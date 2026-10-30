How to watch LOL: Last One Laughing Philippines season 2 online – stream the comedy gameshow from anywhere for free

Host Vice Ganda is back with 10 more comedians for another round of Last One Laughing in the Philippines, with Long Mejia, Epy Quizon, Candy Pangilinan, Ethel Booba, Donna Cariaga, Chariz Solomon, and James Caraan among those involved.

As fans of the show will know, the premise is very simple: the comedians must do everything possible to make their peers laugh, without letting out a laugh themselves.

There's a wonderful blend of experienced comedians and fresh talent on the roster this time around, and with episodes airing weekly, you'll be set for entertainment for the next six weeks.

Read on as this guide explains how to watch LOL: Last One Laughing Philippines season 2 online – and potentially for FREE.

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How to watch LOL: Last One Laughing Philippines season 2 in the US

In the US, you can watch LOL: Last One Laughing Philippines season 2 via Prime Video from October 30.

New customers can get a 30-day free trial if you've never signed up to the service before.

Away from home? Access your usual steams from anywhere with a reliable VPN like NordVPN (get 75% off below).

How to watch LOL: Last One Laughing Philippines season 2 from anywhere

Out of the country but eager to stream LOL: Last One Laughing Philippines season 2 online? You’ll likely be restricted from accessing your usual Prime Video library and other usual domestic streams due to geo-blocking.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV as if you were back at home.

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How to watch LOL: Last One Laughing Philippines season 2 in Canada

LOL: Last One Laughing Philippines season 2 premieres on Friday, October 30 on Prime Video. Episodes will release weekly from there onwards. A subscription to Prime Video includes a 30-day free trial for new users. A subscription then costs CA$9.99 or CA$99 per year. Traveling abroad? You can stream LOL: Last One Laughing Philippines season 2 on Prime Video from anywhere with a reliable VPN.

How to watch LOL: Last One Laughing Philippines season 2 in Australia

(Image credit: free)

It's the same deal in Australia, with LOL: Last One Laughing Philippines season 2 releasing on Amazon Prime Video from Friday, October 30.

Not at home? Not a problem. You can sign up to a reliable VPN like NordVPN and bypass geo-locked content.

How to watch LOL: Last One Laughing Philippines season 2 in the UK

LOL: Last One Laughing Philippines season 2 will be available on Prime from Friday, Oct 30 in the UK.

Abroad? Sign up to NordVPN. Having a reliable VPN can help you access your streams as if you were at home, even if you're on holiday in the UK.

What you need to know about LOL: Last One Laughing Philippines season 2

When is the LOL: Last One Laughing Philippines season 2 release date? LOL: Last One Laughing Philippines season 2 starts on October 30, with a new episode every Friday through to the finale on December 4.

LOL: Last One Laughing Philippines season 2 contestants

Long Mejia

Epy Quizon

Candy Pangilinan

Ethel Booba

Pooh

Donna Cariaga

Chariz Solomon

Esnyr

James Caraan

Charuth

Can I watch LOL: Last One Laughing Philippines season 2 for free? Yes! If you’ve not subscribed to Prime Video before, you can watch LOL: Last One Laughing Philippines free with its 30-day free trial promo. The streaming service is available in over 200 countries around the world, including the US, Canada and Australia.

LOL: Last One Laughing Philippines season 2 trailer