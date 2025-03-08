Getac B360 and B360 Pro laptops enhance security, speed, and efficiency with AI

B360 supports three SSDs, triple batteries, and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity

Built for extremes, B360 meets MIL-STD-810H and IP66 standards

Getac has launched two new AI-enabled rugged laptops, the B360 and B360 Pro, bringing AI tool capabilities to its rugged products for the first time following the introduction of the F110 and K120 last year.

Getac says these business laptops are designed for professionals working in extreme environments and demanding industries, such as defense, public safety, and utilities, are also the first fully rugged models to feature Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors and Intel AI Boost technology.

In testing, the devices processed text-to-report tasks within seconds, demonstrating the advantages of edge AI over cloud-based solutions.

AI-driven performance in a rugged design

Beyond AI, the B360 supports high-speed data transfer with Thunderbolt 4 connectivity. It also features Wi-Fi 7, which improves wireless performance with faster speeds and lower latency.

The B360 comes with dual batteries as standard and the option to add a third, allowing extended operation without downtime. It supports up to three fast SSDs, providing a total capacity of 6TB.

For professionals handling graphic-intensive tasks, the B360 Pro includes an optional Nvidia Quadro RTX A500 4GB GPU. This enhances visual processing while ensuring smooth performance in applications such as mapping, surveillance, and 3D modelling.

Additionally, the B360 Pro features an optional media bay that can house a third battery, a DVD or Blu-ray drive, or additional storage.

Like most rugged laptops, the Getac B360 and B360 Pro meet MIL-STD-810H and IP66 standards, offering protection against shocks, dust, and water. They can also be fitted with a high-accuracy GPS.

In defence applications, the B360 Pro can be equipped with additional PCMCIA readers for expanded functionality and mounted in vehicles for mobile command operations. At press time, the price of these laptops has not been revealed. However, they will be available in April 2025.

“As the popularity of open source and Mixture-of-Experts (MoE) language models continues to grow at a rapid pace, we have collaborated with industry customers to develop innovative vertical market AI applications that enable them to take full advantage of the operational benefits on offer,” said James Hwang, President of Getac Technology Corporation.

"These advancements will drive demand for rugged Edge AI devices like the next generation B360 and B360 Pro, and accelerate AI adoption across the public safety, utilities and defence sectors."