BepiColombo reached Mercury despite an unexpected interruption during its orbital insertion

A software malfunction shortened the spacecraft's planned propulsion operation

Engineers are investigating the incident, but the spacecraft remains safe

Europe's latest spacecraft mission to Mercury has successfully reached its destination, although an unexpected computer problem complicated its orbital arrival.

The BepiColombo spacecraft, jointly developed by European and Japanese space agencies, experienced an unexpectedly shortened engine operation during its final approach.

Although the vehicle remains safe, investigators are examining the incident before its scientific operations can proceed as originally anticipated.

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A software malfunction complicates BepiColombo's arrival at Mercury

The European Space Agency (ESA) confirmed the spacecraft entered Mercury's orbit after completing an exceptionally demanding journey through the inner solar system.

However, the agency subsequently disclosed that an onboard software problem interrupted the planned duration of an important propulsion operation during orbital insertion.

“The thruster burn was shorter than planned following a software issue,” said the European Space Agency in its initial statement.

The organization also confirmed that the spacecraft remained safe while engineers began examining the circumstances surrounding the unexpected interruption.

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Reaching Mercury requires complex orbital maneuvers because the planet orbits the Sun rapidly, making direct spacecraft arrival particularly challenging.

BepiColombo therefore followed an extended trajectory involving one Earth encounter, two Venus encounters and six separate passages around Mercury.

These gravitational encounters helped reduce the spacecraft's speed sufficiently for eventual capture while accommodating the planet's unusually demanding orbital characteristics.

The mission had already encountered propulsion difficulties in 2024, when weaker-than-expected engine performance forced engineers to revise its planned flight trajectory.

That earlier complication also pushed the anticipated arrival from mid-2025 to November 2026, requiring additional adjustments to the mission schedule.

Two orbiters will investigate Mercury's unusual environment

BepiColombo carries two scientific spacecraft designed to investigate different characteristics of Mercury, including its internal structure, magnetic environment and surrounding particles.

ESA's Mercury Planetary Orbiter (MPO) will examine surface materials, internal composition and magnetic conditions while collecting measurements for scientific investigations.

Researchers also intend to examine its gravitational effects, potentially providing unusually precise tests of Einstein's General Relativity predictions.

Japan's Mercury Magnetospheric Orbiter (MIO) will concentrate on studying the planet's magnetic environment, surrounding plasma, atmospheric material and interplanetary dust.

Both spacecraft face substantial engineering challenges because Mercury receives approximately ten times the sunlight reaching Earth, generating intense thermal exposure.

The Japanese orbiter relies on solar energy, while protective engineering helps the European spacecraft withstand heat radiating from Mercury's extremely hot surface.

ESA's thermal protection incorporates three to four multilayer blankets containing titanium, aluminum, and specialized Nextel ceramic fabric, collectively weighing 94 kilograms.

Scientific investigations are expected to begin in April 2027, although the agencies have not confirmed whether both orbiters currently meet every operational requirement.

Previous spacecraft visits produced important discoveries, including Mariner 10's observations in three encounters across 1974 and 1975, which covered less than half of Mercury's surface.

NASA's MESSENGER spacecraft subsequently entered Mercury's orbit in 2011, remaining there for more than four years before deliberately crashing onto its surface.

That mission mapped the entire planet and identified water ice near polar regions, providing discoveries unavailable through earlier spacecraft observations.

Via The Register

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