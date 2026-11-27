If you're after something cozy to watch this holiday season, The Other Bennet Sister should be top of your list. The BBC period drama boasts an impressive 8.3 rating on IMDb, and puts a fresh spin on Pride and Prejudice by centering overlooked middle sister Mary Bennet (Ella Bruccoleri).

The series follows her from her family home to Regency London and the Lake District in search of independence, love, and self-acceptance.

All 10 episodes are free to watch on BBC iPlayer in the UK, while viewers in the US and Canada can stream the series on BritBox – home to the very best of British TV, from period dramas to gripping crime thrillers.

The best part? BritBox is part of Prime Video's Black Friday add-on sale, dropping to just $2.75 per month for two months – that's 75% off its usual $10.99.

BritBox (Prime Video add-on): 75% off for two months

Was: $10.99/month

Now: $2.75/month Add BritBox to your Prime Video account for just $2.75 per month for your first two months. You'll get The Other Bennet Sister, plus fan favorites like Blue Lights, The Hardacres, A Woman of Substance, Shetland, and more, all in up to full HD, with downloads so you can watch on the go. You'll need an Amazon Prime membership to claim it.

BritBox isn't the only add-on on sale, either. Prime Video bundles a whole host of streaming channels, and plenty of them are discounted for Black Friday too.

HBO Max is $5.49 per month for 12 months (was $10.99), giving you The Gilded Age and more, while Paramount+, home to Tulsa King, drops to $2.99 per month for two months (was $13.99).

Apple TV is $6.99 per month for six months (was $14.99), MGM+ is $1.99 per month for two months (was $7.99), and Starz is just $2.99 per month. Sports fans can also grab Fox One for $4.99 for their first month (was $19.99).

Best of all, everything is available in one app, with one bill. But if it's The Other Bennet Sister or any other British show you're after, BritBox at $2.75 per month is the deal to grab.