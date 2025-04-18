Samsung Galaxy XCover7 Pro revives the removable battery for power in rugged environments

Dual programmable keys allow instant access to essential features and field apps

Built tough with IP68, MIL-STD-810H and Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection

Samsung has officially introduced the Galaxy XCover7 Pro, a rugged smartphone that offers a rare return to basics with a standout feature missing from most modern devices – a 4,350mAh removable battery.

Powering the new smartphone is the mid-range 4nm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD card up to 2TB.

The XCover7 Pro features a 6.6-inch FHD+ TFT LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, glove-friendly touch sensitivity, and Vision Booster for improved visibility. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+, offering resistance to drops, scratches, and disinfectants like ethanol and chlorine-based solutions.

A rugged smartphone built for real-world demands

Designed for frontline professionals, the Galaxy XCover7 Pro is IP68-rated for water and dust resistance and MIL-STD-810H certified for environmental durability, a benchmark for top-tier rugged phones and rugged tablets.

“At Samsung, we understand that frontline professionals need technology that adapts to their fast-paced and demanding work environments,” said Jerry Park, EVP and Head of Global Mobile B2B Team, MX Business at Samsung Electronics.

Although this device focuses on durability, it includes a 50MP wide main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens on the rear. For selfies, there's a 13MP front camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

The business smartphone supports both physical SIM and eSIM. Connectivity options include 5G Sub-6, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.4, and NFC. For navigation, the device supports GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, and QZSS, though availability may vary by region.

Weighing 240g, the XCover7 Pro includes a POGO pin interface for use with dedicated charging docks (sold separately), and two programmable hardware keys - the Top Key and XCover Key - which can be programmed to specific apps or features.

“The Galaxy XCover7 Pro combines ruggedized durability, enterprise-grade security, seamless connectivity and intuitive AI-driven features to help businesses operate efficiently in harsh conditions while maximizing productivity and minimizing downtime,” Park added

The device is priced at £559 in the UK and will be available starting April 2025. There's no word on US pricing at the moment.