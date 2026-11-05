How to watch Rise of the Rockstar Chef for free — stream from anywhere

We all know the talents of chefs like Marco Pierre White, Heston Blumenthal, and Gordon Ramsay now, but what about their rise to fame? Thanks to three-part doc Rise of the Rockstar Chef, we will learn how these superstar cooks came to be.

From sex with customers to slinging out celebrities and the infamous theft of the Gordon's reservations book, Rise of the Rockstar Chef is not for the faint of heart. Interestingly, we get to see Gordon Ramsay shed a tear...

Blumenthal talks about the Fat Duck in Bray, but this is really all about the Gordon vs Marco rivalry. Bear in mind that it's made by Gordon's production company, but still, this is a good doc.

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Can I watch Rise of the Rockstar Chef for free? Yes. You can watch Rise of the Rockstar Chef for free on BBC iPlayer right now in the UK only. You will need an account with a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a valid TV Licence. Away on holiday? You can use a VPN to access your usual UK services from anywhere, provided terms allow.

How to watch Rise of the Rockstar Chef from anywhere

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How to watch Rise of the Rockstar Chef in the UK

In the UK, Rise of the Rockstar Chef is available on BBC iPlayer for free from Thursday, November 5.

You can also watch the show on BBC Two. The first episode airs on Thursday, November 5 at 9pm GMT, with episode 2 to follow a week later, and episode 3 a week after that.

Outside the UK? Unblock your BBC iPlayer stream with NordVPN.

Can you watch Rise of the Rockstar Chef in the US?

There is currently no release plan in place for Rise of the Rockstar Chef in the US. However, the show is produced under Gordon Ramsay's banner, which has partnerships with FOX, so there is a chance it'll land there eventually, alongside the likes of Hell's Kitchen.

Visiting the US from the UK? You can use our most-trusted VPN (try risk-free) to unlock your usual streaming platforms and watch the show from anywhere.

Can you watch Rise of the Rockstar Chef in Canada?

Similar to the US, Rise of the Rockstar Chef will not be releasing in Canada at this time, either on linear TV or streaming.

The solution? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

Can you watch Rise of the Rockstar Chef in Australia?

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Likewise, there is no release plan in place for Rise of the Rockstar Chef in Australia, but thanks to FOX's involvement you might find it on SBS or Foxtel eventually.

Away from home? Use NordVPN to access your usual shows from anywhere in the world.

Rise of the Rockstar Chef: Additional Information

Rise of the Rockstar Chef cast and crew

Ellie Taylor (presenter)

Zoe Dobson (director)

Gordon Ramsay (guest)

Marco Pierre White (guest)

Heston Blumenthal (guest)

Amanda Westwood (executive producer)

Lisa Edwards (executive producer)

Rhe-an Archibald (executive producer)

Ross Proudfoot (producer)

Richard Berkshire (editor)

Rise of the Rockstar Chef episode guide

Episode 1 : Marco Pierre White's meteoric rise opening Harvey's and how the unpredictable young genius took fledgling Gordon Ramsay under his wing as a young Heston Blumenthal began his career.

Marco Pierre White's meteoric rise opening Harvey's and how the unpredictable young genius took fledgling Gordon Ramsay under his wing as a young Heston Blumenthal began his career. Episode 2 : Marco chases three Michelin stars, Gordon breaks away to build his own name, and Heston rewrites the rules as huge success brings both fame and a new world of pressure.

Marco chases three Michelin stars, Gordon breaks away to build his own name, and Heston rewrites the rules as huge success brings both fame and a new world of pressure. Episode 3: Marco, Gordon and Heston reunite for the first time in decades. Will time have healed old wounds or will old rivalries still burn brightly?

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