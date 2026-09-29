Russian underwater robots could reach offshore accidents within hours, not days

USC says robotic systems could handle most routine underwater inspections

The robots inspect hulls, propellers, and rudders while ships remain stationary

Russia's United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) has introduced a new line of underwater robotic systems built for oil, gas, and maritime repair operations.

The robots were shown at a recent St. Petersburg conference dedicated to technologies for the energy, logistics, and shipbuilding sectors.

Corporate representatives described the systems as part of a broader push toward domestic marine robotics, according to the company's press service.

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A faster alternative to traditional vessel response

Officials from USC's engineering division noted that mobilizing a standard vessel after an accident can take between 4 and 14 days under normal conditions.

A resident marine robotic complex, by comparison, is said to respond within just a few hours of an incident occurring nearby.

That speed advantage is central to the pitch — the corporation claims the approach can cut financial losses tied to drilling platform downtime by as much as 85%.

The same systems are also expected to take over roughly 80% of routine monitoring, inspection, and minor repair work currently handled by human crews or slower vessels traveling from distant ports.

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Engineers involved in the project argue that keeping a robotic unit permanently stationed near offshore infrastructure removes the delay caused by weather, distance, and vessel scheduling conflicts.

These robots can also be used to check a ship's condition while it sits at anchor or alongside a pier waiting for its next assignment.

It examines the hull, propeller, and rudder assembly, flags any visible damage, and streams footage back to a human operator in real time.

Vessel owners can then reach repair decisions faster, while repair yards get an early estimate of what work will be required before the ship even arrives at the dock.

USC representatives said this cuts down on guesswork once a vessel finally reaches a repair facility.

Software platform ties navigation, sensing, and AI together

Beyond the underwater vehicles, USC unveiled a unified software platform meant to serve as the backbone for these operations.

The platform folds navigation, hydrographic data collection, communication links, and AI tools into one continuous system rather than separate tools.

The company also displayed uncrewed surface vessels intended for logistics runs and hydrographic survey missions along Russia's coastal waters.

USC additionally outlined concepts for defending port waters using barriers built from booms and netting, plus modular systems designed for seismic exploration work.

Those exploration complexes are described as capable of coordinating groups of up to 1,000 individual devices operating together but the company did not reveal details on how such coordination would function in practice.

USC’s long-term goal is to move these robotic complexes into serial production, with cost control serving as the guiding design principle behind every future model built.

Via 1.ru

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