How to watch Chaar Yaar online – stream the Hindi crime series from anywhere for free

Journey back to early-2000s Mumbai for this Hindi crime thriller series as four middle class friends (played by Purav Jha, Naman Jain, Saqib Ayub, and Prayrak Mehta) get wrapped up in a world of crime and violence after one decision goes terribly wrong.

Stuck in the middle of a gang war and a battle between ruthless mobsters and local law enforcement, the four pals try to make it out alive, and keep their friendship in tact all the while.

There are eight episodes to sink your teeth into and they're all dropping at once. So, if you're a Hindi-speaker who enjoys shows like Tulsa King, Breaking Bad, or Tokyo Vice, this could be the next show to put on your watchlist.

Read on as this guide explains how to watch Chaar Yaar online – and potentially for FREE.

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How to watch Chaar Yaar in the US

In the US, you can watch Chaar Yaar via Prime Video from October 23.

New customers can get a 30-day free trial if you've never signed up to the service before.

Away from home? Access your usual steams from anywhere with a reliable VPN like NordVPN (get 75% off below).

How to watch Chaar Yaar from anywhere

Out of the country but eager to stream Chaar Yaar online? You’ll likely be restricted from accessing your usual Prime Video library and other usual domestic streams due to geo-blocking.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV as if you were back at home.

Use a VPN to watch Chaar Yaar from abroad:

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How to watch Chaar Yaar in Canada

Chaar Yaar premieres on Friday, October 23 on Prime Video. All eight episodes will drop simultaneously so you can binge the show if you choose to. A subscription to Prime Video includes a 30-day free trial for new users. A subscription then costs CA$9.99 or CA$99 per year. Traveling abroad? You can stream Chaar Yaar on Prime Video from anywhere with a reliable VPN.

How to watch Chaar Yaar in Australia

(Image credit: free)

It's the same deal in Australia, with Chaar Yaar releasing on Amazon Prime Video in its entirety on Friday, October 23.

Not at home? Not a problem. You can sign up to a reliable VPN like NordVPN and bypass geo-locked content.

How to watch Chaar Yaar in the UK

Chaar Yaar will be available on Prime on Friday, Oct 23 in the UK.

Abroad? Sign up to NordVPN. Having a reliable VPN can help you access your streams as if you were at home, even if you're on holiday in the UK.

What you need to know about Chaar Yaar

When is the Chaar Yaar release date? Chaar Yaar lands on October 23, with all eight episodes available at launch.

Chaar Yaar cast

Purav Jha as Jay

as Jay Naman Jain as Tony

as Tony Saqib Ayub as Saahil

as Saahil Prayrak Mehta as Sameer

as Sameer Sai Tamhankar

Sikandar Kher

Dibyendu Bhattacharya

Rajesh Tailang

Chunky Panday

Bhagavathi Perumal

Can I watch Chaar Yaar for free? Yes! If you’ve not subscribed to Prime Video before, you can watch Chaar Yaar free with its 30-day free trial promo. The streaming service is available in over 200 countries around the world, including the US, Canada and Australia.

Chaar Yaar trailer

Chaar Yaar - Official Trailer | @Puravjha_, Naman Jain, Saqib Ayub, Prayrak Mehta | Prime Video IN - YouTube Watch On