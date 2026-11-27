How to watch football for free on CazéTV from anywhere with NordVPN’s 78% Off Black Friday Deal
CazeTV offers free football, including the Premier League and you can stream it from anywhere in the world with NordVPN
CazeTV secured free broadcast rights in Brazil for the English Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, and Ligue 1 in 2026/27.
There’s no complicated sign-up process either – watching the YouTube livestream is all it takes. The only catch? It’s geo-restricted to Brazil, meaning viewers outside the South American country won’t be able to tune in.
Fortunately, a VPN can help you access the stream while travelling or living abroad. Our top recommendation is NordVPN, which offers a quick and easy way to connect to a Brazilian server. Even better, there’s a MEGA discount available right now, so it’s the perfect time to grab a deal and make sure you don’t miss out!
NordVPN's Black Friday deal
The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with up to 78% off with this Black Friday deal:
🔥 Black Friday with NordVPN – $2.99/month
💰 78% Off + 3 Months FREE
📺 Unlocks CazeTV
⏰ Hurry, ends soon
⭐️ Rated 5 stars
Why should I get NordVPN this Black Friday?
NordVPN doesn’t just give you greater online privacy and security; it also gives you the freedom to stream the biggest football matches from anywhere in the world.
With the 2026/27 season only just underway there’s a good chance you’ll be away from home at least once. Whether you’re travelling for work, enjoying a holiday or simply watching on the move, NordVPN can help you stay connected to your favourite football coverage.
And with 78% off this Black Friday, there’s never been a better time to get protected and make sure you don’t miss a moment of the action.
What football matches are available on CazeTV?
CazeTV is home to a lot of free football action, including:
- English Premier League
- La Liga
- Bundesliga
- Serie A
- Ligue 1
- Europa League
- Conference League
- Copa Libertadores
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
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Jacob is a journalist and editor based in the UK. He studied Specialist Sports Journalism at the University of Derby, graduating with First-Class Honours. He has contributed articles to Football League World and previously worked at Yeovil Town Football Club. Jacob’s expertise spans streaming services and sports, with a particular passion for football, cricket, and rugby union.
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