How to watch Tulsa King season 4 online for free – stream Sylvester Stallone's crime drama from anywhere
Sylvester Stallone is back as Dwight 'The General' Manfredi
Sylvester Stallone has unfinished business in Tulsa King season 4 as the hit Taylor Sheridan series returns to the small screen for more chaos on the streets.
You can watch Tulsa King season 4 online from anywhere with a VPN.
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Premier: Friday, October 16
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Stream: Paramount+ (US, CA, AU)
After an explosive season 3 finale, Tulsa King will have to go even bigger this time around, but Taylor Sheridan is an expert at raising the stakes in his dramatic shows.
For Dwight (Sylvester Stallone), the latest batch of episodes is all about going legit, but he's facing challenges from all sides. Corrupt politicians and dangerous new enemies are determined to bring him down, while a tragic personal loss threatens to derail the entire operation.
Stallone will be joined by returning cast members Frank Grillo, Martin Starr, and Neal McDonough, but there's also a new face in the mix, with Gretchen Mol joining the cast for Tulsa King season 4.
Ready to hit the streets for more criminal warfare? Here's how to watch Tulsa King season 4 online and on TV – from anywhere.
Can I watch Tulsa King season 4 for free?
You can't watch Tulsa King season 4 for free, at least not in its entirety. In the UK, you can get a free 7-day trial of Paramount+, though, so you could at least watch a couple of episodes if you time it right.
In the US you could take advantage of the Walmart+ deal which gives you a Paramount+ subscription (or Peacock) for just $1. Access to the streaming service is essential if you want to watch Tulsa King, as it's an exclusive Paramount series.
How to watch Tulsa King season 4 from anywhere
If you're keen to watch Tulsa King season 4 but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course).
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Watch Tulsa King season 4 in the US
The US premiere of Tulsa King season 4 is on Friday, October 16, with episodes playing on Paramount+ for subscribers.
The ten episodes are scheduled to come out across ten weeks with the finale airing on December 18.
Paramount+ plans start at $8.99 per month, but you could get a subscription for just $1 per month with Walmart+.
If you're away from the US momentarily, you can use this VPN (try risk-free) to watch the show from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN.
How to watch Tulsa King season 4 in Canada
Similar to the U.S., Tulsa King season 4 is available to stream in Canada on the Paramount+ streaming service.
In Canada prices start at CA$7.99/month.
Outside of Canada? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.
How to watch Tulsa King season 4 in the UK
It's the same story in the UK, with Tulsa King season 4 landing on Paramount+ on Friday, October 16.
You can join Paramount+ for just £5.99 in the UK, and it's also one of the few countries where you can still get a free trial for the platform.
Outside the UK? If you're currently traveling outside the UK, you can use this VPN (try risk-free) to watch UK TV from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.
Where to watch Tulsa King season 4 in Australia
Like elsewhere, Tulsa King season 4 will be available to stream on Paramount+ in Australia as well.
You can get started for AU$7.99 per month.
Outside Australia right now? Use NordVPN to access your usual shows from anywhere in the world.
Tulsa King season 4 FAQs
What is Tulsa King's episode release dates?
- Episode 1 — October 16
- Episode 2 — October 23
- Episode 3 — October 30
- Episode 4 — November 6
- Episode 5 — November 13
- Episode 6 — November 20
- Episode 7 — November 27
- Episode 8 — December 4
- Episode 9 — December 11
- Episode 10 (season finale) — December 18
Tulsa King season 4 cast
- Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi
- Martin Starr as Lawrence “Bodhi” Geigerman
- Jay Will as Tyson Mitchell
- Vincent Piazza as Vince Antonacci
- Annabella Sciorra as Joanne Manfredi
- Chris Caldovino as Dennis “Goodie” Carangi
- McKenna Quigley Harrington as Grace
- Frank Grillo as Bill Bevilaqua
- Mike “Cash Flo” Walden as Bigfoot
- James Russo as “Quiet” Ray Renzetti
- Kevin Pollak as Special Agent Musso
- Neal McDonough as Cal Thresher
- Garrett Hedlund as Mitch Keller
- Dana Delany as Margaret Devereaux
- Gretchen Mol as Amanda Clark
Tulsa King season 4 trailer
Can I watch Tulsa King on Netflix?
No! Tulsa King is a Paramount+ exclusive, so Netflix has no broadcast rights to this show.
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We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
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Jakob has over 11 years of experience in journalism across sports, entertainment, tech, and politics. Now a freelance writer, he works with Future across a range of different brands including Golf Monthly, FourFourTwo, Tom's Guide and more.
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