Russia fears Google’s developer checks could eventually restrict access to domestic applications

Google will begin Android developer verification across four countries in September 2026

Users may face a 24-hour waiting period before completing some installations

The Russian Ministry of Digital Development has warned that Google's forthcoming Android developer checks could keep Russian applications off Android phones over time.

Minister Maksut Shadaev said the rules may stop Russians from freely installing mobile programs, and developers already dropped by online marketplaces face the greatest exposure.

Google has not announced any ban on Russian developers, but the ministry is assessing the dangers and preparing proposals with industry groups to limit possible damage.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

What Moscow fears from the new checks

The ministry objects to the technical framework since it could let Google influence which software from Russian programmers reaches users.

The scheme requires authors to prove who they are and register each application, including programs obtained through independent shops or installed from standalone package files.

Google bought the startup that created Android in 2005, and the system rests on freely available code that any mobile phone maker is allowed to adopt.

Yet many devices still depend upon Google's cloud services and must gain approval from the firm, giving it substantial sway over huge numbers of phones.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Alternative app marketplaces in Russia cover only part of what users want, so any extra installation hurdle would fall on people with few real substitutes.

Steps for users and the rollout timetable

Under the scheme, any user installing software from developers lacking verification must change phone settings and then confirm with a fingerprint or lock passcode.

The user must then restart the phone, wait 24 hours, and reopen the configuration menu to continue with the installation.

Finally, the user chooses whether the exemption lasts seven days or has no end date, so one unofficial program will take over one day to install.

Google’s rollout of the checks will commence on September 30, 2026 in Thailand, Singapore, Brazil and Indonesia.

Although the company has not listed Russia among countries facing any restriction aimed at its programmers, it plans to expand the checks to more countries next year.

Therefore, the Russian government is already anticipating that it will be on the list sooner or later.

Google explains that the checks are a safeguard against harmful programs, though that claim still awaits proof from concrete results from the first round of checks.

Nearly 56 months after the war in Ukraine began, Moscow is taking a proactive step in preparing developers for things to come (they may never come).

While Google’s security rationale remains plausible, a system verifying developers and controlling external installations could provide a mechanism that other governments may scrutinize.

For Russian users the practical risk is delay rather than disappearance, since a determined user could still install unverified software once the waiting period ends.

Whether the 2027 expansion includes Russia remains unknown, and until Google says so the ministry is answering a hypothetical restriction with real preparation.

Developers already removed from marketplaces have the most to lose if Google’s verification system prevents users from installing their applications.

Via 1.ru

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.