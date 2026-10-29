Saab develops a working underwater drone demonstrator in less than a year

Sweden's new underwater vehicle has completed its initial sea trials

Military authorities will evaluate the drone before deciding on procurement use

Saab has built a large uncrewed underwater vehicle demonstrator, known as LUUV, in collaboration with Swedish defense authorities.

The company finished development in less than a year after receiving its contract, and the prototype has already passed its first sea trials successfully.

This means the drone now counts as a working demonstrator, giving engineers a real platform they can test and improve in the water.

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Quick progress and real-world testing

The Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) and the Swedish Armed Forces are also involved, and they will help judge whether the technology suits military needs.

Saab says the fast progress came from officials and engineers working side by side to develop and test the equipment in a short period.

“This project demonstrates how new technologies can be rapidly translated into practical operational value,” said Mats Wicksell, head of Saab’s business area Naval.

“The fact that we have also been able to develop and test the system in such a short timeframe demonstrates the strength of the collaboration between the Swedish Armed Forces, FMV and Saab.”

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Saab argues this kind of partnership can shorten the time between spotting a military requirement and testing a practical solution at sea.

The completed sea trials offer a first look at how the vehicle performs in actual ocean conditions, rather than only during development testing.

A demonstrator is an early working model built to prove that an idea functions, rather than a finished product ready for regular service.

However, this milestone applies only to a demonstrator, so further development is still needed before the system can be considered ready for operational use.

Going forward, Saab expects the next phase to bring more autonomous functions, software improvements and additional sensors.

Software, benefits, and open questions

The project relies on Saab's Autonomous Ocean Core, a proprietary software platform designed to let underwater and surface vessels operate autonomously without constant human control.

This software-focused approach lets developers build automated functions into marine platforms and adjust them later as operational requirements change over time.

Saab believes uncrewed underwater vehicles could extend mission endurance, improve awareness of activity beneath the surface and strengthen a navy's overall capabilities under the sea.

Such platforms could prove useful for maritime surveillance and other underwater missions, although Saab has not shared the full specifications of this particular demonstrator.

The company has not announced the vehicle's size, maximum depth, endurance, speed or payload capacity, so many important details remain unknown for now.

The next development phase will therefore be important, because it should show which capabilities the platform can actually deliver to the armed forces.

Swedish authorities will, however, use these results to decide whether the technology deserves more investment.

Whatever happens next, Saab has shown that close collaboration between industry and government can deliver a working underwater vehicle in a remarkably short time.

Via Drone Front

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