Getac says its new rugged notebooks offer faster AI-powered processing than ever — and seem to be targeting military and defense customers

Getac's B360X and B360X Pro are bringing Intel Panther Lake chips, 14-inch 1,400-nit screens, and Wi-Fi 7 to its rugged B360 line

The 180 TOPS headline only applies to the B360X with a Core Ultra X7, a chip Getac doesn't offer in the defense-focused Pro

The Pro's integrated AI rating is about 98 TOPS, in line with last year's model, leaving an optional Nvidia RTX PRO 500 as its main AI upgrade

Getac has unveiled the B360X and B360X Pro, a pair of fully rugged 14-inch notebooks built around Intel's Core Ultra Series 3 "Panther Lake" processors and pitched at people who need to run AI workloads far from a reliable connection.

The Taiwanese company says the new machines deliver up to 180 TOPS of AI compute with both models due in November 2026 and no pricing announced.

Getac isn't subtle about who the Pro is for. Its product page calls it "purpose-built for defense and military professionals" and lists defense as its only industry, while the B360X is pitched at public safety, utilities, and industrial manufacturing. Our 2023 review noted that the B360 Pro is "sold as military-grade and mission-ready, out of the box," and that still seems true in 2026.

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What has grown is the breadth of the push. In March, Getac launched CommandCore, a rugged drone ground control station that it pitches to "Army aviation and integrated air defense systems." Rivals are chasing the same customers, with Durabook's triple-screen Z14I-DX3 aimed at command posts and drone teams.

Plenty of upgrades under the hood even as focus remains centric to AI

Both notebooks replace the outgoing B360 and B360 Pro's 13.3-inch 1080p panel with a 14-inch, 1920 x 1200 LumiBond display rated at 1,400 nits, plus a touchscreen that Getac says works with compatible gloves or in the rain.

According to Getac's B360X spec sheet, the larger screen fits in the same 342 x 281mm footprint as the 13.3-inch models, with a slightly slimmer chassis and a 2.38kg weight.

Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 are standard, with 4G LTE, 5G Sub-6, and a dedicated L1/L5 GPS module optional, alongside up to two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a smart card reader, TPM 2.0, a 5MP Windows Hello camera, and an optional second SSD for up to 4TB in total. The usual rugged credentials are included: MIL-STD-810H, MIL-STD-461G, and IP66 ratings; a 6ft (1.8m) drop rating while operating; and optional salt fog certification.

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Intel calls the 180 TOPS figure platform TOPS, which adds the NPU, integrated graphics, and CPU together. Only Panther Lake's "X" chips reach it because only they carry the 12-core Arc B390 graphics, which accounts for 122 TOPS on its own, plus a 50 TOPS NPU, according to Intel's figures.

Getac offers exactly one such chip, the Core Ultra X7 358H, and its own footnotes confirm it is only available on the B360X. The B360X Pro tops out at the Core Ultra 7 356H and 366H, which use a four-core graphics version, and the 356H is rated at 98 TOPS on the same measure.

That is essentially level with last year's hardware. The Core Ultra 7 255H offered in Getac's 2025 B360 range is rated at 96 TOPS, so on Intel's own yardstick, the defense-focused model's integrated AI budget has barely moved.

A lot of AI muscle on offer

What has changed is where those TOPS live. The NPU jumps from 13 TOPS on the older Arrow Lake H chips to as much as 50 TOPS, clearing the 40 TOPS bar Microsoft set for Copilot+ PCs, and Getac now lists both models under that banner on its website. That matters to the target audience and the need to know it is achievable on battery, since NPUs are built around sustained, low-power inference.

Even that isn't new for the family. Getac billed its Lunar Lake-based B360 Plus as the first fully rugged Copilot+ PC when it launched in June 2025, with a 48 TOPS NPU, and the Core Ultra 7 258V it offers is rated at around 115 platform TOPS. When we covered that machine, we warned that the practical benefits "may not be as clear-cut as the branding suggests," and things have since come full circle.

Microsoft has also cooled on the NPU push. As PCWorld pointed out in January 2026, few applications make use of NPUs, and Windows' newer AI tooling lets developers run inference on GPUs and CPUs as well. Getac's generational AI claims hold up for the top B360X configuration, and for NPU-bound work across the range. For the Pro, they are a stretch.

Getac hasn't explained why it reserves the X7 for the B360X, but Intel's platform rules likely explain it. The X-series models seem locked to LPDDR5x memory, and Notebookcheck's spec comparison shows the X7 358H exposes 12 PCIe lanes, versus 20 on the Core Ultra 7 356H. A machine built around a discrete GPU option and an expansion bay needs those lanes more than it needs a bigger iGPU. This means Getac's stated specs might need a small tweak to note that the B360X also comes in an LPDDR5X-touting trim, since it makes no mention of any memory but "DDR5" so far.

The B360X Pro takes a different route, offering an optional RTX PRO 500 Blackwell with 6GB of GDDR7. Getac's release frames it as a graphics upgrade, but this is where the Pro's real AI headroom sits.

Nvidia rates the RTX PRO 500 at 294 AI TOPS, but its own RTX PRO line card carries a crucial footnote: "NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs are based on FP4 AI TOPS with sparsity." Intel quotes 8-bit integer (INT8) operations without that sparsity assumption, so the two numbers can't be compared directly.

For context, the RTX 5090's headline 3,352 AI TOPS corresponds to 838 INT8 TOPS without sparsity, a four-to-one ratio. Applying the same ratio to the RTX PRO 500 puts it at roughly 74 dense INT8 TOPS, below the 122 TOPS Intel claims for the X7's integrated graphics.

That doesn't make the B360X the better AI machine for every job. The Nvidia card brings 288GB/s of dedicated memory bandwidth, native FP4 support, and CUDA, still the default target for much AI software, although 6GB of VRAM limits the size of the model it can hold. Getac hasn't published benchmarks for either configuration.

Via TechPowerUp

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