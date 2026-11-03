How to watch The Remarried Empress online from anywhere – stream the K-drama now

If you're a fan of K-dramas like Crash Landing On You and Queen of Tears, you're going to be obssessed with this latest export from Korea. Read on for how to watch The Remarried Empress online from anywhere with a VPN.

The Remarried Empress actually started life as a Naver Webtoon by Alphatart, but it was so popular that it got the live-action treatment. The show tells the story of Empress Navier, who is divorced from Emperor Sovieshu so that he can marry his mistress, but finds a new husband and an unlikely alliance with Prince Heinrey of the Western Kingdom.

After a successful premiere at the Busan International Film Festival on October 9, the show was initially planned to release on November 4, but that release date got moved up by a day...

Below we have all the information you need on where to watch The Remarried Empress online and stream the show from wherever you are.

Can I watch The Remarried Empress for free?

Fans in the UK could catch (at least some of) The Remarried Empress for free, if they sign up to a Disney+ free-trial.

However, if you're in Canada, or Australia, there is no option to get a free trial of Disney+.

Not in the UK? use a VPN to make it seem like you are, so you can access all the streams you normally would.

Use a VPN to watch The Remarried Empress from anywhere

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the UK and want to view your usual US service, you'd select a United States server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual local streaming service and watch the show.

How to watch The Remarried Empress online in the US

The Remarried Empress is available for free to US viewers via the DIRECTV 5-day free trial.

Bundles on DIRECTV include Disney+ and Hulu, and start at $59.99 after the free trial has ended.

Have one of these subscriptions but away when The Remarried Empress is on? You can still access your usual streaming services from anywhere by using a VPN.

How to watch The Remarried Empress online in Canada, UK, Australia and worldwide

Viewers outside the US can watch The Remarried Empress on Disney+, and the show will land there on November 3.

Disney+ subscriptions in each of the countries mentioned start at the following price points:

- UK: £5.99 per month

- Canada: $8.99 per month

- Australia: $9.99 per month

Visiting one of these countries from the US? You can still connect to your usual streaming services by downloading a VPN and pointing your location back to the United States.

The Remarried Empress FAQ

The Remarried Empress trailer

The Remarried Empress - who's involved?

Shin Min-a as Navier

as Navier Ju Ji-hoon as Sovieshu

as Sovieshu Lee Jong-suk as Heinrey

as Heinrey Lee Se-young as Rashta

as Rashta Lee Bong-ryun as Eliza

as Eliza Choi Dae-hoon as McKenna

as McKenna Park Ho-san as Viscount Lotteshu

as Viscount Lotteshu Jung Young-joo as Albani

as Albani Nam Yoon-ho as Baron Lante

as Baron Lante Lee Joon-hyuk as King Wotton III

as King Wotton III Kang Han-na as Christa