CazeTV secured free broadcast rights in Brazil for the English Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, and Ligue 1 in 2026/27.

There’s no complicated sign-up process either – watching the YouTube livestream is all it takes. The only catch? It’s geo-restricted to Brazil, meaning viewers outside the South American country won’t be able to tune in.

Fortunately, a VPN can help you access the stream while travelling or living abroad. Our top recommendation is NordVPN, which offers a quick and easy way to connect to a Brazilian server. Even better, there’s a MEGA discount available right now, so it’s the perfect time to grab a deal and make sure you don’t miss out!

NordVPN's Black Friday deal

The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with up to 78% off with this Black Friday deal:

🔥 Black Friday with NordVPN – $2.99/month 💰 78% Off + 3 Months FREE

📺 Unlocks CazeTV

⏰ Hurry, ends soon

⭐️ Rated 5 stars

Why should I get NordVPN this Black Friday? NordVPN doesn’t just give you greater online privacy and security; it also gives you the freedom to stream the biggest football matches from anywhere in the world. With the 2026/27 season only just underway there’s a good chance you’ll be away from home at least once. Whether you’re travelling for work, enjoying a holiday or simply watching on the move, NordVPN can help you stay connected to your favourite football coverage. And with 78% off this Black Friday, there’s never been a better time to get protected and make sure you don’t miss a moment of the action.

CazeTV is home to a lot of free football action, including:

English Premier League

La Liga

Bundesliga

Serie A

Ligue 1

Europa League

Conference League

Copa Libertadores