Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5 Pro brings rugged durability with IP68, MIL-STD-810H and Gorilla Glass

Mid-range Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip handles essential business tasks

Supports a hot-swappable 10,100mAh battery and POGO charging

Samsung has launched a new rugged tablet featuring a 10.1-inch WUXGA TFT LCD display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz, and touch sensitivity for gloves under 2mm thick and wet screen use - though not underwater.

There aren’t many rugged tablets from major brands, so it’s great to see the Galaxy Tab Active5 Pro built specifically for tough environments. It boasts an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, MIL-STD-810H certification for durability in extreme conditions, and Gorilla Glass Victus+ to protect the screen against scratches and disinfectants like ethanol and bleach-based cleaners.

Power shouldn’t be an issue, as the tablet includes a 10,100mAh user-replaceable battery that supports dual hot-swap, allowing one battery to be changed without powering down the device. A POGO pin interface supports dock-based charging, although the dock is sold separately.

3.5mm headphone jack

This isn’t a device aiming to compete with mainstream tablets in raw performance. It’s powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip, paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage, expandable via microSD up to 2TB. This chip delivers mid-range performance and sits below the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 and Snapdragon 8 series in Qualcomm’s lineup.

For connectivity, the tablet supports 5G (Sub-6), LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, and NFC with front tagging. It also supports both physical SIM and eSIM, though eSIM availability may vary by region. Navigation is covered by GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, and QZSS, although satellite coverage may differ based on location.

The Galaxy Tab Active5 Pro includes a 3.5mm headphone jack, a feature increasingly rare in modern devices. Samsung retained the port specifically for frontline workers who rely on wired headsets where Bluetooth may be unreliable or restricted.

Don’t expect flagship-level photography from the Galaxy Tab Active5 Pro. This productivity-focused tablet includes a 12MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing sensor. It does come bundled with an IP68-rated S Pen for added functionality, however.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Weighing about 680g, the tablet also supports a USB 3.2 Type-C port, Samsung Knox and Knox Vault for enhanced security, an RGB light sensor, and a programmable Active Key for quick access to user-defined functions.

“At Samsung, we understand that frontline professionals need technology that adapts to their fast-paced and demanding work environments,” said Jerry Park, EVP and Head of Global Mobile B2B Team, MX Business at Samsung Electronics.

He added the Galaxy Tab Active5 Pro combines "ruggedised durability, enterprise-grade security, seamless connectivity and intuitive AI-driven features to help businesses operate efficiently in harsh conditions while maximizing productivity and minimizing downtime.”

The Galaxy Tab Active5 Pro will be available starting April 2025, with a recommended retail price of £769 in the UK. US pricing has yet to be confirmed.