the world’s power dynamics. As absurd as this may sound, Diane is known for making the ridiculous feel completely ordinary, and few people do deadpan chaos better.

The special has been delayed by a whole year. It was originally scheduled for release on 22 December 2025 but was pulled at the last minute. Speculation suggests this may have been due to a scene in the episode that portrays Russian leader Putin in a bad light, or possibly linked to Donald Trump’s $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the BBC.

All that is behind us now, as the special is finally set to air this holiday season. Watch The Mandy Who Knew Too Much from anywhere using a VPN.

How to watch The Mandy Who Knew Too Much in the UK for free

How to watch The Mandy Who Knew Too Much from anywhere

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If you're keen to watch The Mandy Who Knew Too Much but you're away from the UK and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). We have a huge Black Friday 78% off deal on our #1 VPN...

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How to watch BBC iPlayer with a VPN

Using a VPN to unblock The Mandy Who Knew Too Much is very straightforward. Just follow these steps:

1. Download and install a VPN: As we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location: Open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select your home geographical location (anywhere in the UK).

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream: In this case, just head to BBC iPlayer.

How to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad - YouTube Watch On

What devices can I watch BBC iPlayer on?

Amazon Fire (Tablets, Cube, Stick, TVs)

Android TV (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Android (Mobile & Tablet) - Android 7.0 and above

Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)

Google TV (Chromecast with Google TV and NVIDIA Shield)

Freely

Freesat (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes) (some models aren’t supported)

iOS (iPhone & iPad) - iOS 14 and above

LG Smart TVs (2016-2024)

NOW Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware v11.5.0)

PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)

Roku (Stick & Roku-OS powered TVs, minimum firmware v11.5.0)

Samsung Smart TVs (2017 and above)

Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream puck

Virgin Media (360, Stream, TiVo)

YouView (BT, Humax, Sony, TalkTalk)

Xbox (One, Series X, Series S)

How to watch The Mandy Who Knew Too Much around the world

There's currently no confirmed international streaming release for The Mandy Who Knew Too Much outside the UK.

We’ll update this guide if a broadcaster or streaming service announces plans to show the episode in the US, Canada or Australia.

We hope to see it join other BBC shows on BritBox soon, but there's no confirmation just yet.

If you're a Brit traveling abroad, you can always use a VPN to unblock UK websites and watch The Mandy Who Knew Too Much as you would at home, where terms permit.

The Mandy Who Knew Too Much FAQs

How long is The Mandy Who Knew Too Much? The Christmas special runs for 20 minutes, making it slightly longer than a typical episode of Mandy.

Can I watch The Mandy Who Knew Too Much on TV? Yes, but not immediately. The Christmas special will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer on Friday, November 27 but will air on BBC Two on Wednesday, December 9.

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