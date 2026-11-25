If you want a ready-built PC for streaming and content creation, as well as handling modern gaming, the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i Gen 10, at $2,230 (was $3,669) gets my vote this Black Friday.

The PC pairs an Intel Core Ultra 7 265F processor with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti (16GB GDDR7), 32GB of DDR5 memory, and a 1TB SSD. Lenovo says you can run Discord, Twitch and OBS alongside a game.

It also ships with Windows 11 Pro, a 240mm liquid cooler, an 850W power supply and a three-month Xbox PC Game Pass trial. Lenovo estimates delivery by Wednesday, December 2, with free delivery included.

Save $1,439 Lenovo Legion Tower 5i: was $3,668.99 now $2,229.99 at Lenovo A prebuilt desktop built around an RTX 5070 Ti with 16GB of GDDR7 memory, a 20-core Core Ultra 7 265F, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Liquid cooling and an 850W power supply keep it running steadily, and the tool-less side panel makes upgrades easy.

Why we recommend it

What really stands out is the GPU. The RTX 5070 Ti is a high-end Nvidia Blackwell GPU, and with 16GB of GDDR7. That's paired with 32GB of DDR5-5600 and a 20-core Core Ultra 7 processor.

It's built to be upgraded, too. The transparent side panel comes off without tools, memory supports up to 128GB, and there's room for up to three SSDs, with one slot supporting Gen 5. The rear has HDMI 2.1 and three DisplayPort outputs, so multi-monitor setups are covered.

The liquid cooler is a nice touch at this price, and Lenovo's Legion Coldfront cooling aims to keep temperatures and noise in check. Lenovo is also offering extended returns through January 27 and a price match guarantee, which takes some of the risk out of a big purchase.

Things to know before you buy

The warranty is one year, mail-in, which is on the short side for a $2,000-plus system. The 1TB drive will fill up quickly with modern game installs, but the extra SSD slots make it easy to fix. And since this is a prebuilt, you're paying for convenience as well as parts.

Price Context

At $2,229.99, the Legion Tower 5i isn't the cheapest this configuration has been, but it's reasonable for what you get right now. Earlier this year, a near-identical Legion Tower 5i was about $550 cheaper than today's price and had twice the storage.

However, in fairness, graphics card prices have climbed, and most RTX 5070 Ti cards on Amazon now sit above $1,500 on their own, so $2,229.99 isn't unreasonable for a full system with 32GB of DDR5, a 20-core processor, a 240mm liquid cooler and an 850W power supply.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Legion Tower 5i if... you want a powerful, liquid-cooled gaming desktop ready to use, with strong 1440p performance and room to upgrade.