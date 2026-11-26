Stream Sidelined 3: Endgame free on Tubi

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Gen Z movie trilogy aiming for #1 spot

You can watch Sidelined 3: Endgame on Tubi, streaming for free in the USA and UK starting November 26. The free stream includes the full movie, complete with plenty of swoonworthy storylines Noah Beck fans.

But how can you watch Sidelined 3: Endgame on Tubi from anywhere? Can Gen Z teens get the free Tubi stream in Canada, Australia, India and Asia too? And what phones is Tubi available on?

Here's our full (and quick) guide to how to watch Sidelined 3: Endgame free on Tubi...

How to watch the Sidelined 3: Endgame on Tubi and the Tubi app

Fox Corp. has teamed up with free streaming platform Tubi to broadcast Sidelined 3: Endgame for free in the USA and UK.

To watch Tubi: visit the Tubi.tv website or download the Tubi app (iOS, Android).

Tubi is free – but you will need to register to watch Sidelined 3: Endgame.

Register – sign up with your Gmail (we did and were streaming Tubi's Sidelined 3 within seconds).

Habla espanol? Tubi provides Spanish subtitles for the new Sidelined movie.

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How to watch Sidelined 3 on Tubi from anywhere

Although Tubi is available in 11 countries around the world, it's only broadcasting Sidelined Three in the US and UK.

Teen romance fans traveling or working outside the US/UK will need to use a VPN to access Tubi's free Sidelined 3 stream on Thursday, November 26, 2026.

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It's really easy to use a VPN to watch Sidelined 3 on Tubi.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is the best choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're traveling outside of the US and want to watch your free U.S. Tubi stream, you'd select a 'New York' server.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to the Tubi website, sign in, and watch Sidelined 3 on Tubi for free.

What is the buzz about Sidelined 3: Endgame?

Sidelined 3: End Game | Official Trailer | Tubi Original - YouTube Watch On

Sidelined 3: Endgame is the 'threequel' that follows to Sidelined: The QB and Me and Sidelined 2: Intercepted — a young adult romance / teen-drama franchise that has attracted more than 20 million viewers with a median age of 21 years old (per CNBC).

In the new film, fans will find out whether college football star Drayton and aspiring dancer Dallas played by Siena Agudong) will finally get their happy ending. But has Dallas already moved on with musician Skyler?

With this being the third and final movie, expect plenty tears and, with any luck , a fairytale finish reminiscent of a Christmas miracle.

Sidelined 3: Endgame premieres on Tubi on November 26, 2026 – Thanksgiving Day, which helps position it as this season's major holiday release.

Which devices can I watch Sidelined 3 free on Tubi with?

You can use Tubi on all of the following devices and platforms:

Amazon Fire TV/Stick and Kindle Fire tablets (Tablets must be 2013 or later)

FireTV (newer than 7.1.1000)

Amazon Echo Show

Android mobile devices (smartphones/tablets)

Android TV (newer than 7.1.1000)

Apple TV 4th Generation

Chromecast

Comcast Xfinity X1

Cox Contour

Google Nest Hub

Hisense Smart TVs

iOS devices (iPhones/iPads)

LG Smart TVs

Nvidia Shield

Playstation 4 and 5

Roku platforms

Samsung Smart TVs

Sony Smart TVs & Blu-ray disc devices

TiVo

Vizio Smart TVs

Web - tubitv.com

Xbox One, Series S, Series X

Sidelined 3 cast (inc. new cast)

MAIN CAST:

Noah Beck (Drayton Lahey)

Now USC's star quarterback and a Heisman Trophy hopeful, Drayton heads to New York City chasing football glory — and hoping to win back his former sweetheart, Dallas.

Siena Agudong (Dallas Bryan)

Two years after her breakup with Drayton, Dallas is building a new career in New York City and pursuing her dreams while navigating a new relationship. But her ex's unexpected return threatens to turn everything upside down.

Charlie Gillespie (Skyler)

Dallas's musician boyfriend returns from Sidelined 2, creating a complicated love triangle when Drayton arrives in New York determined to win her back.

RETURNING SUPPORTING CAST:

Drew Ray Tanner (Nathan Bryan)

Dallas's protective older brother returns as she faces major decisions about her career, independence and romantic future.

Kolton Stewart (Zach Morgan)

Drayton's USC football teammate returns as the quarterback chases the prestigious Heisman Trophy and considers his future in football.

Sage Linder (Miley)

Dallas's college roommate from the second movie returns for the final chapter of the trilogy.

Asia Lizardo (Gabby)

Dallas's best friend returns, bringing another familiar face into the couple's complicated story.

Jason Fernandes (Josh Lahey)

Drayton's brother and Gabby's boyfriend returns as the trilogy brings its interconnected relationships to a close.

NEW CAST (THIRD MOVIE):

Sarah Levy (Christina)

The Schitt's Creek star joins the franchise as Drayton's ambitious sports agent and PR strategist, who's determined to control every aspect of his career — including his love life.